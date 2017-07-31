Orioles Acquire Tim Beckham

The Rays and Orioles slipped a small-scale, last-minute move in just prior to Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, with infielder Tim Beckham heading from Tampa to Baltimore in exchange for minor league right-hander Tobias Myers. Both teams have announced the deal.
Beckham, 27, was the first overall pick of the 2008 draft but has yet to live up to that billing. He has, however, provided nearly league-average offense in a somewhat limited role with the Rays over the past three seasons, hitting a combined .245/.299/.421 with 26 homers in 783 plate appearances (96 OPS+).
After narrowly qualifying as a Super Two player this past offseason, Beckham agreed to a one-year deal worth $885K with the Rays to avoid arbitration for the first time. The O’s will now control him for another three seasons via that arbitration process, should they see fit.
With J.J. Hardy on the shelf and a lack of quality internal options to replace him, Beckham will likely step into semi-regular playing time at shortstop with Baltimore — an opportunity that was not present for him with the Rays. Barring a huge surge in production over the season’s final two months, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll be a consideration for the regular job next season, but Beckham does have experience at multiple infield positions and could be a utility piece for the O’s moving forward.
Myers, who turns 19 later this week, was the Orioles’ sixth-round pick just last year. He’s currently pitching against older competition in short-season Class-A and holding his own, with a 3.94 ERA and an excellent 35-to-6 K/BB ratio through 29 2/3 innings.
Tampa Bay’s acquisition of Lucas Duda pushed Brad Miller to shortstop, leaving Duda and Logan Morrison to share time at first base and DH. With midseason pickups Trevor Plouffe and Adeiny Hechavarrria both also in the mix for the Rays, Beckham’s path to playing time was cloudier than ever, which likely accelerated the Rays’ efforts to facilitate a move. While Myers won’t slot in near the team’s top-ranked prospects, he gives the Rays a fairly low-level lottery ticket with encouraging K/BB numbers — a reasonable return for a player likely viewed to have a limited ceiling at this point.
jbigz12
Jesus Christ. The orioles go the wrong way again. We’re making one more run it’s pretty obvious
Kayrall
We’re talking about an Oriole’s minor league pitcher. There’s very little fruit in that basket.
DimitriInLA
Clearly you’re very familiar with the organization–NOT!
Paul Miller
Wow, it’s 1992 all over again with the NOT jokes.
JDGoat
The Orioles suck at developing pitchers. No need to get so riled up about it
Connorsoxfan
^^
jbigz12
Exactly right you’re going to give the one piece we may have down there for tim Beckham. It’s the exact opposite of what we need to do.
Meh Sheep
Roster filler while Hardy and Flaherty are out. Could be next year’s utility infielder.
jbigz12
He’s probably our starting shortstop next year. Flaherty and hardy are on expiring contracts and neither one of them is a capable big league SS. We didn’t give anything up so it’s alright I was just looking for the orioles to sell
jg_916
Making a run? At what, last place??
jbigz12
Hahahahhahahahaha making a run at last place??? That’s real funny, chief. It’s not the right move but it’s obviously the direction. Angelos is an old man now I don’t think he has another rebuild in him so these are the cards all of us orioles fans have been dealt
yankeefan4564
but you cant make the run lol
MooseMichaels
There’s very little fruit in Beckham either. A first round bust.
Trevor
They said that about Arietta.
Meh Sheep
Arietta was a 5th round pick, therefore cannot be a first round bust.
hiflew
Just making the big leagues makes you NOT a bust. Has he disappointed? Yes, of course. This was not the expected value of an overall #1 pick. But there are far more first rounders that never even get out of AA that deserve the bust label far more.
Drew Tweedie
what are the orioles doing?
blentz
Shaking my head
bleacherbum
Why? Where is he going to play?
jbigz12
He’s going to play SS we don’t have one. He’s as good if not a little better than what we have and we actually didn’t give anything up so it’s not the end of the world. I don’t like tim Beckham but it’s an okay deal because he’s better than Ruben tejada who would have been our starting SS next year. I don’t like it but we didn’t hurt ourselves
ATL_ranger
Beckham wasn’t happy with moving over for Hechavarria and coulda been a negative clubhouse presence because of it and the O’s weren’t happy enough with Tejada at short. Makes sense for both teams, Beckham is their SS of the future now
Michael Chaney
I actually like this move for the Orioles. This isn’t some over the hill veteran, it’s a still pretty young guy with a little bit of upside who can play short (even if it isn’t pretty). Plus it seems like they barely gave up anything to get him.
