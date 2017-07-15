Pablo Sandoval Interested In Reunion With Giants

There’s at least some possibility the Red Sox’ recent decision to designate Pablo Sandoval for assignment could result in the veteran heading back to San Francisco, FanRag’s Jon Heyman writes. Sources close to Sandoval indicate that he would be highly interested in returning to the Giants, despite comments he made during his first Spring Training with Boston in which he claimed the only Giants he would miss were Bruce Bochy and Hunter Pence.
The Giants’ own level of interest is less clear, and GM Bobby Evans recently demurred when asked about Sandoval (which is standard policy, since Sandoval is still technically a member of another organization). Whispers surrounding the club indicate, however, that the team is at least considering bringing Sandoval back.
Once he clears waivers, the Red Sox can outright Sandoval to Triple-A or release him, at which point he’ll be able to sign elsewhere at a prorated portion of the league-minimum salary. Whatever happens, the Red Sox are extremely likely to be on the hook for the remainder of Sandoval’s contract, which pays him about $50MM more through 2019.
After a three-season tenure in Boston marked mostly by injuries and poor hitting, it’s unsurprising that Sandoval would now have a different view about playing with the Giants. While in San Francisco, he was a part of three World Series titles (including 2012, when he was World Series MVP, and his last year with the club in 2014), and made two All-Star teams.
What’s less clear is how the Giants might view a player who’s shown few glimpses of his early-career talent since departing for Boston, particularly one who burned bridges with the organization as he departed. As Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group points out, the Giants have frequently brought back former players (such as Ryan Vogelsong and Travis Ishikawa) after stints elsewhere. But it’s hard to see what purpose re-acquiring Sanodval would serve, unless the Giants feel he would benefit quite dramatically from a change of scenery.
A trade of Eduardo Nunez could technically leave the Giants with a vacancy at third base, but they might prefer to take a closer look at former KBO slugger Jae-gyun Hwang. (Another possibility, Christian Arroyo, is currently on the shelf with a hand injury.) And in general, a 35-56 team would not seem likely to be interested in 30-year-old veteran three years removed from his last good season. Perhaps, though, the Giants could find space for Sandoval to reestablish himself in Triple-A, or count on him to contribute in big-league bench role.
Comments
RiverCatsFilms
Erm, thanks for the offer?
halos101
i cannot see how this makes sense. Giants have better options at third and he didn’t leave in great terms
tattooed trash
Bobby Evans should be fired, tarred, and feathered if they bring back that worthless Panda. I hated him for years and the best move Sabean ever did was to let him leave.
mrnatewalter
The report is that Sandoval has the interest, not the other way around.
halos101
it’s not like there gonna give him a huge deal relax
bsteady7
He may not ever be real good again. But I can most definitely see him being like Jason Hammel is to the Cubs. Hammel pitches very well when he’s in a Cub’s jersey. He’s very average or less when he is on another team. Panda wanted to be back in San Fran the moment he signed that contract.
mrnatewalter
I mean, I guess it doesn’t hurt anything to put in on a MiLB deal and make him force his way up. But Gillaspie, Hwang & Jones should continue to get first considerations in 2017.
trace
It’s nice to want things, Pablo.
Rounding3rd
Now go have another ice cream sundae, Panda. Or two.
ric7744
Gillespie doesn’t really bring anything and Jones is not going to make it. Arroyo and Hwang need to stick around. Panda at least has a personality something this team doesn’t have
lanceparrish
Don’t any of you remember Rich Aurilia’s grand return to his former self?
Me neither.
EverlastingDave
I too would have interest in playing for the Giants. I still have all my years of team control remaining, and a young arm.
mrnatewalter
Can Righetti work with my 45mph fastball? If so, sign me up!
Pb
What if the Red Sox eat 60% of the contract and include a top notch prospect along with Sandoval in exchange for Nunez? There’s no way the Giants get a top prospect for Nunez alone. Red Sox save some cash and get a decent third baseman, Giants get a much needed infusion of young talent at a modest cost.
empiresam
Can’t see the Giants or any team giving anything. isn’t it his choice, minor leagues or releases due to his service time? if there’s mutual interest, he’ll turn down going to Pawtucket.
Pb
My thinking was it’s a way for the Giants to eat some money, but get an elite prospect thrown into the deal. The farm is so barren it might just be worth it.
Rounding3rd
I wouldn’t take Panda at MLB minimum salary. It would be wasting a 40-man slot.
slogar1
Sign him to a minor league contract and let’s see how serious he is.
DetectiveBeauregard
If he were that serious he’d make a better effort to get in shape, but I suppose this wouldn’t hurt.
El Duderino
In fairness, “round” is a shape.
Bill Smith
Only future as a Giant is in the Balldude Program.
badco44
What we have here is a lack of communication! … the tools are broken beyond repair… no bat , no glove, no pride in his self = no MLB
mikeyank55
He’s a perfect fit for the Mets as he satisfies their number one criteria:
FREE
Another Cheap Wilpon move.
Plus with Tebow they can become the metropolitan freakteam
TheMichigan
Get off your high horse mate.
boognailz4
It will sell tickets for a team that needs fans to be excited about something
leprechaun
He is the poster child for why MLB should have the same deal as the NFL. If you don’t earn your money and stay competitive your cut and no more $$$$. Only certain amount of contract should be guaranteed the rest earned as you go
mrnatewalter
Define “earn your money and stay competitive”. Because if I were a billionaire owner, I would define it as “anyone under 33.”. Other owners can create their own subjective definition as well.
WazBazbo
“Son, we’d like to keep you around this season but we’re going to try and win a pennant.” – Casey Stengel