New CBA To Penalize High-Payroll Teams With Lowered Draft Picks

MLB’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement contains a previously unknown detail that could potentially affect teams that spend heavily, Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper writes. In addition to the luxury tax, the CBA includes two surcharge thresholds that could cost big spenders extra money and that could even lower their top draft picks.
The financial details of the surcharge thresholds were previously known. If a team spends above $217MM in 2018, it will receive an extra 12% tax in addition to the usual 20%, 30% or 50% luxury tax. If a team spends over $237MM, it will receive an extra 42.5% or 45% surcharge tax.
Beginning in 2018, there will be an extra penalty for teams in that second category, Cooper notes. A team that spends above $237MM will also have its top draft pick lowered ten spots, unless that pick is in the top six, in which case the team’s second pick will be lowered ten spots.
As Cooper points out, the new rule could be a significant deterrent to teams hoping to be among baseball’s biggest spenders, since teams are generally quite protective of early-round draft picks. The Dodgers, for example, have had payrolls above $237MM for the past several seasons. Under the new system, they would pay a very significant penalty for spending so heavily. Cooper notes that a $260MM payroll in 2018 would cost the Dodgers over $50MM in luxury tax, plus the lowered draft pick.
Comments
yourtribe
Good. Now just have one draft for all players like other sports then we’re talking fair.
tim815
To those who say MLB isn’t a salary cap sport, MLB is a salary cap sport.
With this information, re-assess the Justin Verlander trade possibilities.
Have a great Saturday.
stl_cards16
The “cap” is so high that it still leaves a huge difference between your large and small market teams.
The problem has always been the (lack of) revenue sharing, not the need for a cap. It’s getting closer to where it needs to be, but it’s still far behind the other major sports.
BAT1126
So your actually saying that this plan below is not working?….
Under its current iteration, MLB’s revenue sharing program looks something like this:
● Every team in the majors pays in 31% of their net local revenue, and then that money is divided up and equally distributed to every team. Since large-market teams will have much greater local revenues than small market teams, this already puts small market teams in the black.
● On top of this, a large chunk of MLB’s central fund (which are acquired through things like national broadcasts) is set aside to be allocated to teams based on their revenues.
● By 2016, the fifteen teams in the largest markets in baseball will be disqualified from receiving revenue sharing. This feature is being phased in over the coming years. The disqualified clubs will receive a refund for the amount that they would have received in revenue sharing, although teams that have exceeded the Luxury Tax threshold in recent years will not receive a full refund. (MLB.com)
Phantomofdb
Still far behind the other major sports?! You realize the point of a salary cap is parity, right? And you also realize that baseball is the best sport at parity? Basketball is an absolute joke, same finals three years and counting, hockey just crowned back to back champs, and football is a joke too. The entire AFC is New England, Denver, Pittsburgh, Baltimore. Sometimes Indy. NFC is better, but AFC usually wins anyway
thegreatcerealfamine
Each sport has dynasty’s and in the NFL currently it’s arguably the Patriots. The NFL is the one sport where the draft can immediately impact a team,and turn seasons around quickly. An NFL team can indeed go from the bottom rung to the playoffs and the history of the league shows that. With no guaranteed contracts and the cap it turns profits,ratings,interest,and yes parity. Take a look at the percentage of teams in the NFL who’ve made it to the playoffs without extended time periods and MLB teams waiting extended years. There is a reason the NFL is Americas passion,even training camps and the draft get huge ratings.
qbass187
It’s apples and oranges comparing the NFL to MLB. I roll my eyes every time I see some joker try to do it. There is almost nothing alike or even comparable
In either sport.
ttinsley1434
Quit watching baseball if you don’t like it. Nobody wants to hear your whining.
davidcoonce74
Baseball is incredibly profitable without a salary cap. Plenty of baseball teams go from bad to good. And baseball actually takes care of its players with guaranteed contracts. Football has a jokke for a player’s union that does literally nothing to protect its players financially, and notice the complete crickets from the NFLPA after the newest CTE results?
geejohnny
I’m guessing that he’s talking about the obvious differences between the 2 sports not baseball’s inferiority to football. That’s my take anyway.
Phantomofdb
Parity isn’t about championships. And at least Championship appearances. And AFC hasn’t had parity in an adults lifetime. Seriously go back and look at the last 30 years and those 5 teams are like 34 of those 60 teams in the AFC championship. NFL parity is an absolute lie. It’s awful.
Phantomofdb
That was supposed to be IS about Championships
thegreatcerealfamine
The NFL is a business and guaranteed contracts and cap promote parity. MLB teams that you say go from bad do so usually over longer periods of time. Calling out the NFL players union on the CTE issue is true,but guaranteed contracts are difficult due to many factors,one being the average NFL players career in years. The MLPA can also be called out for steroids,and yes I know it’s nothing close to CTE. Financially NFL players have a pension. Just because I bring up these points doesn’t mean I’m not a baseball fan,or am I saying the NFL is better. Whenever someone brings up these different points it’s..stop watching baseball then,or other.
abcrazy4dodgers
Revenue sharing. Baseball’s answer to socialism? Needs more? You have piqued OAK & MIA’s interest.
mcase7187
What if you have a pick that’s 20-30 would that mean ur first round pick turn into a 2nd ?
kidbryant
Yes
Who_Farted
So what if said team wins it all. Their 1st round pick would then drop past comp round and be #10 of the second round?
tim815
Only if they went over $237.
MLB is a cap league as of this morning.
It was before. It’s simply tougher to deny now.
leprechaun
This means teams with big tv and other revenue sources still won’t care. They will consider it the price of winning. Teams such as Dodgers, Yankees and Cubs have big time revenue streams.
