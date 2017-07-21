NL East Notes: Kendrick, Phillies, Asdrubal, Nats, Werth, Camargo

The Phillies announced that Howie Kendrick has been activated off the 10-day DL, with Brock Stassi heading down to Triple-A in corresponding move. Between this hamstring strain and a strained oblique earlier this season, Kendrick has been limited to just 33 games and 139 plate appearances in his first season in Philadelphia, though the veteran has been raking when he has been able to play. Kendrick is hitting .349/.403/.476 this year, and while some regression is surely baked into those numbers (his BABIP is a whopping .443), Kendrick’s bat, positional versatility and respected clubhouse presence make him a valuable trade chip for the Phillies. He’ll have 11 days to audition for other clubs and prove he is healthy before the deadline.
Here’s more from around the NL East…
- Even before he has made his return, some teams have expressed interest in trading for Kendrick, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki writes in a rundown of the Phillies’ potential deadline plans. Jeremy Hellickson has also drawn interest. While these two veterans and first baseman Tommy Joseph are being shopped, sources tell Zolecki that reliever Pat Neshek is definitely the most likely — and maybe the only –Phillie to be moved prior to the deadline. Kendrick, Hellickson, Joaquin Benoit and Daniel Nava could still be dealt but not until the August waiver period.
- Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera has drawn interest from the Indians, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports (via Twitter). The Tribe would use Cabrera (who spent the first seven-plus years of his career in Cleveland) at second base until Jason Kipnis returns from the DL, and Cabrera would them move into a utility infield role backing up Kipnis, Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez. Cleveland could add bench depth if they can’t swing a larger trade, Crasnick writes (Twitter links) though “they appear to be on the fence” about making such a move, with current signs pointing towards nothing major in the works.
- The Nationals want to add another reliever and potentially some rotation depth, though it remains to be seen if they’ll have the prospects or money to make those deals happen, MLB.com’s Jamal Collier writes as part of a reader mailbag piece. It doesn’t look like the Nats will move top prospects Victor Robles, Juan Soto or Erick Fedde as part of any trade, plus the club already dealt from its secondary farm system stockpile in acquiring Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from the A’s. That deal added roughly $5MM in salary to the Nationals’ 2017 payroll, so it’s possible Washington might be out of financial room, unless they can move some current salaries as part of a trade.
- Earlier this week, Jayson Werth told Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post and other reporters that he suffered a fracture in his left foot in addition to the bone bruise that has sidelined him since early June. Despite the ominous-sounding injury, Werth said that the bone bruise is the real problem, as he still can’t sprint. The veteran outfielder is taking batting practice and throwing, however, so going by the rough two-month timeline for bone bruise recovery, Werth could potentially be back with the Nationals in early August.
- Johan Camargo has impressed the Braves and is taking playing time away from shortstop Dansby Swanson, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes. While the Braves still have full confidence in Swanson’s ability as a future franchise cornerstone, Camargo has hit .315/.338/.465 over his first 134 MLB plate appearances and flashed some good glovework at not just shortstop, but also at third base. The Braves’ experiment with Freddie Freeman at third has morphed into Freeman playing every day at either third or first base, with Camargo starting at the hot corner against left-handed pitching and Matt Adams starting at first against right-handed pitching. Camargo could be playing himself into a regular infield role for 2018, or possibly as a multi-positional superutility man capable of playing the outfield as well.
Comments
RunDMC
Last night Carmago made a incredible catch saving the game as the last out in short RF. This after several nice grabs at SS. He’s becoming Martin Prado 2.0 for us. That being said, they need to find ways to get Swanson regular ABs. They have never treated him with kid gloves it’d be a shame to do so now. Send him down or play him regularly.
Brixton
If he proves hes healthy over the next 10 days, Kendrick should be gone
Pax vobiscum
Klentak’s off-season was exceptionally poor. He is not a boy genius in the Epstein mode.
Polish Hammer
Asdrubal back to the Tribe makes sense to me. Surprised they didn’t take a free chance on Sandoval or Peralta at 3B and bump Ramirez over to 2B.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Maybe the Braves and Padres can do a deal just like the Mariners and Cardinals did. Something like
Padres get Swanson and Tuoissant
Braves get something like Espinoza, Gettys or Ona, and Jose Rondon.
Personally not sold on Espinoza and Swanson has had an awful year offensively. And he gives the Padres 5 years of control.
casmith12
As a Braves fan, I would definitely not be a fan of that trade. No way The braves are giving up on Swanson this early. I’m also not sold on Camargo’s ability to lock down SS long term.
lebzet
Braves aren’t trading Swanson. He just isn’t really ready yet. He needs to go to AAA and play everyday and learn how to hit sliders. He never should have skipped AAA in the first place. What was the rush?
bleacherbum
Why would the Padres give up their number 1, 7 and 10 overall prospects for a SS that can’t hit in the bigs? They already have two former Braves SS that can’t hit in Aybar and D’arnaud. They don’t need another.
RunDMC
In the same respects, we’re just a few months off Coppy declaring that we wouldn’t be selling off anymore players for prospects. We’re trying to compete sooner than later. The idea that we would trade Swanson after a nice start to his career in 2016, who has steadily increased since a terrible start to 2017 is silly. We all knew this was a rebuilding year, yet we win a few more games than expected and all of a sudden we’re keeping 1-year players out-performing their contracts and benching future franchise hopefuls so we can get more ABs to Matt Adams before the Trade Deadline in which he’s probably not going to be traded. It doesn’t make sense.
Send Swanson down to AAA to get regular duty with Albies and Acuna and let’s prepare them to make an impact in 2018 and let the team of 1 and 2 year contracts desperately try to finish above .500. We’re really trying to put lipstick on a pig and convince the league otherwise.
lebzet
Not sure why that comment posted twice. Just pressed on post comment once.
CatchDogg
How hard did you press?
letsplay2
Camargo has leapfrogged over more prominent “prospects “. Really fun to watch.
maxwell honeycutt
I say keep playing Swanson…he’s gotta break some records pretty soon for negative war…i mean that would be cool to see