Orioles Acquire Jeremy Hellickson

The Phillies have agreed to a trade that will send right-hander Jeremy Hellickson and cash considerations to the Orioles in exchange for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, Double-A left-hander Garrett Cleavinger and international bonus money, the teams announced on Friday night.
The move is a surprising one from an Orioles club that is currently seven games out of first place in the AL East and six games back from a Wild Card spot in the American League. Most talk on the Orioles recently has been about the possibility of trading short-term pieces such as Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Seth Smith.
MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal tweets that that may still be the case, which makes the move all the more head-scratching on the surface. However, Rosenthal suggests that Baltimore simply feels it needs rotation additions to get through the season, and GM Dan Duquette indeed indicates that he simply needed to add some innings to a starting staff that has entered Friday with the fourth-fewest innings and second-highest ERA in baseball.
“Jeremy Hellickson is a solid, dependable, veteran Major League starter who knows how to win in the American League,” Duquette told reporters (Twitter links via PressBoxOnline.com’s Rich Dubroff). “He should provide some quality innings for the Orioles.”
Hellickson, 30, accepted a qualifying offer from the Phillies this past offseason, locking him in at a $17.2MM salary for the 2017 season. He’s still owed about $6.1MM of that sum through the end of the year, though the Phillies have reportedly been willing to include cash in a deal to help enhance their return.
Hellickson struggled greatly to open the season, limping to a 4.91 ERA with a league-worst 3.97 K/9 rate through his first 14 starts. Since June 20, however, he’s averaged 7.9 K/8 against just 1.8 BB/9 en route to a 4.33 ERA that is supported by more favorable xFIP (3.81) and SIERA (3.99) marks. Even if he maintains the uptick in strikeouts and to complement his typical brand of excellent control, Hellickson won’t be confused for a front-of-the-rotation arm. But, he’s been a durable mid- or back-of-the-rotation starter for much of his career. Outside of a 2014 season that was cut short by an elbow injury, Hellickson has averaged 30 starts per season and is on pace to equal or exceed last year’s career-best mark of 32 starts.
That may well be all the Orioles are focused on, as Dylan Bundy is the only Orioles starter with an ERA even south of 5.00 (currently 4.53), and Bundy has struggled mightily over the past month and a half. Each of Kevin Gausman, Wade Miley, Chris Tillman and Ubaldo Jimenez has an ERA of 5.69 or higher, and the Orioles have little in the way of upper-level depth that inspires confidence as a starting option. Alec Asher has been hit hard in the Majors, while Gabriel Ynoa has a 6.54 ERA in Triple-A. Righties Tyler Wilson and Mike Wright have also struggled in multiple MLB looks over the past couple of seasons.
Kim’s inclusion in the trade may be nothing more than a financial mechanism. The 29-year-old has been scarcely used in 2017 and is in the second season of a two-year, $7MM contract. Once a star in the Korea Baseball Organization, Kim had a nice MLB rookie season at the plate in 2016 when he hit .302/.382/.420 in 346 plate appearances. This year, though, he’s struggled to a .232/.305/.288 slash while earning $4.2MM.
Kim can temporarily step into the spot once held by the now-also-traded Howie Kendrick, but the Phils may not give him all that long a leash as their young outfielders inch increasingly closer to Major League readiness. Kim can become a free agent at season’s end anyhow, so he’s a short-term addition even in the seemingly unlikely event that the Phils hang onto him for the remainder of the year.
Cleavinger, 23, is currently ranked 27th in a weak Orioles’ farm system at MLB.com, so he probably won’t rank nearly as high in a deeper Phillies farm system. His fastball reaches 96 at times but sits 89-92, per MLB.com’s free scouting report, and he pairs that with an average curveball. Cleavinger’s control has been a problem in each of the past two seasons, though, and he’s limped to a 6.28 ERA with 9.8 K/9, 5.4 BB/9 and a 46.8 percent ground-ball rate in 38 1/3 innings at Double-A this year.
With all that said, this trade may be largely about the Phillies using their considerable payroll capacity and lack of near-term commitments to take advantage of the Orioles’ willingness to eschew spending on the international market. Adding Cleavinger gives them a fairly advanced MLB player, though one with a fairly limited ceiling. But, the new collective bargaining agreement has placed a hard cap on international spending, giving teams starting bonus pool ranging from $4.75MM to $5.75MM and allowing teams to acquire up to 75 percent of their original pool.
The Phillies, as a team that isn’t the Competitive Balance lottery, began with a $4.75MM pool but can add up to an extra $3.56MM. While the exact amount acquired from the O’s isn’t yet known, GM Matt Klentak tells reporters that he’s already acquired north of $1MM to add to his bonus pool via the trade market (Twitter link via MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki).