Brandon Sans
There’s NO chance the MLBPA will ever agree to a salary cap just like the NFL/NBA will never agree to abolish theirs. As much as everyone who purely loves the sport wants to believe salary caps help “protect competitive balance” all they do is limit how much billionaire owners have to spend on player salaries. I have no problem with teams spending as much or as little as they can. (Spoiler most big money contracts past 30 don’t work out)
tim815
They……. uhhhhhhh….. kinda already did.
Not “exactly like”, but “like” the others.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I’ve said for a while that the new CBA creates a de facto salary cap and that Tony Clark got rolled. Looks like it’s truer than we knew.
Having said that, this system only works if these penalties are, in fact, punitive enough to keep teams under the thresholds. If a few teams decide to go past them, MLB could turn into the NBA where only 4-5 teams can even dream of winning a title.
FBA17
Teams that draw fans and market their teams correctly as well as have owners willing to spend shouldn’t be penalized. The cheap owners get rewarded for so called parity. Let’s face it all the MLB are extremely rich that’s not the issue. It’s their profit margin which we would all want more of. But if your refuse to invest your dollars in your team that’s on the owner don’t penalize ones that put money into the team.
salvatop
All of these rules to deter the large market teams from spending money is very confusing and difficult to follow. I think they should do what Charles Finley wanted to do 40 years ago. Make all the players free every year, only 1 year contracts and these issues would all disappear.
leefieux
If the opposite were true, The Pirates would end up with a Top 5 pick every year?
/s
kbarr888
The backlash from the attorneys should be fairly interesting.
Just My Take…….But It Sure doesn’t seem right that they could implement a rule, that will affect a teams future draft picks, but also penalizes them for “What They Did Before The Rule Was In Place”. Teams that “made payroll decisions” based on the previous set of rules, are now subject to the New Rule??? Contracts that were signed, considering the previous guidelines as a base, will suddenly have a serious negative affect going forward?
Would the D-Backs have signed Greinke if they knew this was coming?
Would the Orioles signed Davis? The Marlins – Stanton? Reds Votto? Heyward? Verlander? Scherzer?….etc, etc…..
Maybe I missed something about a grandfather clause, or an exemption for contracts currently in place???
Major changes in the Rules should be required to take existing situations into consideration, and not punish teams for what “wasn’t wrong before”. It’s similar to the hypothetical “MLB Outlaws Coffee Before/During Games”……Guys that drank coffee before the game for years shouldn’t be penalized…….unless they continue to do that after the Rule goes into effect.
Tom
I find these rule changes ridiculous, but why would any team get to be “grandfathered in” where stuff doesn’t count? It doesn’t start until 2018. The Dodgers have about $160M guaranteed for 2018 as it stands now…so they can spend about $70M on payroll before penalty. What did Arizona think when it gave Grienke the largest single-season salary in history? The teams agreed to this rule, they get to live with it.
seckert15
None of those teams are even close to the surcharge thresholds. And no it wouldnt stop the Yankees, Dodgers or Cubs. And I am a Yankee fan. Its a one year penalty. Teams sacrifice draft picks to sign free agents. Dip below the cap for one year and you reset the penalty.
mattdsmith
No. Just no. The teams negotiated this CBA so if they wanted that sort of protection, they could have fought for it.
Mattimeo09
Think about this, the Dodgers currently have a payroll over $251 million. That’s $100 million over the league average payroll $151 million and $115 million more than the Houston Astros (who have a record almost as good as the Dodgers).
Teams like that deserve to have their draft picks moved back. In fact I’d go as far to suggest that any team who passes the luxury tax should have their first draft pick moved back 10 spots.
LowcountryJoe
Why punish a team like the Dodgers? You wrote it yourself, there are teams that compete with the Dodgers which are doing every bit as well while spending less to do it.. Isn’t spending 100+ million more for the same outcome punishment enough?
Aaron Sapoznik
I like it, although I would still prefer a comprehensive salary cap that includes both a maximum spending ceiling as well as a minimum floor threshold to help with competitive balance in MLB. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a hard cap like in the other professional leagues and might retain many of the existing penalties for any team over or under spending.
LowcountryJoe
I’ve been following all the changes in the last twenty year — changes that have been put in-place to promote more fairness. It seems to me every one of these backfires or, at the very least, has consequences that do not play-out as intended and reveals a flaw. Maybe these people that think-up all this crap should start removing some of these rules and let well-run teams continue to deliver for their fans and poorly run teams piss their fans off until the team becomes unprofitable, gets sold, and has new ownership to try again. It may be more destructive in the short-term but in the end we’d probably get more fairness…whatever the hell fairness is supposed to mean.
JP8
that’s how it always used to be, business is cutthroat, but nowadays we have to bail out the losers so they can keep losing. just look at the auto industry
Mikel Grady
Who cares . I get Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw and I drop 10 spots? I’ll try and remember that when I’m collecting my World Series trophies.
kingman1
Forget the season just give everyone a trophy.
mike156
The Union took their eyes off the ball. They allowed themselves to be distracted by the QO situation, which adversely impacted only a relative few players, and let MLB clean their clocks on this and a number of other issues.
sufferfortribe
In the real world we call this income redistribution…..aka socialism.
Ed Charles
It should work both ways. For teams ALWAYS seemingly drafting near the top of the draft, that doesnt happen anymore.. Teams like the Pirates at one time ALWAYS drafting near the top. Phillies now . Marlins and on and on. You draft in the top 5 overall say this year, you go too the bottom 5 in round 1 next year. That prevents these teams from this joke called tanking. You want to punish teams that can spend, punish teams that don’t and keep gaining by losing.