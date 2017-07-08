Orioles Designate Paul Janish For Assignment

The Orioles have designated infielder Paul Janish for assignment, the club announced. The move creates roster space for Chris Tillman, who was reinstated from the paternity list.

[Updated Orioles depth chart at Roster Resource]

This is the fourth time that Janish has been designated for assignment in his two-plus seasons in the Orioles organization, and he was also outrighted off the 40-man roster last June. Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun tweets that the Orioles are hoping Janish will continue to remain in the organization, as this latest DFA was something of a roster crunch. Janish still has a minor league option remaining, while fellow utility infielder Ruben Tejada does not.

Janish has appeared in 42 games in an O’s uniform, serving as bench depth at shortstop, third base and second base in various short-term stints while amassing just 99 plate appearances since the start of the 2015 season. Known more for his defense and versatility than his bat, Janish has a .212/.280/.284 slash line over 1305 career PA with the Orioles, Braves and Reds since 2008.