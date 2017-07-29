NL Notes: Teheran, Ellis, Cubs, Beede, Nationals

The Braves aren’t likely to trade righty Julio Teheran at the deadline, tweets Jon Heyman of FanRag. A report earlier this month suggested the Braves were open to dealing Teheran, but there haven’t been many specific details about potential Teheran deals since. Teheran is in the midst of an underwhelming season (5.09 ERA, 6.8 K/9, 3.5 BB/9 over 120 1/3 innings), is only 26, and is controllable at reasonable prices through 2020, so it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Braves opted to keep him for now. Here are more quick notes from the NL.
- The Cubs remain interested in Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis, writes Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times. A report earlier this week from MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro connected the Cubs to Ellis, who would provide Chicago with a veteran backup to Willson Contreras. (Frisaro tweets that two other teams are interested in Ellis as well and that the Cubs might not ultimately land him.) The Cubs also continue to look for a reliever. “That’s what you would be looking for — that high-leverage, later-inning guy that you’re really comfortable with — so you can spread the work out a little bit more evenly,” says Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who adds that his guess is that the team will make another move of some sort before the deadline.
- Top Giants pitching prospect Tyler Beede will likely miss the rest of the season with a groin strain, as Alex Pavlovic of CSNBayArea.com notes. Beede is expected to miss four weeks, taking him to around the end of the minor-league season. The injury could wind up costing him a chance at a big-league call-up once rosters expand in September as well. He could, however, pitch in the Arizona Fall League. After a strong season with Double-A Richmond in 2016, the former first-round pick struggled in Triple-A Sacramento in 2017, posting a 4.79 ERA, 6.9 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 over 109 innings.
- The Nationals need catching help, FanGraphs’ Travis Sawchik writes. Matt Wieters has not hit or framed pitches well, batting .248/.297/.381 over 310 plate appearances while rating -10.8 runs in framing, via Statcorner. Sawchik suggests Atlanta’s Tyler Flowers (a much better receiver) and Detroit’s Alex Avila as good targets for the Nats to pursue.
Comments
realgone2
Or they aren’t trading Teheran because no one wants him.
skinneren
Teams would take Teheran because of his contract, but the Braves would get a very underwhelming return. So it really makes no sense to try and deal him.
RunDMC
After last night I don’t know how ATL could think they would get a decent pre-TD offer for him. Wait until next season hoping he can make some adjustments but they really waited too long on this one.
realgone2
and no way in hell will The Braves trade with the Nationals.
zclee06
I don’t think the Braves will trade Flowers but definitely Suzuki
jhuck5
no way they trade Flowers, especially to the Nats
bronxbombers
Tell me more about how Teheran is and ace and requires 4 top prospects
realgone2
If you listen to Braves broadcast’s they’d like you to think he is an Ace.
84braves
Teheran for Fowler (I know he’s hurt), Acevedo and Heller.
wsox05
Yeah I remember on here and on twitter that I was told Teheran is just as good as Jose Quintana and would require more in return prospect wise.
People aren’t smart.
realgone2
I’ve argued with other Braves fans for a while that Julio isn’t a top pitcher. He’s a bit of a headcase. He’ll be cruising along and make one mistake (a solo shot for example) and he’ll completely fall apart.