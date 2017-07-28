Phillies Scratch Jeremy Hellickson From Tonight’s Start

5:55pm: Zolecki also tweets that the field conditions were a significant factor, though he tweets that the Phillies are in “serious” trade talks involving Hellickson.
5:45pm: MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal tweets that Hellickson “has not been traded — yet,” adding that the Phils are in active trade discussions involving the right-hander and did not want to take any chances with rainy, sloppy conditions on the field tonight.
5:41pm: The Phillies have scratched right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from tonight’s start, tweets MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. While Zolecki notes that no trade has yet been finalized, “something’s cooking” with Hellickson and a yet-unreported club.
Hellickson, 30, accepted a qualifying offer from the Phillies this past offseason, locking him in at a $17.2MM salary for the 2017 season. He’s still owed about $6.1MM of that total through season’s end, though reports have indicated that the Phils would be willing to pay down some of the remaining commitment.
After an uninspiring start to the season, Hellickson has upped his strikeout totals in recent starts, working to a 4.33 ERA with 7.9 K/9, 1.8 BB/9 and a 36.1 percent ground-ball rate in 35 1/3 innings. That uptick in strikeouts is especially notable, as Hellickson averaged a league-worst 3.97 K/9 through his first 14 starts of the season.
Comments
partyatnapolis
who would want him? philly would have to cover a huge chunk of that $6 mil
flyerzfan12
I’m sure the Phillies will pay as much of the remaining salary as they can to get a C-prospect in the lower minors that won’t need 40-man protection this offseason. Next to no chance he gets moved without the Phillies throwing in a good amount of money.
zclee06
Wow. I’m guessing that The Phillies and the Royals are cooking up a deal including Hellickson
rsmlbtr
Did not think he would be dealt before the deadline with how bad his last few starts were.
zclee06
True.
William
Have you seen the Starts from Other so called Premium Pitchers !
angelsfan4life412
My guess the royals are gonna make a trade for him or the cubs. Dodgers or Brewers as sleepers
yankeeaddiction
The Cubs should be sellers and not buyers. 2017 is a lost year for the Cubs.
Gubb1
Price for Hellickson
True2lablue17
This screams of a Dodger type of low cost high upside move ala Wood
TJECK109
Hardly low cost. If Philly eats salary they will want prospects. If not then the Dodgers will be stuck with over 6mil to pay
flyerzfan12
Even with eating salary, I wouldn’t expect quality prospects in return. Then again, the SP market is that bad outside of Darvish but I’m not getting my hopes up.
True2lablue17
6M is low cost to the Dodgers but not money well spent for a 2 month rental. If they trade a lower tier prospect back for some cost relief then it’s a good gamble
HereComeThePhillies2018
A couple High-Class A pitchers that don’t need to be on the 40 man roster seems to be a fair return and make sense.
WubbaLubbaDubDub
^^ this is on point, I believe.
zclee06
The Phillies should’ve traded him last year they would’ve gotten a way better price
flyerzfan12
The story was that the Phillies and Marlins agreed to a Hellickson for Naylor deal after the MIA-SD trade fell apart, but the commissioner’s office preferred they try to re-work the deal with SD and they did. Once that happened, there wasn’t enough time for the Phillies to make a deal to their liking. But yup, last year they could have gotten a decent prospect. Eh it happens.
zclee06
Oh
tim815
My guess is the Rockies. Send all my winnings to a nice charity for kids or animals.
N_J_
Mariners…..simply because It would surprise me just as much as getting back Erasmo
BigPhan
With all the money the Phils have, I hope they pay for his salary in exchange for a reasonable decent prospect.
BigPhan
Even better, package him with Tommy Joseph and get even better return. Don’t the Yankees need a 1B and pitching?
rsmlbtr
i dont think the yankees would be interested in Joseph. If they look for an up grade they would look for a bigger upgrade then Joseph,
flyerzfan12
Tommy Joseph has next to no trade value unfortunately. He’s a right handed 1B who can’t play anywhere else who doesn’t mash enough to make up for the rest. If they traded Joseph, Hellickson, plus a lot of money to cover Hellickson’s salary, I still wouldn’t expect much of a return other than a few lower level, C-level prospects.
francys08
Please Phillies do not sell low. I want this team to play competitively again, but I know that it will take time (years). Therefore, it does not matter who interested, present your best offer.
werfighting
Thank YOU they need to get a legandary player and they always say the are getting Andrew mc or EVEN JOEY VOTTO
TraderRyan9
Red sox….
A2P
Mariners?
TraderRyan9
When the other team.is not metioned you know it is Dave dombrowski
kiddhoff
Pirates
forwhomjoshbelltolls
His numbers look the same as Kuhl’s or Williams’, why bother?
zclee06
Royals- Jeremy Hellickson
Phillies- Meibys Viloria
rycm131
Brew Crew or the A’s?
Phillies2017
If we get more than a PTBNL ill be happy
IBFarr
Red Sox or Dodgers, just because the Red Sox have to make some kind of move in response to the Yankees (any move) and the Dodgers always panic
IBFarr
