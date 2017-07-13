NL Notes: Green, Webb, Brewers, Dodgers, Cardinals

While there was no contract length reported at the time of his signing, Padres skipper Andy Green inked a three-year contract when he was named manager of the club, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Green’s deal also contains at least one club option, according to Heyman, who notes that despite the club’s poor record under Green, the team’s decision-makers like him very much. It’s not really fair to judge Green based on the Padres’ record anyhow, given the team’s aggressive rebuild.

A few more notes from around the Senior Circuit…