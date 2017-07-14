Nationals Release Francisco Rodriguez

The Nationals have released veteran closer Francisco Rodriguez, reports Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com (via Twitter). The 35-year-old righty had inked a minor league pact with Washington following his release from the Tigers.

K-Rod was clobbered for a 7.82 ERA through 25 1/3 innings with the Tigers this season, though he yielded only one run in five minor league frames while in the Nats’ system. Then again, he picked up only two strikeouts against three walks in that time while also throwing a wild pitch. The Nationals never viewed Rodriguez as a definitive help to their ailing bullpen, and apparently weren’t impressed enough in to give him a look in the Majors. K-Rod reportedly had a July 12 opt out in his minors deal with the Nats, though it’s not clear if he exercised that pact or if the Nationals simply cut bait.