FOmeOLS
Dan is stupid.
” we need pitching… I know! I’ll go out and get a superfluous shortstop!”
What a dumbass
jbigz12
Well we do need a short stop as well. There are zero good SS in the orioles organizations but the argument can be made that we still have zero good SS w beckham.
agentx
Probably more like this:
Angelos: “Hey, Dan. Go get us a shortstop for the stretch run.”
DD: “Really, boss?”
Angelos: “Yeah, Dan. Trade for the best you can get with Tobias Myers.”
DD (sighs): “OK, I’ll see what I can do…”
mstrchef13
Tells me that Hardy is not close to getting back. Hardy has become a shell of his former self, but Buck loves him and would put him back out there in a heartbeat. Beckham is controllable for 4 more years, is better offensively than Hardy (although I may be better offensively than Hardy), and is at least an average defender at SS. Goodbye, Ruben Tejada.
goOs23
I don’t mind this trade at all, Beckham is a decent ball player who still has some potential. Wish we got some pitching as well but SS was a pretty big weakness
geejohnny
If Buck can get Beckhams head in the game at all times he may help but his continuous mental mistakes showed him the door. Cash couldn’t help maybe Buck can. As a Rays fan I say good luck and good riddance.
goOs23
Very true, but I think Buck and some of the veterans like Jones, Davis, Hardy can help with that. They did with Machado when he had his attitude problems
Ungerdog
I agree – from what I’ve seen beck was turning it around…he seemed to be applying himself more and playing hard. a ss with control until 2021 with decent pop is not bad for a minor league pitcher…I personally don’t think Beckham has reached his full potential but now that he’ll have an everyday gig at his natural position, who knows? that said, the rumors about clubhouse issues can be troubling but I think Showalter can straighten him out if necessary. for what was paid I think you guys will be pleasantly surprised.
E munchy
Why……
Bob Knob
Tim Beckman ?
Wrong Beckman.
Should’ve been David, Victoria, or Odell.
jbigz12
A real zinger
agentx
Only slightly funnier when you spell “Beckham” correctly.
Connorsoxfan
It was a little amusing except you ruined it by saying “Beckman.”
Bob Knob
panicked.
jg_916
Beckham was way better as a soccer player.
At baseball, he’s awful.
Bob Knob
Kinda my point.
raysdaze
How could any of you O’s fans not absolutely LOVE this deal? Rays are giving up controllable, young, talented SS for some no nothing 18 year old who isn’t even in the top 30 of one of the worst farms in all of Baseball…
That is unless the autor forgot to include Britton or Braach is coming our way!
jbigz12
The prospect wasn’t given at first. No issues with the deal as it stands
agentx
How did TB not also get international slot money from BAL??
hopper15
I’m forever grateful the Rays passed on Posey for this kid.
hiflew
Not to mention Eric Hosmer and Pedro Alvarez (yeah he sucks, but he led the league in homers once), both of whom have had better careers thus far.
Chris Heilman
Not a terrible trade.. The Orioles get an instant upgrade over Tejada that’s young, has some pop, and is under team control for years to come at a reasonable rate. They traded an unheralded single A prospect. Most fans wanted to see them sell, but if the price isn’t right there is no reason to force it. They still have a chance to make a run, especially with teams like the Twins in front of them having a fire sale. They probably won’t make the playoffs, but guys like Britton, Brach, Machado etc. are still under control through next year and can be traded then or in the winter if things don’t work out.
therealryan
As a Rays fan, I don’t like this at all. Multiple years of a 2 win SS or 1.5 win utility IF is worth a lot more than a 40/45 FV RHP in low A.
raysdaze
Yeah, this return is beyond ridiculous. Seriously feels like this is not real based on how pathetic the return is for 3 more years of cheap 2-3 WAR MIF. Rays FO (up to this point) has done a really solid job IMO…however this might be the worst trade i have ever seen them make. It’s beyond puzzling….best guess is either Duffy is actually going to play this year, or Bex went nuclear during the NYY series and pissed off his team and mgmt .I just cant believe we couldn’t have gotten an equally sad return from a NON-division rival????
Ungerdog
no kidding. a head scratcha
geejohnny
I wouldn’t doubt that he’s been an internal clubhouse problem too. The Rays didn’t need him. Wonder how long until the first base running blunder. I’m guessing 4 games.
ducksnort69
The O’s absolutely fleeced the Rays here. They not only got a major league contributor for nothing, they did so at the expense of a division rival. Miller’s cement glove will also help the O’s.