NL Trade Notes: Dodgers, Darvish, Cardinals, Kendrick

The Dodgers (and the Cubs, whose interest we’ve already noted) were among the teams scouting Rangers star Yu Darvish last night, the MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweets. Darvish struck out 12 Rays batters over eight innings. The Dodgers already have good starting pitching, with Clayton Kershaw, Alex Wood, Rich Hill, Brandon McCarthy and Kenta Maeda all healthy, but Darvish would of course improve any team’s rotation. The righty currently has a 3.45 ERA, 9.4 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9 over 125 1/3 innings. He’s eligible for free agency after the season. Here’s more from the NL.
- Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is frustrated with his team’s “attitude and culture” and might look to make changes to improve those things, MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch writes. The Cardinals are now 47-49, and their exact plans for the deadline aren’t quite clear. They were linked, and then un-linked, to J.D. Martinez before he the Diamondbacks acquired him, and they recently dealt Marco Gonzales to Seattle. “I feel like I don’t have that silver bullet to say, ’Hey if we go do this, we will be greatly improved,'” says Mozeliak, who also bluntly expressed frustration with the way the Cardinals’ players have performed. “I feel like I’m not going to make excuses for people or players. Everybody points the finger upstairs to try and find the solution or the move. Well, maybe 25 [players] need to look in the mirror.”
- The Phillies could still trade 2B/OF Howie Kendrick if they keep him through the non-waiver trade deadline, writes Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice, who argues that Pat Neshek is the Phillie most likely to be traded by the end of the month. Kendrick only recently returned from a hamstring injury, giving the Phillies a limited amount of time to showcase him before July 31. Lawrence argues Kendrick’s injury troubles and his approximately $3.3MM in 2017 salary he’ll have left beginning on August 1 make Kendrick a candidate to clear waivers and leave Philadelphia in August, just as Chase Utley and Carlos Ruiz did in years past. I’d argue that Kendrick’s .349/.403/.476 line this year could make that scenario somewhat unlikely, but there’s little doubt that the timing of his return could make dealing him a bit tricky for the Phils.
Comments
Mikeyz48
Who is going to get Pat Neshek?
angelsfan4life412
My guess boston or arizona
angelsfan4life412
I don’t think the cubs have any prospects left the rangers would want for Darvish , the rangers would ask for Ian Happ or Baez
ReverieDays
Which a big “Thanks but no thanks” for a rental.
jake_malinka
For sure happ but not Baez why would they want to replace odor andrus or beltre. They would have to give up 2-3 top 5 prospects
braves25
Could this be the end of the so called “Cardinal way”?
Players starting to point fingers…..now MO calling out the 25 players on the roster….fans calling for Matheny to be fired…
My how perspective changes when you aren’t winning.
angelsfan4life412
The Cardinals need to get younger, does that mean they should part ways with Yadi and Wainwright?
STLShadows
The won’t part with Yadi because of his extension, and Wainwright isn’t going anywhere. The Cards need to try to deal Gyorko, Grichuk, Carpernter, Lynn, Rosenthal, and maybe even Pham between now and the offseason. They need to build around Yadi, Wainwright, Fowler, Wong, and Martinez
STLShadows
They*
CJ81
Build around yadi and wainwright? They each are probably retiring in 2 years. That makes no sense.
And Gyorko and pham have been the 2 most valuable guys. Very team friendly contracts. If you are saying sell high on them i get it, but if you are trying to rebuild you dont do it around your most expensive old guys.
maxwell honeycutt
ya, maybe the angels can trade for molina and waino, then sign them to 10 year extensions
themed
The Cardinal way son is winning and competing every year. Might take a look at the past 30 years and show me they haven’t competed or won in every single one of those years. They never tank on purpose like so many organizations have done just to get better. Yes the Cardinal Way is the right way and most people and organizations are very very jealous.
1980MVP
Come on after Kershaw the staff is a crap shot. Sure Wood started 11-0 but he has no history. Hill is a blister away from useless and is a head case. McCarthy eh, Maeda eh.
angelsfan4life412
I can’t trust Kershaw in the playoffs, Yea he’s the best pitcher in the regualr season but in the playoffs , he doesn’t have that bulldog mentality like Bumgarner or Scherzer.
davidcoonce74
He’s had like 4 bad innings in the postseason
gainer34
Scherzer better
angelsfan4life412
Which Is why I don’t think the dodgers will make a deep run, the line up is deep but other then Kershaw in the rotation, I’ll take the nationals or cubs for the nl in the world series. Unless the dodgers do sell the farm for darvish and britton.
AGAVE
Unfortunately, this is true
angelsfan4life412
I still got to go with the cubs or nationals, but the way it looks right now the cubs might face the nationals in the first round if they win the central. and dodgers get the wildcard winner unless they go on a slump. I hate to say but I kinda hope they do I want Arizona to win the west.
Charkip
Mozeliak salty
Dalton1017
Those are Darvish’s numbers before last night
Coast1
I don’t understand the idea that some players can be traded in July and others are August trades. Teams trade for good players and fringe players in July. The quality of the player depends on their need and what they’re willing to pay.
Often teams are only making August trades if they’ve had an August injury. August trades are harder to make because guys don’t make it through waivers, so any team that waits until August to fix a July problem is not very astute.
An exception is a player like Utley who was injured in July and returned in August. Kendrick is playing, so he’s as healthy now as he will be in August.
robertj53086
Hey MO, you put this roster together. You decided to let Holliday and Moss walk, and not to add a power hitter. The mirror is back facing you Sir.
maxwell honeycutt
atleast the mirror bothers to show him a reflection…unlike Dipoto.
cardfan2011
Dang Mo is gettin feisty
brownbomber
Mozeilak passes year after year on players who could refuel this organization. This front office doesnt have the balls like jocketty did in the 2000’s.
maxwell honeycutt
is that what’s wrong with the reds…jocketty always whippin out his overripe giggleberries. that would be distracting.
brownbomber
Cincinnati isnt a baseball town like st louis is and doesnt have the resources like the cardinals do. Jocketty would bring players in year after year that would improve the team and keep them in the upper echelon of the league.
Wainofan
Problem with attitude and culture is Matheny and coaching staff and all should be fired. This never would happen under Larussa’s leadership. Talent wise cards are not that far off from getting back to winning ways and farm system is improving and getting strong. Right coaches and a couple of new players and we’re set. Reason why you build around Yadi and waino is their leadership. Carson Kelly or any young catcher will learn a ton from Yadi in his twilight years. Him and wainos leadership with young pitchers will be huge for Reyes, weaver, flaherty, Hudson, etc. cards will prob not do too much at deadline with no clear path to go for it all or sell and reset. Couple smaller moves and then make changes in offseason. Hopefully coaching staff. Cardinal way has been alive long before mozeliak and Dewitt and will be alive long after.
Sports
Boston will get Howie and Neshek