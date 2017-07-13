NL Notes: Green, Webb, Brewers, Dodgers, Cardinals

While there was no contract length reported at the time of his signing, Padres skipper Andy Green inked a three-year contract when he was named manager of the club, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Green’s deal also contains at least one club option, according to Heyman, who notes that despite the club’s poor record under Green, the team’s decision-makers like him very much. It’s not really fair to judge Green based on the Padres’ record anyhow, given the team’s aggressive rebuild.
A few more notes from around the Senior Circuit…
- Brewers GM David Stearns chatted with Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel following his team’s acquisition of left-hander Tyler Webb from the Yankees earlier today. The 26-year-old Webb’s history of missing bats and limiting free passes in the minors were points in his favor for the Brewers, per Stearns, whose big league bullpen has had few left-handed options thus far in 2017. “He has three options remaining, which gives us flexibility over the next couple of years, and we think he has the ability to help us in the near term as well,” said Stearns. “We’ve been looking, in general, to improve our depth and potentially upgrade our relief pitching as a whole. Those guys, we’ve used them a lot, asked a lot out of them.” It’s clear that the Brewers do view Webb as a near-term piece, as well, given that Haudricourt also tweeted today that Webb will jump directly into the Major League bullpen tomorrow, with Michael Blazek being optioned to Triple-A.
- Stearns also spoke with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand in the wake of the division-rival Cubs’ blockbuster acquisition of Jose Quintana. Asked if the Brewers felt any pressure to quickly “respond” to the trade by swinging a deal of his own, Stearns suggested that he wouldn’t act so rashly. “I think that can be a little bit dangerous,” the GM explained. “We have to make moves that make the most sense for our franchise, and that’s regardless of what a particular rival or another team in our division is doing. … Obviously we’re going to continue to look at the market and see if there’s a fit for us down the road.” Stearns didn’t expressly rule out making a significant addition of his own, though his further comments to Feinsand cast some doubt on how willing he would be to part with his top tier of prospects.
- Dodgers president Andrew Friedman somewhat downplayed his club’s need to make a move, writes Andy McCullough of the L.A. Times, but McCullough reports that they’re expected to be on the hunt for bullpen upgrades. “[W]e’re a lot more selective than we’ve been in the past,” Friedman said. “Part of that speaks to our organizational talent level, at this point, as well as the depth behind it. But also, the culture that has been created among this group of players — it’s something that’s special. I can’t really see us messing with that, short of doing something that makes an incredible amount of sense to us.” The Dodgers do indeed have interest in Zach Britton, per McCullough, though it’s not clear that the Orioles will make him available. McCullough also adds that the club could take a look at right-hander Walker Buehler in a relief capacity later this season. The 2015 first-rounder has dominated through 10 Double-A starts thus far, but it stands to reason that the Dodgers will want to manage his workload eventually.
- The Cardinals are in an uncertain position with the trade deadline looming, and president of baseball ops John Mozeliak tells Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he’ll have a very open-minded approach at the deadline. “The nuances of trying to determine how we think about improvement between now and July 31st still seems a bit unclear because of our inconsistencies,” said the recently promoted Mozeliak. “…“The point is over the next (18) days we have to be open-minded and really be willing to explore anything that we can put on the table.” Goold writes that while the Cards have a desire to bolster this roster — specifically, by adding a middle-of-the-order bat and/or a shortstop — it’s also possible that they could at the same time sell off some short-term assets like Lance Lynn.
Comments
chitown311
That’s the price you pay for a SP like Quintana. Robertson Melky Frazier can be had too. Just come with your best and final offer
MILWBrewersFan
As a Brewers fan I’m thrilled the Brewers didn’t give up Brinson/Hader to get that deal done with the White Sox. I know you win with MLB level players but the Brewers are still a year or two away from being serious contenders. I’ve seen a lot of comments that say “prospects don’t matter” but then I go back to the two deals the Brewers made just recently. Domingo Santana/Hader and Phillips for Gomez/Fiers and Lucroy for Brinson/Ortiz and Cordell both show signs of great returns. I’ve learned not to doubt the Brewers front office in recent moves.
bravesfan88
Prospects matter greatly, and anyone who says otherwise, has no idea what they are talking about.
Whether they are used as potential trade chips, whether they are acquired to help a rebuild, or whether they are simply brought up to contribute to the ML roster, prospects are not only important, they are vital to the current and long-term success of a franchise…
Tasman
Green is a wimp, to put it mildly! No, I don’t expect the Pads to win a lot but at least someone who knows how to Manage! Come on AJ, at least give us one big leaguer!
Steve Adams
Why is he a wimp? Because he scoffed at the notion of ordering his pitchers to retaliate by hitting opposing batters?
