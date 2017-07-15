Nationals Trying To Acquire Ryan Madson, Sean Doolittle

As they look to improve their beleaguered bullpen, the Nationals are attempting to acquire both Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from the Athletics, reports Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (Twitter links).

At 53-36, the Nationals own one of the majors’ best records and lead the National League East by 9.5 games, but their success has come in spite of a horrid bullpen. With Blake Treinen, Joe Blanton, Koda Glover, Shawn Kelley and Sammy Solis having dealt with injuries and/or posted poor numbers, Nationals relievers entered play Saturday last in the majors in both ERA (5.18) and fWAR (minus-0.9). Clearly, then, Washington’s going to have to bolster its relief corps this summer if it’s going to make a serious push for a World Series in October.

Both Madson and Doolittle would seemingly help the Nationals’ cause, given that they’ve been excellent this season. The 36-year-old Madson has bounced back from a middling 2016 to resemble the excellent reliever he was in his halcyon days with the Phillies and Royals. Over 38 1/3 innings in 2017, Madson has logged a 2.11 ERA, 8.92 K/9, 1.41 BB/9 and a sterling ground-ball percentage (55.9). He has also induced infield pop-ups at an 11.8 percent rate, further adding to his appeal.