NL East Rumors: Braves, Mets, Nats, Marlins

Approximately a dozen teams have expressed interest in Braves left-hander Jaime Garcia, but the club isn’t ready to sell, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (on Twitter). Thanks in part to Garcia, who fired seven one-run innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday, the Braves (45-45) are at the .500 mark for the first time since April 17. Overall this season, the 31-year-old Garcia has logged a 4.33 ERA (4.25 FIP), 6.88 K/9, 3.4 BB/9 and a 54.7 percent ground-ball rate through 106 innings. As an impending free agent, Garcia and his $12MM salary may well end up on the move in the coming weeks if the Braves don’t make up more ground in the National League playoff race. The team has a realistic chance to contend, though, as it’s a manageable 5.5 games out of a wild-card spot.
More from Atlanta’s division, the NL East:
- “A fair amount of inquiries” have come in on Mets closer Addison Reed, relays the New York Post’s Mike Puma, who adds that the team would like to keep fellow reliever Jerry Blevins (Twitter link). While Reed is the superior pitcher, the right-hander’s contract will expire at season’s end, making him an obvious trade candidate; conversely, the Mets will be able to maintain control over the left-handed Blevins by way of an affordable club option ($7MM) next year.
- Speaking of the Mets, they’re “close” to promoting their best prospect, Triple-A infielder Amed Rosario to the majors, a source familiar with management’s thinking told Bob Klapisch of The Record. One reason it hasn’t happened yet pertains to clubhouse chemistry, according to the source; specifically, the Mets have been reluctant to call up Rosario because they’re walking on eggshells around veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, who Klapisch writes has “quietly seethed” since they shifted him from shortstop to second base last month. At the time of the move, Cabrera did publicly complain and ask for a trade, but he quickly walked back those comments. Despite that, seeing Rosario at short wouldn’t sit well with Cabrera, suggests Klapisch. It’s worth noting that Cabrera wouldn’t do his Mets future any favors by pouting over a Rosario promotion. With an $8.5MM club option (or a $2MM buyout) for next year, his time with the club could be on the verge of ending.
- The division-rival Marlins and Nationals had “substantive talks” regarding Miami relievers AJ Ramos and David Phelps before Sunday, tweets Joe Frisaro of MLB.com. The Nationals might be out of the running for those two after acquiring Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from the A’s, but Eddie Matz of ESPN.com could see the Nats further bolstering their bullpen before the trade deadline.
Comments
matt41265
At this point it’s time for the Mets to move on and either trade or dfa Cabrera and let Rosario play
Mack83
Exactly, why be held hostage by him, it’s not like he’s a top 5 player in MLB.
mikeyank55
You can see the difference between the Red Sox eating Pablo’s contract for a huge amount of money and the CHEAP WILPON’S who owe Cabrera very little and are afraid.
It’s time for Mets’ fans to take a stand and stop supporting the Mets financially.
Too bad they stopped posting on MLBTR as they are already trolling the NFL rumor sign and wearing their green jerseys and helmets (lol).
terry
I agree.
William
Move him for a Bag of Balls !
gmflores27
Nets fans are freaking spoiled
gmflores27
*mets
Braves Homer
Don’t you hate when you try to talk trash but then get auto corrected ?! Lol
RunDMC
*jets
RiverCatsFilms
Nationals are only now addressing the bullpen issues that were obviously present during the offseason after we signed Melanceon
angelsfan4life412
should the nationals go after a back end starter with joe ross now on the dl?
jrowe1979
Nah. The Braves can’t catch them with the strength of the rest of the team and you only really need 3 starters in the playoffs
antonio bananas
yea but your 4 and 5 guys become long relievers in the playoffs
padresfan
They need more 2 arms ain’t going to fix it
prich
The whole NL East is selling besides the Nationals. But who seems in the best shape to get good quickly after the Nats age out in a few years?
NL_East_Rivalry
Depends on when. Could be any of Mets Phils Braves. Braves have a lot of 2nd tier prospects, Phils have some good prospects and money and may fit the Nats time table perfectly and Mets have pitching and money and that could be enough.
opethsdeliverance
Trade Garcia…NOW!
NL_East_Rivalry
Unless they are worried about who is replacing him from AAA they must be hoping his stock increases or a team gets desperate.
Braves aren’t getting a good prospect for Garcia and they don’t have much need of someone’s top 30-50 prospects as they have had to drop a few of those guys so their minors aren’t over crowded.
They should ship Garcia – Viz (when healthy) – and another prospect for someone’s ORG top 10 prospect.
antonio bananas
why would any club do that?
I like the Garcia for Profar (or someone similar) idea. change of scenery for a young player is the way to go.
junkmanj
We gave up 3 of our top 30 prospects just to acquire J. Garcia (granted, none in the top 15). But to turn around and flip him now would seem kind of pointless considering we’re right at .500. I mean, if someone got desperate and overpaid, I would understand. But to get back about the same value as we paid for him would be mostly pointless unless we traded for a better starter.
Right now, Garcia is probably the #4 Braves starter, ahead of Newcomb and behind Dickey.
daniellu91
After getting Doolittle and Madson, the only relievers the Nationals should be going for are a closer and possibly a long-reliever. Neither Phelps or Ramos fit the bill in those regards.
ffjsisk
I wonder if the Braves are willing to give Garcia a QO if he keeps it up?
RunDMC
Would be the worst possible move. Hold onto him, pay more for next year and block another starter spot for guys that are make or break (Sims, Wisler, etc), AND turn down prospects thing he’s a piece of a playoff roster.