Phillies Scratch Jeremy Hellickson From Tonight’s Start

5:55pm: Zolecki also tweets that the field conditions were a significant factor, though he tweets that the Phillies are in “serious” trade talks involving Hellickson.

5:45pm: MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal tweets that Hellickson “has not been traded — yet,” adding that the Phils are in active trade discussions involving the right-hander and did not want to take any chances with rainy, sloppy conditions on the field tonight.

5:41pm: The Phillies have scratched right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from tonight’s start, tweets MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. While Zolecki notes that no trade has yet been finalized, “something’s cooking” with Hellickson and a yet-unreported club.

Hellickson, 30, accepted a qualifying offer from the Phillies this past offseason, locking him in at a $17.2MM salary for the 2017 season. He’s still owed about $6.1MM of that total through season’s end, though reports have indicated that the Phils would be willing to pay down some of the remaining commitment.

After an uninspiring start to the season, Hellickson has upped his strikeout totals in recent starts, working to a 4.33 ERA with 7.9 K/9, 1.8 BB/9 and a 36.1 percent ground-ball rate in 35 1/3 innings. That uptick in strikeouts is especially notable, as Hellickson averaged a league-worst 3.97 K/9 through his first 14 starts of the season.