Phillies Notes: Franco, Joseph, Hellickson

Here’s the latest on the Phillies, who will be one of the most notable sellers in the market as we approach the trade deadline…
- Maikel Franco is available in trade talks “but the price is high,” CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury writes. Previous reports suggested that the Phils were looking to move on from Franco, though he has hit better over the last month, so Philadelphia is perhaps looking to recoup more value for the third baseman. Of course, it wasn’t long ago that Franco was a highly-touted prospect who was seen as a potential cornerstone of the Phillies’ rebuild, though he has been below-average at the plate in both 2016 and 2017.
- Also from Salisbury’s piece, it seems like Tommy Joseph will have to be moved so the Phillies can get a look at Rhys Hoskins as the regular first baseman. “They can’t coexist on the same team,” manager Pete Mackanin said. “There is no way I could [get playing time for both]. It wouldn’t be fair to either guy. It wouldn’t be fair to us….If [Hopkins] could play another position, if either one of them could, it would make it easier for me to do. But I don’t think it would help either guy or us to find out about Rhys Hoskins if he is not playing on a regular basis.” Joseph has 36 homers and a .254/.310/.487 slash line in 662 career plate appearances, so between his production, age (26 next week) and five-plus years of team control, he’ll certainly get some attention on the trade market.
- Jeremy Hellickson looks like a sure bet to be traded, and PhillyVoice.com’s Ryan Lawrence looks at the Phillies could receive in a deal for the veteran innings-eater based on past recent deadline deals for somewhat comparable pitchers. The Phils seem likely to eat some or most of Hellickson’s remaining salary in order to receive a better prospect return. Salisbury suggested that the Royals and Mariners could be potential trade suitors for Hellickson, as both teams are looking for low-cost rotation help.
Comments
ReverieDays
We demand a high price for a guy who can’t hit. No takers? Weird.
Dark_Knight
They’re not going to give him away, they don’t have a replacement. They’re probably better off giving him another year or so. If someone meets their demands they move him, if not, they don’t.
Caseys Partner
“They’re not going to give him away”
Don’t be so sure about that. There’s something the Phillies don’t like about him. This is a recurring theme with Latino players and the Phillies.
Brixton
It has something to do with them not being very good as baseball… name one that was actually good that they just dumped
Phillies2017
What about Carlos Ruiz? If the Phillies were biased against Latinos- he would never have gotten that way above market deal a few seasons back.
Also why would they extend Odubel to keep him under team control for 7 years (including the options).
It has nothing to do with race.
Caseys Partner
Bobby Abreu
Mr. Abreu’s exit from Philly was disgusting. One of their elite franchise players (#9 Baseball Reference- 47 WAR).
Dumped his contract on the Yankees for absolutely nothing with the openly racist media in Philly attacking Abreu’s effort, intelligence and courage (“afraid of the wall”),
Abreu has been bitter about it for many years and rightly so.
Brixton
or they were an awful team that didnt want to pay an aging player a ton of money? You’re an idiot.
Plus that was like 4 GMs ago…
Caseys Partner
” they were an awful team”
Year before “trade” (teammates were youthful Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins)
Record: 88-74, Finished 2nd in NL_East (Schedule and Results)
Year of “trade”
Record: 85-77, Finished 2nd in NL_East (Schedule and Results)
Year after trade Phillies win division.
Looking for a Phun Philly read?
Google: Mike Missanelli vespa
Notice the date on this: 2016
Brixton
The Mike Missanelli think is about a radio host, not the Phillies… and has nothing to do with latin players.
Bobby Abreu was traded in a salary dump, salary used to push the Phillies into contention… and clear an outfield spot for Shane Victorino.
You’re an idiot whos grasping for straws
myaccount
“Year after trade Phillies win division”
Oh weird, since they traded Abreu when they were sitting at 48-54, improved to 85-77, then followed it up by winning the division. It’s almost like they got better by dealing him.
Caseys Partner
“Bobby Abreu was traded in a salary dump, salary used to push the Phillies into contention…,,”
Twelve teams had higher payrolls than the 2007 Phillies including Baltimore and Seattle.
Google: MLB free agents 2007
Brings up a link to the Top 50 free agents from this site. Phillies linked top to bottom but signed no one.
The Phillies payroll was a paltry $89 million while the smaller market Red Sox were at $143 million.
Caseys Partner
“It’s almost like they got better by dealing him.”
⬆︎⬆︎⬆︎THIS is Philly.⬆︎⬆︎⬆︎
Google: Mike Missanelli vespa
jakec77
Hard to see a real match for Joseph. Twins maybe?
kent814
Ya most teams are pretty set at first
sufferfortribe
Tribe, if Santana leaves in free agency?
Rbase
Yankees maybe (although they have Bird long-term…), or the Blue Jays (to DH). Pretty though matches indeed.
DannyQ3913
Yankees
docmilo5
The M’s don’t have much to offer, but shouldn’t have to if they take some salary for Hellickson. Hell boy is giving up almost 2 homers per 9. Kind of scary. Safeco isn’t the homer suppression stadium it once was.
sidewinder11
I’m not sure it really ever did suppress homers on any kind of large scale. Gone are the days of the Mariners having great pitching and a poor offense. Those factors had more to do with the lack of homers in Seattle than the stadium
Phillies2017
Joseph could be a fit for the Yankees. Young, controllable and better than what they got now.
thegreatcerealfamine
He’s not better then Bird(though injured) or Holiday.
JP8
its his first full season. remember Didi’s numbers when NYY traded for him. Joseph has plenty of time to get better.
thegreatcerealfamine
If they traded for him he’d cost what they don’t need to give up and maybe block Bird. This is something they don’t need because Holiday and Castro will be back next weekend. Hicks should be back weekend after next. Today should go a long way to help them get their spirit back,now win tomorrow and go into the break on a little run!
fighterflea
to the Marlins: P Aaron Nola, 3B Maikel Franco and OF Odubel Herrera
to the Phils P’s Edinson Volquez and Junichi Tazawa, 3B Martin Prado and OF Christian Yelich
to the Bosox IF/OF Howie Kendrick
to the Phils 3b Michael Chavis
to the MarinersP Jwremy Hellickson
to the Phils P Thyago Vieira
to the Yankees P Pat Neshek and 1B Tommy Joseph
to the Phils P’s Yefry Ramirez, Luis Cessa and Ian Clarkin and IF Tyler Wade
Brixton
that first one and last ones are absolutely terrible, the other two you can just shrug at because they’re pretty meaningless
Rbase
1: Why would a rebuilding team take on those commitments? And, Yelich will cost another prospect or two.
2: Hendrick hasn’t played 3b this year. But: Could be a nice addition, certainly in case of an injury
3: I think the Phils are still hoping to get a couple more (fringe) prospects, even though Hellickson has not been so good this season.
4: Interesting, although I think the yanks will go for a rental first baseman if they do anything at all at the deadline. They have been very bad for a month now…
All in all, we have seen worse proposals on this and other fora.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yankees aren’t giving up two promising arms one who has already reached the bigs in Cessa..who the got from the Tigers. Tyler Wade is part of the future and Holiday can play first and comes back Friday. See my post up top about why the Yankees wouldn’t need Joseph. My question to you,why would the Phillies a rebuilding team want to trade a cost controlled semi proven 26 year old 1B?