TheWestCoastRyan
Because what Green did sends a message to other teams that they have the right to bully the Padres and sends a message to his young catcher that he isn’t willing to stand up for him.
ronaldreagan
you are dumb as hell
padresfan
That’s not polite. MLB urged him not to retaliate. He could have drilled him the next time up, but he took the bigger road.
But don’t call someone dumb as hell bro. That’s not cool.
ronaldreagan
yes it is
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Ideally he should have publicly said something about the refusal of the mlb to do anything about either.
Green didnt have to tell people to throw at hitters and hit them. Calling out the mlbs lack of action, taking a fine, and/or suspension would of had the same effect as a manager sticking up for his guys.
Also, he showed little to no recourse about wood threatening to throw at pirela either. Again should have put the mlb on notice about wood being allowed to stay in the game after telling an ump he would throw at pirelas head. No action taken by green.
He’s a wimp.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Rizzo running into hedges on purpose to knock the ball loose, contreras tripping our pitcher by blocking home plate before he had the ball, and wood threatening to drill pirela in the head cause he thought pirela was stealing signals. Green didn’t do much of anything about them and didn’t stick up for them as much as he should have.
Honestly though idk how Green was even ejected from that game when Roberts lost his mind and attacked Green. Green should have done something ejection worthy but he didn’t and idk how he still got ejected. Idk how he got fined either. Didn’t do anything ejection or fine worthy lol. Should have but didn’t
link to sandiegouniontribune.com
TheWestCoastRyan
You were one of the morons on the “Dude, did you hear Bethancourt cleared waivers!?” bandwagon a few months ago so I don’t see how I’m the dumb one in this situation.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Haha memories. Good times. Fun while it lasted.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Green decided to be the better man and not retaliate. He’s not a wimp, he’s smart and not stuck in the “old school” mentality.
outinleftfield
Some basic psychology. If you allow the bully to beat you up he will continue to beat you up. If you stand up for yourself, he will pick on someone else that doesn’t stand up for himself.
Green lost that encounter by not doing either A going ballistic at the call on the field or B having his pitchers plunk the Rizzo the next time up. He ensured that in the future teams will beat up on the Padres at every opportunity since there are no repercussions.
Green also lost respect in the clubhouse. As a former player, I can say that with complete confidence. As a player, you want a manager that shows he has your back, not just a guy that says he has your back. Green had two ways to do that and he failed to do either.
halos101
the notion he is a wimp for doing something that baseball people have been calling for someone to be willing to do (not hit players) is ridiculous
frankiegxiii
Good, I want the Dodgers to be selective, almost to the point of Zach Britton or bust. Nothing against Brad Hand, but I really hope we don’t go after him, I don’t see him as an improvement big enough to warrant giving up any one of our top ten prospects.
jekporkins
Dodgers get Britton for that bullpen… I don’t see how they don’t go all the way, really. They will be that solid.
cards667
I hope this means Mo is willing to blow this thing up. Get a haul from the Yankees for Carpenter, get some prospects from Washington for Siegrist and Oh, trade Pham, Lynn, Wong, Greg Garcia. Consider trading Wacha and Grichuk. Load up a bit. If they don’t like what they see in Voit the rest of the way Hosmer will be a FA. Put Diaz at 2B and if he doesn’t bounce back then Moustakas is a FA and move Gyorko back to 2B or Cozart is a FA and move DeJong to 2B. They are more than 1 or 2 additions from being good this year. Blow it up and get the prospects to build it back for 2018 and longer.
baseball10
Although i havent heard any whispers of it i do believe they should trade Carpenter. He’s still a solid offensive contributor but has no defensive spot and his production at 1B can be replaced
macka
Dodgers desperately needs a reliable right handed starter (but who ?). A left handed bullpen arm would be nice too. I just hope they don’t give up any good young talent like they did for Hill.
LADreamin
Unless Degrom hits the market, I don’t see the Dodgers going into the market for a SP. They might have some information on Kazmir we don’t know or take what we have and make a 4 man playoff rotation of Kershaw, Wood, McCarthy and Hill. LH bullpen piece would be nice. Maybe Doolittle or Justin Wilson. Doubt the Os seriously consider selling Britton or we pony up the prospects they would want.
cardfan2011
I think it makes sense to trade Lynn whether they sell or buy, since they won’t extend him, and they have arms to take his place
outinleftfield
Every team says we have complete confidence in our manager and we really like him, but the reality is that every rebuilding team has brought on a new manager before they were good again.
tarheels23
I agree the Dodgers need a right handed sp because McCarthy and hill will not get us to the world series but our front office will stand pat and do nothing like they always do