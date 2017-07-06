Orioles Designate David Washington, Select Johnny Giavotella

The Orioles have announced a series of roster moves today. Baltimore has selected the contract of infielder Johnny Giavotella, optioning lefty Jayson Aquino and designating first baseman/outfielder David Washington for assignment to create roster space.

Giavotella, 29, will appear in the majors for the seventh consecutive season. Over that span, he has compiled a.256/.295/.361 batting line over 1,334 total MLB plate appearances. The biggest chunk of that time came over the past two seasons, when Giavotella saw regular duties at second for the Angels before being demoted and then cut loose last year.

As for the 26-year-old Washington, this season brought his first taste of the big leagues. He stayed up only briefly, however, failing to register a hit in six plate appearances. Washington has hit quite well at Triple-A, as he did in 2016, with a .282/.336/.510 slash and 13 home runs in his 277 plate appearances.