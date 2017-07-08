The Marlins announced yesterday that right-hander Edinson Volquez was placed on the 10-day DL with left knee tendinitis. Recent reports have stated that Volquez’s knee issue isn’t very serious, and the placement appears designed mostly to extend his rest while keeping an extra player on hand — four of Volquez’s minimum 10 days will be taken up by the All-Star break, of course. In a big-picture sense, the Marlins may want to ensure that Volquez is healthy and fully rested to put on a few more showcase outings before rivals decide whether to pursue him at the trade deadline.
Here’s more from around the NL East…
- The Mets were “stunned” by Bartolo Colon’s decision to sign with the Twins, a team source tells Mike Puma of the New York Post. The club believed that Colon’s recent history with the Mets and the fact that he still owns a home in New Jersey would give them the edge in the hunt for the veteran right-hander, though Colon chose a minor league deal with Minnesota over the Mets and at least a couple of other suitors.
- Also from Puma’s piece, he notes that Mets closer Jeurys Familia will initiate a throwing program during the All-Star break. Familia underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in his throwing shoulder in mid-May and was originally projected to begin throwing six weeks after that procedure. Despite being slightly behind that timeframe, Familiar is still hopeful of returning to action before the season is over.
- Zack Wheeler apparently won’t face any innings restrictions during the second half of the season, a source tells Newsday’s Marc Carig. Wheeler is on pace for roughly 140 innings after missing all of 2015-16 recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he got off to a strong start to the season before getting rocked for 15 runs in 3 2/3 IP over consecutive starts in June. Wheeler went on the DL with biceps tendinitis and then lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his return start, so clearly his health will remain some concern to the Mets, even if Wheeler isn’t being put on an innings limit.
- The Braves have placed utilityman Danny Santana on the 10-day DL with a bacterial infection on his calf, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman writes. Further tests are required to indicate whether or not Santana has a staph infection. Atlanta acquired Santana from the Twins in May, and he has hit .230/.287/.402 in 94 PA for the Braves, though he has recently performed better at the plate after a slow start. Santana has also provided the Braves with some useful versatility, starting games at second base, third base and all three outfield spots.
Comments
beauvandertulip
Not sure why the mets would be “shocked” he’s 44. And the mets are losing games. He wants to win a World Series not meet up with old teammates and hang out.
Miklo916
Yeah the twins are gonna win it all lol
Luke
Twins’ chances > mets’ chances
Polish Hammer
Exactly, if they were that stunned they should’ve resigned him last offseason. And as for his house in New Jersey, his family stays there…while he’s across town with his other family.
boognailz4
Expos were in on Colon also
thegreatcerealfamine
So were the Washington Senators
GareBear
I heard that the Seattle Pilots were the dark horse that was in on him
r4569
The Cleveland Spiders made an offer
r4569
Cleveland Spiders made a call
angelsfan4life
I thought for sure that the St Louis Browns were going to be the team that got him.
BusterMove
And the San Diego Padres… remember them?
Wait they’re still a team??
Polish Hammer
He’s still salty over not being invited to the Hot Dog Eating contest and decided to leave NY/NJ for Minny.
jakec77
I’m stunned anyone besides the Mets was even interested.
jstepanik
No worries, the Mets may get another shot at him in a couple weeks…
firstbleed
Colon chose MIN once he found out what a juicy lucy burger was.
mrperkins
The OTHER Washington Senators called as well when they heard the previously mentioned senators called. City rivalry