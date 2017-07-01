NL Notes: Phillies, Mets, Cards, Dodgers

While the Phillies will shop players with expiring contracts leading up to the trade deadline, team president Andy MacPhail also suggested Friday that general manager Matt Klentak would at least listen to offers for all of their big leaguers, writes Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. “He needs to keep a wide spectrum, wide horizon, and any opportunity that makes sense for us going forward, he should explore,” MacPhail said of Klentak. The Phillies own the majors’ worst record (26-52), but they’re not devoid of intriguing, controllable players who might pique teams’ interest in the next month. Outfielders Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera stand out in their group of position players, while Aaron Nola, Jerad Eickhoff, Vince Velasquez and Hector Neris are among their cheap pitchers who could be on clubs’ radars.
More from the National League:
- Mets third baseman David Wright is at least three to five weeks away from beginning baseball activities, GM Sandy Alderson told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com and other reporters Friday. A setback would likely end the 34-year-old Wright’s chances of playing this season, observes DiComo, which is the latest discouraging update regarding the longtime franchise cornerstone. Wright, who’s dealing with neck, shoulder and back issues, has appeared in just 75 games dating back to 2015 and hasn’t played since May of last year.
- Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter hasn’t seen any action at second base this year, but he did get some work at his former position before the Redbirds’ game on Friday, relays Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com. Langosch adds that moving Carpenter back to the keystone, at least temporarily, could lead to more opportunities for first baseman Luke Voit (via Twitter). Notably, St. Louis didn’t try this season earlier in the season when it couldn’t find at-bats for first baseman Matt Adams, whom it traded to the Braves in May for an insignificant return. Adams has since been one of the majors’ hottest hitters. In fairness to the Cardinals, though, second baseman Kolten Wong wasn’t on the disabled list at that point. Wong landed on the DL with an elbow strain the week after the Adams trade and won’t return until mid-July.
- A first baseman throughout his professional career, the Dodgers are considering turning Ike Davis into a pitcher, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com. Pitching isn’t foreign to the 30-year-old Davis, who was an accomplished hurler in high school and went on to strike out 78 hitters in as many innings at Arizona State. Now struggling offensively at Triple-A this season (.206/.257/.381 in 70 plate appearances), Davis threw a bullpen session Friday, tweets Oklahoma City broadcaster Alex Freedman. Dodgers director of player development Gabe Kapler then commented, “We all know he’s an athlete, and we believe he might be able to provide value in many different areas.” Davis is best known for his 32-home run season with the Mets in 2012, though he hasn’t made much of an offensive impact in the majors or minors since then. Davis isn’t the first Triple-A position player the Dodgers have experimented with on the mound this year, as they’ve also tried outfielder Brett Eibner in that role. Unfortunately, though, the club had to shut down Eibner on account of a sore arm, according to Gurnick.
Comments
Codybellingersgrandma
Cody bellinger next? What do you guys think?
BlueSkyLA
That your act was old before it started.
chri
All Mets fans love you David but it’s time to hang it up.
Gotta think the Mets need to approach him soon and see if he will agree to a buyout of sorts, perhaps incentivize him with a role in the organization
davidcoonce74
Yeah, it’s quite a bummer. He’s owed about 67 million dollars on his contract, including this season. He’s made around 145 million in his career. I suppose if he’s not willing to be bought out he’ll just be placed on waivers – nobody is going to claim him. They’ll eventually have to remove him from the 40-man – even as much as he’s being paid, his roster spot is more valuable, It’s a sad case; he was so dang good in his prime.
LongTimeFan1
He’s on 60-Day DL which means he’s not taking up a 40-man roster spot.
His situation is sad, but he’ll hang it up when ready. I give him credit for his persistence and resiliency. I hope he makes it back but am doubtful he won’t put himself at risk diving and sliding even if capable of throwing.
He should be given the space and respect to retire on his terms. Maybe that’s some pinchi hitting in September.
A healthy David Wright had good chance to reach the Hall of Fame on the performance trajectory he was on. Oh well.
Rocketride
MLB contracts are guaranteed. Wright’s contract can’t be bought out.
Sokane
Wonder if there was any other news on Ike Davis’ bullpen session. How’d he look? Seeing position players moved to a pitching role is fascinating to me. I know a lot of kids in high school pitch and play a position when not pitching, but once they’re drafted scouts determine which role they’re better suited for. Trevor Hoffman seems to be the most notable. Kenley Jansen I believe was also a position player.
Tigers are trying it with Anthony Gose, who apparently is throwing 97+ mph as a lefty. It’ll be interesting to see if he has the command needed.
tylerall5
It happens the other way too. Gregory Polanco was signed as a pitcher.
Sokane
And Rick Ankiel iirc.
CompanyAssassin
Jansen was a catcher, Ankiel was a pitcher, both converted.
Caseys Partner
The Phillies are probably willing to sell Odubel at fifty cents on the dollar. That’s the way they operate. If a player is going good he’s untouchable, if he goes south with them they demonize him publicly like they have done to Odubel and push him out the door for nothing in return.
I don’t believe they would move Aaron Nola. They’ve always liked him and his value isn’t high now.
Franco is the one that really worries me. I get the feeling he is number two on this list to dump behind Odubel and Franco has massive upside with the bat. The Phillies don’t even have another 3B prospect in their system.
Aaron Altherr is well liked too. I don’t see any chance of him being dealt. John Middleton is not trying to create a hole in the outfield for Bryce Harper.
thegreatcerealfamine
Good one on Bryce..lol
Brixton
The Phillies aren’t gonna trade Herrera for cheap after giving him a 7 year deal. They knew exactly what they are getting. Hes be really good with the bat for 2 out of the seasons 3 months. he’ll be just fine. Franco isnt worth trading A.) no reaplacement B.) no one is giving up anything for him. Might as well ride it out.
koldjerky
Dude you’re such a negative fan. So what deal did they sell a player $0.50 on the dollar? They got good value for both Giles and Hamels (at the time at least). Any other guys were part of the other regime. If anything, they’ve acquired talent at half their worth in Kendrick, Neshek and Hellickson. The knock is that they held players at the deadline when they should’ve moved them. Players lost value now. VV should’ve been moved if there was as much interest as was talked of and Hellickson absolutely should have been moved.
And Cole Stobbe. Ever heard of him? No 3B in the system. Got it.
I’m frustrated with this team right now but we all knew it was going to be rough. They had no farm to speak of and a fading core. This was going to happen.