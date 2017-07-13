New Facebook Pages For Fans Of Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, Braves, Cardinals

For the last couple of weeks, we have been attempting an experiment: five human-curated team Facebook pages. Under the direction of JP Hadley, Jack Stockless, Stephanie Nevill, Chris Jervis, and Tanner Puckett, our Facebook pages for the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, Braves, and Cardinals have become engaging, informative, fun, and up-to-date. Instead of the previous automated posting of MLBTR content, these pages have team news of all kinds, polls, infographics, interesting links, discussion, and of course hot stove rumors. These pages have everything a fan could want. If you follow any of these five teams, please give our new Facebook pages a Like today!
newest oldest
Comments
chappedman
EAST COAST BIAS!
Connorsoxfan
This was a great idea
azjack68
Instagram is the new facebook
Tim Dierkes
Maybe, but until you can put links in posts, it’s not too useful for us.
CRC_astrosfan
I would love to run an Astros account if y’all ever wanna try it
bravesfan1993
I really wanted the Braves page. So sad.
Oh well! I wish everyone success. I think these pages are excellent ideas.
biasisrelitive
lol there is a braves page
TJECK109
I hate when they use the trade rumors logo in the background. I can never read the title of the post because it blends in
Mattimeo09
Great idea and have already liked all 5 pages! Let me know if you ever need someone for Cleveland
brownbomber
if i want to go thru facebook i would just get on facebook. stupid idea trade rumors