Zolecki reported that a trade was in the works after Hellickson was scratched, and Rosenthal first said that the Orioles were in the mix. FanRag’s Jon Heyman reported the agreement (on Twitter). Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reported details on the return (all Twitter links). Heyman tweeted that Kim was in the deal.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
BaltimOrioles2016
i don’t know how to feel about this, who did we give up?
Benklasner
Pro ably not much with his price and all.
Dalton1017
Nothing good
bleacherbum
Should probably feel pretty crappy because this makes 0 sense. He is a free agent at seasons end and the O’s aren’t in contention. So I don’t see how this makes any sense at all.
bastros88
they just need rotation help, and they need it badly, so they got a guy who can help them down the stretch by giving them innings, and will limit the bullpen innings when the orioles trade off Bullpen arms in the coming days
DimitriInLA
Interesting theory re limiting the bullpen innings… But why not just calm up Triple A arms and have them eat the innings plus gain the experience?
EndinStealth
Because their clock would start running unnecessarily early.
DimitriInLA
*call
DannyQ3913
There’s not an O’s starter with an ERA below 5.00
Yankeepride88
Dylan Bundy
Pops
Get Verlander next.
bsteady7
I’d are wayyyyyy too cheap for Verlander
steelcitybucc0s
Like I said… o’s rotation is brutal.. can’t get much worse… but hellickson pitching to contact at Camden could be a disaster
realgone2
Yeah it has car wreck written all over it.
joeyuno
Trade machado because you aren’t gonna get anything next year at the deadline and he isn’t coming back, because he is gonna be in the Bronx!
thetruth
Hopefully not he’s not worth it.
pd14athletics
Phillies park is probably best hitters park in NL besides Coors and he fared well there. I’d say it’s scarier just to be pitching in AL East vs NL West but he has experience there too. Not saying I think it’s a smart trade for them or that he will do well, but he has pitched in an extreme hitters park and had success
Donnie B
Was also ROY for the Rays – so he’s had success in the AL East too.
hiflew
Don’t forget Arizona’s park. It has been better than Coors this year. Cincinnati’s park is also better for hitters than Philly.
realgone2
ummmmmmm ok
Zac19082016
What a weird trade. Any idea the return yet?
staxxxxxxxxx
Maybe the guy who was responsible for the trade is the return. That would make the most sense.
dirkbill
+1
Poynter3434
Well this makes no sense.
Dalton1017
There was probably no market for helly and the O’s figured he is basically free anyways. Why not
ray1904
Still trying to understand why?
TD272
If you figure it out can you let us know? Every year they feel the need to trade for a completely marginal player that will have no impact – Miley, Parra, etc. Why take on any salary and give up a young player, even if they don’t seem like much? Stupid.
DimitriInLA
They’re getting ready to trade O’Day and Britton, bringing on a guy who will eat innings, not tax the bullpen arms they’ve chosen to keep, and in the end they’ll save $$ on the transaction. Pretty shrewd.
Manny's Pancakes
Yeah marginal players, but also players like Andrew Miller and Francisco Rodriguez.
koldjerky
Might be trolling but hearing Siscos in the deal.
Minor league potcher, position player and into slot money.
Just what’s being posted around. Probably not true.
BaltimOrioles2016
if sisco is in this deal, delete this franchise
koldjerky
Probably just stupid comments. I highly doubt Hellickson gets even Sisco by himself.
DimitriInLA
Pretty irresponsible post–check yo self!!
orangeoctober
As an Orioles fan, this seems very stupid to me
DimitriInLA
See my comment above.
DimitriInLA
Albeit just a theory.
JDGoat
Why on earth are the O’s buying?
EndinStealth
They’re not. They are just getting innings so they don’t have to call up guys from the minors. He won’t help in the standings but it’s a solid business move.
aussiegiants53
I’ll play the pessimist and say he gets shelled in the AL… yes prior experience but can’t see it having a positive effect for the O’s
Pax vobiscum
Only fitting that a marginal pitcher gets dealt to a team with a virtually nonexistent farm system.
realgone2
Phils got some crab cakes and a few of Boog’s BBQ sandwiches?
Rounding3rd
And some kimchi?
22222pete
Duquette probably given the word. Win or else. He wont be part of the future or rebuilding if they dont grab a WC spot. The MASN dispute may tie Angelos hands in terms of selling now.
Also, the pieces they have to sell are devalued due to injury or off years and its a buyers market to boot
FOmeOLS
Dan is an idiot.
“Our team sucks. Let’s buy a player who won’t help, and continue to suck.”
TNMDNC
Wonder with Tulo getting hurt tonight O’s could send Tejada and get something from Jays. Maybe balance out this crappy deal with Kim or Smith going to Philly for Hellickson.
