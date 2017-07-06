Orioles Designate David Washington, Select Johnny Giavotella

The Orioles have announced a series of roster moves today. Baltimore has selected the contract of infielder Johnny Giavotella, optioning lefty Jayson Aquino and designating first baseman/outfielder David Washington for assignment to create roster space.
Giavotella, 29, will appear in the majors for the seventh consecutive season. Over that span, he has compiled a.256/.295/.361 batting line over 1,334 total MLB plate appearances. The biggest chunk of that time came over the past two seasons, when Giavotella saw regular duties at second for the Angels before being demoted and then cut loose last year.
As for the 26-year-old Washington, this season brought his first taste of the big leagues. He stayed up only briefly, however, failing to register a hit in six plate appearances. Washington has hit quite well at Triple-A, as he did in 2016, with a .282/.336/.510 slash and 13 home runs in his 277 plate appearances.
Comments
halos101
good for johnny
thegreatcerealfamine
Yea seems like a high energy guy.
ReverieDays
Johnny was a AAA All-Star this year. Can’t be much worse than Janish or that Mets cast-off.
connfyoozed
Just depends on what type of INF one would need. Giovatella is fine as a singles hitter/OBP guy and gives a lefty bat, but he only plays 2B and is probably a little below average defensively. Janish can’t hit his weight, but is a good defender at multiple positions.
bleacherbum
Giovatella bats right handed.