The Padres have designated infielder Chase d’Arnaud for assignment, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports (Twitter link). The move was made to create roster space for Trevor Cahill, who has been activated from the DL to start tonight’s game against the Indians.

This is the third time that d’Arnaud has entered DFA limbo this season, as he was previously designated by the Braves in April and then claimed by the Red Sox, only to be designated by Boston in May and then claimed by the Padres. In 62 combined plate appearances with all three clubs, d’Arnaud is hitting .190/.242/.276 while starting games at shortstop, second base, third base and left field.

Cahill returns to the San Diego rotation with plenty of time to impress potential suitors in the three weeks remaining before the trade deadline, though proving his health will be the first priority. Cahill has been limited to seven starts and 41 1/3 IP thanks to two separate DL stints due to back and shoulder injuries. When Cahill has been on the mound, he has looked impressive, posting a 3.27 ERA, 11.1 K/9, 3.00 K/BB rate and 60.2% grounder rate. With only around $825K owed to him for the remainder of the year, several teams could have interest in Cahill as low-cost help for the back end of a rotation or as bullpen depth.