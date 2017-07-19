NL West Rumors: Giants, Nunez, Padres, Mariners, Cosart

Giants GM Bobby Evans appeared on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM with Mike Ferrin today and discussed his team’s approach at the trade deadline (audio link via Twitter). The Giants aren’t used to finding themselves as sellers, but they find themselves buried in both the NL West race and in the Wild Card. However, Evans echoed recent comments from president Brian Sabean, suggesting that the team is looking more toward 2018 than at a total rebuild.
“It’s really about the core of guys that we have, that, arguably between Belt, Panik, Crawford, Posey, Bumgarner — they’re in the prime of their careers,” said Evans of the current Giants roster. “This is a time to build with them. They’re not 34 going on 35. They’re 28 to 30. That’s a good range in which we still think there’s a lot that they can offer and help us get back to where we need to be. That said, we’ve got to do more, defensively, in the outfield — more offensively in our lineup. We’ve got to pitch better. … We can’t go with what we have. We’ve got to make changes. This trading period may offer us some opportunities to look toward next year.”
More out of the NL West…
- After seeing trade target Todd Frazier head to the Yankees last night, the Red Sox are now eyeing Giants third baseman Eduardo Nunez, tweets Bob Nightengale of USA Today. That’s not the first time the BoSox have been linked to Nunez, though he’s among the first players to whom they Yankees have been linked following last night’s Frazier swap between Chicago and New York. The versatile Nunez is a free agent at season’s end and is earning a reasonable $4.2MM this year. He’s not a standout defender anywhere on the diamond, but he could hold down the fort at the hot corner for now and then bounce between third, shortstop, second base and perhaps the corner outfield later in the summer if the Sox give Rafael Devers an audition. Nunez is hitting .295/.319/.407 through 289 plate appearances.
- The Mariners have reached out to both the Giants and the Padres about their available starting pitchers, tweets MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. San Diego has three rental options to offer, highlighted by breakout righty Trevor Cahill but also including right-hander Jhoulys Chacin and southpaw Clayton Richard. (Each is signed to a one-year, $1.75MM deal.) The Giants, meanwhile, could conceivably listen on Johnny Cueto (though he’s struggled, has an opt-out clause complicating his trade candidacy, and is on the shelf with blister issues). It’s Jeff Samardzija, however, that has drawn the most headlines on the rumor circuit as of late. Though he’s just halfway through the second season of a five-year, $90MM deal and has an ERA in the upper-4.00s, Samardzija is pacing MLB in K/BB ratio and is among the game’s best in K%-BB%. Of course, it’s uncertain if the Mariners would want any part of that contract, and if the Giants are looking toward 2018, they may hope to have a healthy Samardzija contributing 200+ innings in the middle of their rotation. Speculatively speaking, Matt Moore could also be a reclamation project, though he’s worked to an ERA of 5.81 with reduced velocity and diminished peripherals this year.
- Padres right-hander Jarred Cosart is out for the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow a couple of days ago, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports (via Twitter). The 27-year-old former top prospect hasn’t been much of a factor for the Friars in 2017, tossing just 24 innings with a 4.88 ERA. But, with the possibility that multiple starters are moved in the next 12 days, his absence will present the team with fewer options to step into a starting rotation that has several long-term spots up for grabs.
Comments
padresfan
Well hopefully cosarts surgery plays well for him in the future. You see flashes of good or greatness, but nothing has been sustained.
Cahill is a good option. Pitching well this season, and just off a World Series team the year prior
baseball10
Flashes of greatness? Padres talent level that bad that Cosart seems to flash greatness to the fans
padresfan
You must not watch him pitch on a consistent bases. The point I made was he would be a good bullpen arm. He is good for an inning or two after that his command is all over the place and get lit up
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Padres have options in triple A waiting when Chacin, Richard, and Cahill are traded
Lloyd, Lockett, Kelly, Rodriguez, plus Overton, Lee, Jenkins as well.
Call up Kelly, Lloyd, Lockett and see what you have in them given the fact that Lloyd is 26, Kelly is 24, and Lockett is 23. Gonna need new arms come 2018 anyways so might as well see if you have something in them.
dvmwitt
Lee and Jenkins have been miserable in AAA. I don’t see them being in the organization much longer.
padresfan
The later 3 ain’t that good but they would get first cracks and continue team tank
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
You just need warm bodies out there honestly. Which Overton Lee and Jenkins provide.
padresfan
Overton would be a good bullpen arm. He has success just like cosart for an inning or two before he isn’t effective anymore
s2alliot
Padres needs to make trade(s) to continue their tanking endeavor. The logical destination of Hand would be HOU and I will gladly accept Whitley for Hand. Now that NYY traded for Frazier, BOS is in a desperate position to acquire short-term answer to 3B (and their bullpen); Solarte and Cahill (and Buchter) for Groome seems fair for both ends. Am I asking for much?
padresfan
Groome has struggle big time out there. But, if he puts it together it will be bright.
