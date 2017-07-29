NL Notes: Teheran, Ellis, Cubs, Beede, Nationals

The Braves aren’t likely to trade righty Julio Teheran at the deadline, tweets Jon Heyman of FanRag. A report earlier this month suggested the Braves were open to dealing Teheran, but there haven’t been many specific details about potential Teheran deals since. Teheran is in the midst of an underwhelming season (5.09 ERA, 6.8 K/9, 3.5 BB/9 over 120 1/3 innings), is only 26, and is controllable at reasonable prices through 2020, so it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Braves opted to keep him for now. Here are more quick notes from the NL.
- The Cubs remain interested in Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis, writes Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times. A report earlier this week from MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro connected the Cubs to Ellis, who would provide Chicago with a veteran backup to Willson Contreras. (Frisaro tweets that two other teams are interested in Ellis as well and that the Cubs might not ultimately land him.) The Cubs also continue to look for a reliever. “That’s what you would be looking for — that high-leverage, later-inning guy that you’re really comfortable with — so you can spread the work out a little bit more evenly,” says Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who adds that his guess is that the team will make another move of some sort before the deadline.
- Top Giants pitching prospect Tyler Beede will likely miss the rest of the season with a groin strain, as Alex Pavlovic of CSNBayArea.com notes. Beede is expected to miss four weeks, taking him to around the end of the minor-league season. The injury could wind up costing him a chance at a big-league call-up once rosters expand in September as well. He could, however, pitch in the Arizona Fall League. After a strong season with Double-A Richmond in 2016, the former first-round pick struggled in Triple-A Sacramento in 2017, posting a 4.79 ERA, 6.9 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 over 109 innings.
- The Nationals need catching help, FanGraphs’ Travis Sawchik writes. Matt Wieters has not hit or framed pitches well, batting .248/.297/.381 over 310 plate appearances while rating -10.8 runs in framing, via Statcorner. Sawchik suggests Atlanta’s Tyler Flowers (a much better receiver) and Detroit’s Alex Avila as good targets for the Nats to pursue.
Comments
realgone2
Or they aren’t trading Teheran because no one wants him.
skinneren
Teams would take Teheran because of his contract, but the Braves would get a very underwhelming return. So it really makes no sense to try and deal him.
RunDMC
After last night I don’t know how ATL could think they would get a decent pre-TD offer for him. Wait until next season hoping he can make some adjustments but they really waited too long on this one.
Polish Hammer
A change of scenery would do him well. Maybe work with a new pitching coach and staff around him, plus a slice of humble pie from being dealt would give him a jolt he needs at the crossroads of his career.
realgone2
Exactly Run. They should have traded him this past off season.
comebacktrail28
Lmao I remember when people were Saying Tehran was better then Quintana
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I’d love to see the Pirates get Teheran. Especially if they trade Gerrit Cole in the offseason. In fact, Cole for Teheran and one of the Braves pitching prospects sounds fine by me.
His stuff is filthy and Ray Searage has made more out of less.
realgone2
and no way in hell will The Braves trade with the Nationals.
zclee06
I don’t think the Braves will trade Flowers but definitely Suzuki
jhuck5
no way they trade Flowers, especially to the Nats
bronxbombers
Tell me more about how Teheran is and ace and requires 4 top prospects
realgone2
If you listen to Braves broadcast’s they’d like you to think he is an Ace.
84braves
Teheran for Fowler (I know he’s hurt), Acevedo and Heller.
wsox05
Yeah I remember on here and on twitter that I was told Teheran is just as good as Jose Quintana and would require more in return prospect wise.
People aren’t smart.
realgone2
I’ve argued with other Braves fans for a while that Julio isn’t a top pitcher. He’s a bit of a headcase. He’ll be cruising along and make one mistake (a solo shot for example) and he’ll completely fall apart.
Murphy03
Teheran is not a top of rotation pitcher but he’s not as bad as he’s been this year either. I hope he’s not traded and goes into next year as our number 3 guy.
ffjsisk
Julio and Q aren’t too far off in career numbers. The big difference is the homers. Julio has been garbage at home this year.
comebacktrail28
And that Quintana pitched in AL and not in NL
numbersdontlie20
I love that everyone here is completely ignorant to the fact that Teheran is a flyball pitcher in a new hitters park. He’s not an ace, but has the potential to be a solid number 2 if he’s traded to a team with a better defense in a pitchers park.
a1544
What about Barnhart
tharrie0820
Teheran has been a stud everywhere except for his home stadium. Perfect change of scenery guy with lots of heap control left
realgone2
He’s been better away than at home, but certainly not a stud, as you put it.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
It sucked to lose Travis Sawchik as a Pirates beat writer, he and Rob Biertempfel (I know that spelling is wrong, but…oh well) were as good a tandem as I’ve seen for any team in any sport.
But, Sawchik’s work at FG has been terrific. And still a bit Pirate centric. A refreshing voice from the typical local moron media.
Smoltzy16
Teheran is good. These are his stats since he’s been in the majors.
14 8 3.20 30 30
14 13 2.89 33 33 4 2
11 8 4.04 33 33
7 10 3.21. 30 30 1 1
That’s 5 complete games & 3 shut outs. He’s only 26. Go check Sonny Gray’s stats, pretty similar minus the fact Gray can’t stay on the field. And look at what they’re talking about giving up for Gray.
therealryan
Over the past 3 years, Teheran and Jake Odorizzi have been just about the exact same pitcher, ERA, FIP and xFIP all within .05 runs of each other. Odorizzi has 2.5 years remaining of likely cheaper control, while Teheran has 2.5 years with an option. If the Braves were going to trade for Jake Odorizzi now or this offseason, what do you think they should give up in value?
rterry81
They should partner Teheran with Inciarte and Suzuki and send him to the Cubs for Almora, Carantini and a couple arms like Hatch and Clifton. The Cubs just need to avoid including De La Cruz and or one of the Rd 1 picks from this year. Save Candelario for a Britton trade package since Machado is gone after next year.