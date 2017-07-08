NL Central Notes: McCutchen, Brewers, Greene, Reds

Andrew McCutchen’s NL Player Of The Month-winning performance in June ended over a year of frustration at the plate for the longtime Pirates star, ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick writes. The hot streak also reinvigorated trade speculation about McCutchen’s future, and he reiterated to Crasnick that he wants to stay in Pittsburgh. Bucs GM Neal Huntington stated that the team isn’t shopping McCutchen but, thanks to the Pirates’ struggles in the standings and their payroll limitations, all options must be kept open:
“We anticipate Andrew continuing to be a Pirate until something changes — whether it’s through free agency or someone coming in [with an offer] that we believe can help this organization over the big picture,” Huntington said. “That’s the hard reality. We’ll listen on anybody. We have to. It doesn’t mean we’re looking to move him or actively engage. There’s active and passive engagement, and we’ll always be open for passive engagement if somebody wants to come to us.”
- Brewers GM David Stearns spoke to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other reporters about his team’s deadline plans, largely reiterating his statement from May about the Brewers’ improved play not throwing off their overall long-term rebuilding strategy. While the club will “certainly explore every avenue” to improve the roster, Stearns implied that the Brew Crew will pursue controllable players over rentals st the trade deadline. “I never want to say never, but if there’s going to be an acquisition cost, it needs to be an acquisition that’s going to be here for more than one year. Players that have multiple years of control are naturally better fits,” Stearns said.
- Pitchers like Jose Quintana and Sonny Gray would fit as upgrades on multi-year contracts, though Stearns downplayed reports of the Brewers’ interest in the two hurlers. “I think this time of year, we along with all 29 other teams, do background work on a number of different players. That’s natural. It’s league-wide and across the board,” Stearns said.
- Talks between the Reds and second overall draft pick Hunter Greene came right down to the wire yesterday, as president of baseball ops Dick Williams tells Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer and other reporters. Both sides expressed worry that a deal couldn’t be reached before Friday’s 5pm deadline, and it was apparently a matter of seconds before a final agreement was reached, Williams said. There was pressure in both camps, as Greene faced either a year in limbo or three years away from re-entering the draft if he chose to attend UCLA, while the Reds didn’t want to face the stiff penalties that would’ve been imposed on them for exceeding their draft bonus pool. In the end, Greene signed for a record-setting $7.23MM bonus.
AZPat
And this one belongs to the Reds.
Caseys Partner
“We’ll listen on anybody. We have to.”
When you have a bloodsucking owner then this is true.
It’s also true that Cincinnati is the smallest media market in MLB. Joey Votto waves hello from this tiny market as does Homer Bailey.
TJECK109
Jeez this is so over used. If you don’t like the owner don’t follow the team. But ya still do.
thegreatcerealfamine
That statement you just made..makes no sense!
pukelit
I agree. Since when are you not allowed to root for a team if you don’t like the owner?
Mikel Grady
Ha ha I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan if you have to root for owner how many fans would be left?
cxcx
Contracts like Homer Bailey’s prevent small market teams from signing free agents, paying their players in arbitration, and extending players. Pittsburgh has 9 players making over $5m, Cincinnati has 4. Pittsburgh has 13 players making over $3.5m, Cincinnati has 5.
arc89
What GM for Brewers said is don’t expect a big trade for a top line pitcher unless we get him very very cheap. So other words Brewer fans can expect just a rental for one of their non prospects.
Voice of Reason
Every GM response is the same each time with different words used to make the point.
The GM is never going to show his hand.
Breezy
Brewers FO needs to be careful, and not blow their prospect load at the deadline. Their farm is really solid, and would hate to see them give a lot of it up, and put their team back in a hole because they are tasting some success this year.
afsooner02
They won’t…..that’s exactly what was just said up above. Stearns knows what he is doing.
arc89
Don’t get your hopes up is what the GM is saying. Can’t blame them they are no sure thing for the playoffs.
danegalloway
It just seems like the Reds were willing to throw all the money in the world at international guys last period, but couldn’t dare slip into the penalty with Greene. It would’ve cost them about $9.6 mil without losing next year’s 1st rounder to give Greene the most money they could.