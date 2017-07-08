Phillies Notes: Franco, Joseph, Hellickson

Here’s the latest on the Phillies, who will be one of the most notable sellers in the market as we approach the trade deadline…

Maikel Franco is available in trade talks “but the price is high,” CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury writes. Previous reports suggested that the Phils were looking to move on from Franco, though he has hit better over the last month, so Philadelphia is perhaps looking to recoup more value for the third baseman. Of course, it wasn’t long ago that Franco was a highly-touted prospect who was seen as a potential cornerstone of the Phillies’ rebuild, though he has been below-average at the plate in both 2016 and 2017.

Also from Salisbury's piece, it seems like Tommy Joseph will have to be moved so the Phillies can get a look at Rhys Hoskins as the regular first baseman. "They can't coexist on the same team," manager Pete Mackanin said. "There is no way I could [get playing time for both]. It wouldn't be fair to either guy. It wouldn't be fair to us….If [Hopkins] could play another position, if either one of them could, it would make it easier for me to do. But I don't think it would help either guy or us to find out about Rhys Hoskins if he is not playing on a regular basis." Joseph has 36 homers and a .254/.310/.487 slash line in 662 career plate appearances, so between his production, age (26 next week) and five-plus years of team control, he'll certainly get some attention on the trade market.

Jeremy Hellickson looks like a sure bet to be traded, and PhillyVoice.com's Ryan Lawrence looks at the Phillies could receive in a deal for the veteran innings-eater based on past recent deadline deals for somewhat comparable pitchers. The Phils seem likely to eat some or most of Hellickson's remaining salary in order to receive a better prospect return. Salisbury suggested that the Royals and Mariners could be potential trade suitors for Hellickson, as both teams are looking for low-cost rotation help.