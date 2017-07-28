Nationals To Sign Neil Ramirez

The Nationals have agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with righty Neil Ramirez, according to multiple reports. Eric Garment of NumbersMLB appears to have first tweeted the news.

Ramirez, 28, seems destined to provided some depth to the organization’s top affiliate as it continues to work out its MLB relief unit. He had just been released by the Mets after failing to hold down a job in New York.

Though he continues to show an ability to miss bats, Ramirez has struggled through his 31 1/3 major league innings this year. He owns a 7.18 ERA with 12.6 K/9 and 6.0 BB/9; in addition to the free passes, Ramirez has been hurt by permitting six home runs.