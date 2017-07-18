Nationals To Designate Jacob Turner

The Nationals will designate Jacob Turner for assignment, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post (via Twitter). His roster spot will be needed for the ascension of Edwin Jackson to take a start today.
Washington also needed to clear active roster space for just-acquired relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson. That’ll be accomplished by optioning Austin Adams and Trevor Gott, each of whom had come up briefly while the club nailed down that trade.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
Called up, DFA’d before he got to pitch because of a trade.
davidcoonce74
Man, remember when this guy was a legit prospect? Something to think about.
craiglambert50
Yeah for sure maybe he has more upside than most waiver players
jbigz12
Orioles should claim him. Can’t hurt to have an another below average arm on deck
EndinStealth
It hurts bc then they aren’t as high in the claim area. Better to wait on someone you want than to claim just bc.
Tyler
What? waiver claims are in order of record. Worst goes first. they could claim him and if someone else they likes claim him and designate turner. IE adam Rosales
Steve Adams
Waiver priority, at this point in the season, is league-specific and determined by record. Since Turner’s in the NL, the worst team in the NL would get the first crack at him, up through the NL’s best team. Then the AL’s worst team, up through the AL’s best. If the Orioles claimed him and were awarded the claim, they wouldn’t go to the bottom of the line. It’s not like fantasy baseball in that regard.
As for the season’s first month (and the offseason), waiver priority is determined simply based on the previous year’s standings. Worst record to best record, regardless of league.
kyleschwarbersmom
This will be forever known as Ascension Day in the Dotellian religion.
budselig6969
I’m surprised Edwin Jackson isn’t selling insurance
maxwell honeycutt
oh man…didn’t see this one coming…on my preseason list i make every year i had ol jake turner turning some major heads with his specific pitches he throws. i had him at 5 wars. wow this is a shocker!
tim815
This is my shocked face.
darkstar61
Fyi, incorrect Austin Adams linked in article. That one is the Angels RP ( who is currently on DL down in Salt Lake City), not the Nats one