Andrew Reynolds
Best of luck Jeremy! You’re a great competitor. I’ll miss having the Hellhound on the mound every 5th day
FromTheJuicingEra
Print the playoff tickets! Not really
Phillies2017
Wow,
Orioles fans- I’m so sorry. This is what we dealt with from 2012-2014. Hopefully Angelos decides to pull out and reinvest in video stores.
tac3
Yes.. roster spots opening up for the phils farm
Michael Chaney
This makes no sense for the Orioles…just sell already
The_Porcupine
O’s will probably give up a nothing kind of prospect. A no name. So it doesn’t really matter if it makes sense- if it is a minor prospect then no harm is done. At least he will be a better option than ubaldo
max
I can’t image Hellickson at that launching pad facing a DH. Woof! I know the rotation is garbage, but honestly I don’t see Hellickson being any better than the chumps they already had taking the mound at OPACY: Wade Miley, Chris Tillman, Kevin Gausman (this year anyways). Granted, Hellickson is better than Ubaldo, but almost anyone in the majors would be better than Ubaldo so that’s not saying much.
Tribe 217
Dumb deal for the O’s, need to sell off pieces not buy. You’re out of contention.
bastros88
they didn’t trade for him with the purpose of Contending, just simply giving them innings down the stretch, and hopefully help that awful rotation
ChiSoxCity
Hellickson? really? What is up with the Orioles and their mediocre pitching all the time?
bwebb5
Really the orioles need to unload some of there money now get some prospects and let’s lock up manny, schoop, and Mancini for the long term keep Davis and let’s see what we can get for the guys with some heavy contracts over a short period of time
timOs
Hellickson has a lower ERA then Tillman, Gausman, and Jimenez. If he didn’t cost anything of real value, then what’s the harm?
JDGoat
In the NL East. Not exactly a pitchers nightmare facing those lineups.
acarneglia
NL East lineups aren’t terrible. Lot of All Stars and quality hitters (Harper, Zimmerman, Murphy, Cespedes, Bruce, Stanton, Bour, Yelich)
realgone2
Well he has a lower ERA at the moment.
JDGoat
And it’s more of the fact that an awful team like the Orioles should be selling, not buying rentals.
flyerzfan12
Orioles gave up next to nothing so not a bad move for them. Phillies take a flier on a LHP for a player who would walk in 2 months and more importantly open up a spot in the rotation for another youngster.
Edit: seeing now that international slot money is involved and a major leaguer, granted I can’t see it being someone of any real value
ddibasti26
Garret Cleavinger is the player going to the Phil’s. Not a big deal. Worth a try. A mid tier prospect. Was number 26 in the O’s system after 2015. 6.28 ERA for Bowie in 37 innings this year. If the O’s have one thing it’s a ton of lefties in the system (Lee, Hart, Fry, Hart, Blier). Probably LOOGY at best.
ddibasti26
update: depending on the inclusion of a player from the major league roster I might disagree with this now. Unless it’s Flareghty or Giovetella.
Brixton
Its prob gonna be Ubaldo, Tillman or Miley, for money reasons
James7430
He doesn’t look at impressive IMO. Worth a flier for the O’s
James7430
*that
(In reference to Cleavinger)
ddibasti26
Jon Heyman is reporting the MLB player is Kim. stupid deal, but I guess the O’s didn’t really use him at all this year and see no use for him in the next two months or future. Wasted Kim IMO. Getting rid of Ubaldo would’ve been the best scenario but probably not happening.
aschroyer
As an Orioles fan I just cannot begin to convey my confusion through a comment
bastros88
I’ll help clarify, the orioles didn’t trade for Him with the hope that he will help them contend, Hellickson will give them much needed innings and will supply the orioles with much needed rotation help
aschroyer
I get what you’re saying, as a person who watches this team day in and day out I just don’t agree
realgone2
international pool money and a major league player also?!! Someone spiked the crab cakes
E munchy
Prepare for the innings eater justification DD.
Not a fan of this deal. Also not a fan of guys that struggle in the national league coming over to the American league type pitch. Then I heard he’s a few agent at the end of the season. Pointless.
Just heard Kim is involved in the deal.
ddibasti26
Official by Roch Kubato. Kim, Cleavenger and cash for Hellickson.
beajd27
Hyun soo Kim is the major leaguer going to Philly
beajd27
2 teams going nowhere trading spare parts who are free agents at the end of the season. Maybe trading Kim gives them room on the roster for Santander and either ubaldo or miles will get Dad’s
Coast1
It’s probably a money thing. The Phillies pay for both Hellickson and Kim and save the Orioles money. Kim’s role on the Phillies would be pinch hitting and starting once a week and that’s only if they trade Daniel Nava.
Howard-NY13
This is a dumb move for Baltimore, they are out of it, what’s the point of this? If anything they should be selling.