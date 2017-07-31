Orioles Acquire Yefry Ramirez From Yankees For International Bonus Money

The Orioles announced that they’ve acquired Double-A right-hander Yefry Ramirez from the Yankees in exchange for international bonus pool money. Ramirez’s departure opens a move on the Yankees’ 40-man roster.
Ramirez, 23, has worked as a starter with the Yankees’ Trenton affiliate this season, pitching to a 3.41 ERA with 8.9 K/9, 3.7 BB/9 and a 36.4 percent ground-ball rate. Baseball America rated him 23rd among Yankees prospects this past offseason, though he didn’t crack MLB.com’s midseason list of the top 30 Yankees prospects. Per BA’s report, he works with a low-90s fastball and a changeup and curve that both grade out as average pitches.
The Orioles have made a habit of trading their international bonus allocations rather than spending them to sign amateur free agents in recent years, so this swap represents a continuation of that tendency. However, Ramirez’s solid results in Double-A, presence on the 40-man roster and proximity to the Majors seem to suggest more upside than some of the others that Baltimore has received in exchange for previous international considerations.
Comments
a1544
Something bigger is about to go down
halos101
this deal would have nothing to do with a deal if something went down
dorfmac
Is Duquette just trolling us with this international money? TBH I didn’t know we still had any left given how we’re throwing it away left and right.
darkstar61
Pitiful, isn’t it?
dobsonel
What???
bobbleheadguru
“International Bonus Pool Money” is not in the top Prospects 100… yet.
nmendoza44
Orioles chipping in today.
failedstate
O’s just making it rain with their international bonus pool money
Mookie's Lip
Not sure why the Orioles are so intent to get rid of all of their international bonus pool money. Do they just not have faith in their ability to scout the international market? or do they legitimately think there’s nothing of value to be had there? It’s mindboggling.
tharrie0820
I don’t think they’ve invested much, if anything, into international scouting
KnicksCavsFan
Dude they just bought a prospect that has more vetting than a lottery ticket unknown. He was on the Yanks 40 man so I assume they sent him to open up a spot for an incoming trade. But Perez is a good prospect,
mstrchef13
Angelos is not willing to throw millions of dollars at 16 year olds. The vast majority of those players don’t work out above A-ball (some never make it out of the Gulf Coast League), so he would rather use that money to acquire players who are already at the A- or AA-level and have a better chance of being a useful part. They know they are not going to strike it rich with one of these guys, but they also are more of a known commodity, something Angelos covets. Not saying I agree or disagree with this strategy, just explaining it. Everyone who questions what the Orioles do (right or wrong) needs to look at what they do through the eyes of a trial attorney, because that what Angelos is.
Jon_Snow
With the Yankees talking Gray and Orioles listening on Britton, how do they have time for this pointless trade with one hour left until the deadline?
a1544
There’s hundreds of nerds working on everything
tjpear
Not necessarily pointless. Yankees probably aren’t sending anyone off the 40 man to Oakland for Gray. This opens up space.
Jon_Snow
Ah, I should’ve read the whole post. Clearing a 40 man spot.
PrayForPlayoffs
Gray and Alonso to NY with C. Frazier heading back maybe? Just thinking in terms of the 40 man. I’m not very familiar with the NYY 40 man though.
djc1877
Ramirez has pretty solid stats… I am surprised the Yankees couldn’t include him in a bigger trade as a decent piece. Clearly they needed the roster spot for another move and/or avoid the loss in Rule 5 Draft.
ThePriceWasRight
This is smart on their behalf, if you aren’t going to sign international players, why not use the space in a deal.
not to mention if they want to sign Machado long term, you will need to save money somewhere. When you don’t have player pool money, you really don’t even need an international scouting staff.
Mr. December
This has to be a part of something else?
jbigz12
This is the first half way decent looking prospect the orioles have gotten for international money
Zepp
Good Gawd another international slot/money trade. What is it with this guy? Dumpster Dan at his finest.
ullnvrknw
This is Yankees way of saying hello in Japan. Shohei otani ohtani in pinstripes next season.