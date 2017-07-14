Nationals Release Francisco Rodriguez

The Nationals have released veteran closer Francisco Rodriguez, reports Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com (via Twitter). The 35-year-old righty had inked a minor league pact with Washington following his release from the Tigers.
K-Rod was clobbered for a 7.82 ERA through 25 1/3 innings with the Tigers this season, though he yielded only one run in five minor league frames while in the Nats’ system. Then again, he picked up only two strikeouts against three walks in that time while also throwing a wild pitch. The Nationals never viewed Rodriguez as a definitive help to their ailing bullpen, and apparently weren’t impressed enough in to give him a look in the Majors. K-Rod reportedly had a July 12 opt out in his minors deal with the Nats, though it’s not clear if he exercised that pact or if the Nationals simply cut bait.
Comments
BravesBoi
Unless they had an agreement that they would release him or promote him by a certain time, I don’t see why they would do this. Unless he was playing terribly, because their bullpen certainly hasn’t gotten any better so you think they would want all the depth they can get
jaymann
Agreement he signed was either he would be called up by 7/15 or given his release
jhinde103
Maybe the mets will pick him up, him and Reyes represent the domestic violence metropolitans, let’s get the bad back together
virginiascopist
And Familia, too, once he gets off the DL.
cws2019
Rizzo and/or owner needs to come to grips that the thrift store solutions are not going to cut it in the playoffs…..and lowball offers won’t be accepted. If they go back to Hahn, he is going to squeeze them for Juan Soto as the headliner to obtain Robertson (and maybe choice of Kahnle or Swarzak sweetener for depth). Same approach as happened with Q/Eaton and Sale trades. Doubt other clubs with legit bullpen arms will take insulting offers either.
Pilzbrydroboy
Agreed. David Robertson for Juan Soto. Straight up… or maybe Fedde. But i’d rather have Soto
Pilzbrydroboy
I think if the Nationals made an offer before the cubs…. could have got Quintana and Robertson for a package of Robles, Feede and kieboom or soto
Priggs89
Well that didn’t last long.
Solaris611
Getting KRod out of the mix is a step in a sane direction. I’d like to think maybe ownership is finally shaking the “cheap fix” approach to acquiring a closer, but we’ll find out for sure in the next 2 weeks.
leprechaun
The Nationals ownership is so cheap they are waiting till the last second to take on some more money. The longer they wait the higher the price will cost them in top rated minor league talent. Hahn is waiting with his scalpel to put it right in Rizzo’s heart again.
kehoet83
Breaking News! Francisco Rodriguez signs with the Long Island Ducks.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
That bullpen needs help badly. The nationals need at least 3 guys injected into that mess just to right the ship.
Cheap closer option would be Brandon Maurer- but would prefer the padres hold on to him in hopes he pitches better in the 2nd half and deal him during the ofd season.
gogoblue
When a team with worst bullpen ERA in the Majors (not just NL) is not impressed with your stuff, KRod should realize that his career is over. You have had a not HOF worthy, but very solid career (400+ saves) and you have made enough money to retire comfortably. Don’t embarrass yourself anymore.
ib6ub9
Please just don’t come back to Milwaukee.
pplama
Here we go!
kbarn26
*Rick Hahn texts Mike Rizzo*