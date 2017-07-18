Nationals To Designate Jacob Turner

The Nationals will designate Jacob Turner for assignment, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post (via Twitter). His roster spot will be needed for the ascension of Edwin Jackson to take a start today.
Washington also needed to clear active roster space for just-acquired relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson. That’ll be accomplished by optioning Austin Adams and Trevor Gott, each of whom had come up briefly while the club nailed down that trade.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
Called up, DFA’d before he got to pitch because of a trade.
davidcoonce74
Man, remember when this guy was a legit prospect? Something to think about.
jbigz12
Orioles should claim him. Can’t hurt to have an another below average arm on deck
EndinStealth
It hurts bc then they aren’t as high in the claim area. Better to wait on someone you want than to claim just bc.
Tyler
What? waiver claims are in order of record. Worst goes first. they could claim him and if someone else they likes claim him and designate turner. IE adam Rosales
kyleschwarbersmom
This will be forever known as Ascension Day in the Dotellian religion.