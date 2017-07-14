NL East Notes: Albies, Braves, Mets, Volquez, Phelps, Vizcaino, Motte

The Braves aren’t done looking for a controllable starter after missing on Jose Quintana, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (links to Twitter). Atlanta pushed hard for the southpaw, per the report, with the team dangling Ozzie Albies as a headliner — though Passan’s source makes clear that talks never reached an advanced stage. It’s interesting to hear that Albies was offered up, but that was surely a prerequisite to get in the door on Quintana. Whether the intriguing young middle infielder could also be on the block in trade concepts involving other pitchers isn’t clear, but it seems that the Braves are still looking to be aggressive in adding arms for 2018 and beyond.
Here’s more from the NL East:
- Mets GM Sandy Alderson acknowledged that his organization will remain in a selling position unless things go “exceedingly well” before the deadline, as Marc Carig of Newsday writes. As the team sits eight games under .500, reaching a realistic position of contention would likely require a prolonged winning streak combined with stumbles from one or more front-running teams. Alderson reiterated that the club will not be looking to do more than cash in some expiring veterans, saying that a trade involving a core veteran would be “exceedingly unlikely.” Alderson also addressed some of his broader roster-building philosophies, including the relative value of defense in player evaluation, which you can read about at the above link.
- It seems that righty Edinson Volquez may not be so quick to return to the Marlins rotation as had been hoped. As Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports on Twitter, MRI results on the veteran’s balky left knee showed patellar tendinitis. Skipper Don Mattingly suggested that it doesn’t look to be a significant long-term problem, but Volquez also won’t return from the DL on Sunday. There hasn’t been much suggestion that he’s likely to factor as a trade piece, though the injury further clouds that possibility. Given his hefty salary for 2018 ($13MM), Volquez could also certainly be moved in August.
- One Marlins player who very clearly is in demand is right-handed reliever David Phelps, as Spencer also reports. He’s “drawing far more interest” than is closer A.J. Ramos, per the report, with about ten teams inquiring on the former and only two or three asking about the latter. It sounds as if both have a good chance of changing hands, ultimately, but it’s not all that surprising to hear that the steady Phelps is in greater demand. Indeed, he could even be seen as a possible rotation candidate for 2018 by some organizations that would be interested in adding him to their pen down the stretch.
- Braves righty Arodys Vizcaino could well factor in trade talks as well. He’s throwing off a mound today and seemingly won’t be far off from a return, per David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (via Twitter). It had been a bit unclear just when he’d return, but it seems as if the talented — if somewhat enigmatic — reliever ought to have plenty of time to display his form for possible suitors. Veteran right-hander Jason Motte, though, may be headed in the other direction. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman tweets that Motte is heading to the DL with a back strain. He may have held some interest to contenders, though his peripherals lagged his results in Atlanta (and the ERA had begun to creep northward anyway).
Comments
halos101
anybody remember braves fans saying that their team “wouldn’t be dumb enough” to trade albies straight up for quintana (which is insane)? Cause i sure do
noraj9
no
halos101
:/
realgone2
They just did that to see what the sox would say.
basilisk4
Nope, but as a Braves fan, really glad that didn’t happen!
halos101
i don’t get the braves obsession with giving up a huge deal for starters. Develop the young guys, find a core and then you can trade
BravesFan7241
Yeah but Quintana isn’t Chris Sale or even Chris Archer level. He’s not an Ace
halos101
yeah even if he was though i don’t think bows the time for the braves to do something big
kj2001
Pisses me off that the braves are willing to just move Albies just like that. All they’ve done since starting this rebuild is Draft and trade for pitching. I just don’t understand why there trying to trade for controllable pitching….. all I can say is there pissing me off though
Dillon Carroll™
u gotta give up talent to get tslent. fact it camarho has made albies somewhat expendable
RunDMC
Consider we are in Year 3 of a rebuild and they’ve drafted high school arms that take 5+/- years in top parts of the draft. We are at the precipice of seeing what some of our prospects are about with Newcomb only a few starts under his belt. They’re trading for controllable pitching because it’s the most expensive on the free agent market and they have the depth to do so. Garcia is gone next year, Dickey has an option but there is no other pitcher that closer to ML. Getting someone like Q could have made fellow countryman Teheran better while not relying so much on developing arms. FO has proven they will overpay for inning eaters even if they are 43 years old and it’s an obvious overpay. Switch to decaf and simma down. It’s going to be ok.
Overbrook
Building a pitching staff is tough. building it thriwing just prospects out there is near impossible. Braves obviously want to win next year. And they may be able to help.
WAH1447
Plus Albies was signed when frank wren was running the team so they might not be quite as attached just like with Pereza
realgone2
Wren stench
jbaker3170
I don’t buy it. Never read a single report that says Albies was “dangled” in talks w/Chicago. If this was the case, why didn’t this very website ever report such a story?? Because it never happened. Keep in mind that this is the same site that said Atlanta was the front runner to sign Yosmany Tomas, a deal was imminent, etc and obviously that didn’t happen
vrezh
It’s a clubs style or philosophy. Every club is different.
scotiansoldier
Sounds like Sandy is exceedingly fond of this word.
MikePLV10
I believe Acuna was a shortstop converted to Cf.. with Ender locked in there, BRAVES may shift Acuna back to the infield if a trade happens.. just a thought.
braves25
Or they leave him in the OF and he plays RF!
RunDMC
With an OF of Kemp and Markakis, they better be readying the replacements and not shifting them to other positions. Kemp has looked awful of late, and even worse in the field.
braves25
With what the Cubs gave for Q….how close would Albies, Ian Anderson, Max Fried, and Wisler/Blair come to getting Sonny Gray?