I don’t think Boston would want solarte bc devers should be ready by next year. I think Boston would be looking more on the rental side of things
Bruin1012
The Red Sox aren’t trading Groome unless it’s a blockbuster probably look to add Nunez or something cheap. Devers is real close wouldn’t be shocked to see him sometime in August.
padresfan
I don’t think he comes up this year. That can mess with someone’s development. Thrown in the heat of a playoff race.
bosox55
Bogaerts and Benintendi were both brought up, and were key additions during a pennant race.
Bruin1012
I’m almost positive he comes up this year for sure in September but I’m thinking maybe in August.
padresfan
I’m thinking April
s2alliot
If I were Preller and dealing Hand and/or Solarte (aka the controllables), I wouldn’t settle for anything less than a swap or package headlined by Groome(or Whitley) and/or other high ceiling pros
s2alliot
other high ceiling prospects. If they cannot meet the price Preller demands, he can simply wait. Cahill, on the other hand, needed to be dealt immediately. The ideal situation is that he is in the package with one of the controllables to enhance the return.
s2alliot
I also don’t think Devers will come up anytime this year. If Dombrowski thinks his team has any shot on post season, he needs to act and act now. NYY did BOS real good when they acquired Frazier; noe Dombrowski is in much higher pressure.
Astros2333
Whitley is an untouchable at the moment.
s2alliot
Untouchable until they are dealt. If there is an enticing offer, you will take it. That’s how negotiations work. Moncada was untouchable when BOS paid 31.5M for him; look where he is now.
therealbdavis
I think Nunez would be a good fit for Boston especially if they can unload Sandoval during the trade. I know Panda is hoping for a reunion and Boston is regretting that contract. I think a trade with New York would be better though if they can swing Rivera and Reed. The nice Relief pitching and slugging third baseman would be perfect especially to ease in the entry of Devers into the Bigs.
mrnatewalter
The Red Sox would likely have to send an elite prospect just for anyone to take on that contract. Considering they’d also get value out of Nunez, I’d imagine there’d be a bigger return yet.
san888
No one is taking that Contract. I think the Redsox are on the hook for this albatross
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
There is no way they are going to unload that contract. If the Giants wanted Sandoval they can sign just him after he clears. I don’t see anyone at all claiming that contract of DFA waivers, esp if they can sign him for protested league minimum after he gets released.
padresfan
Or they can just send him to triple a. I don’t think he has 10 years in the league yet. If he doesn’t he is right on the cusp to have it
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Not really because he has more than 5 years of service so essentially he can just refuse any minor league assignment and get paid to walk. The more than 3 year service time players can refuse, but forfeit money. A FA who has earned regular service time and signed a major league contract is essentially guaranteed said contract with the ability to deny assignment.
Ex: Allen Craig didn’t refuse assignment because he would have forfeited his contract.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
And as we speak he was just released.
padresfan
Yup
Crazy that Boston can just eat that contract
They had another guy earlier this year with a large contract that just disappeared for a few years and was released from their farm
RodfromCranston
The last thing the Red Sox need is another no power guy in their lineup.
The idea of obtaining Frazier was to add power to a flaccid low power lineup. Nunez adds nothing to what the Sox already have.
padresfan
Lol. Power bat?
I can think of one third baseman that cheap and offers that. His avg is horrible and currently in triple a. A contact hitter can help out. Station to station action. You don’t need a homerun hitter to have impact.
Nunez would be an upgrade to what they have now
s2alliot
My friend, Yengervis Solarte is the solution to your problem.
gmenfan
If the Giants can get a warm body, or a cold body for that matter, for Moore, do it. Time to erase all memory of that trade from the books altogether.
mrnatewalter
And do what next season? Pay $12-18M for a middle-rotation arm? They’ll just take the $9M option.
Adios pelota!
Pitching in general is getting expensive. Kershaw getting what is it 25-30 million (well deserved), Sczherer, David price etc… not saying your wrong but Moore has been downright ugly. I’ll pay more for a pitcher has a better chance of keeping us in the game.
CNichols
Cueto’s opt out has to be destroying his trade value. Not only do you not know whether or not he’s a rental, but if he blew out his arm in August he wouldn’t opt out and then you’d have to eat his deal while he’s hurt.
Really makes no sense to go after him or Samardzija when they’re having down years and have those big contracts. I don’t think they’re pitching any better than Cahill, Chacin, or Richard and they come with way bigger financial commitments.