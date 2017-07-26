Rockies Acquire Pat Neshek

The Rockies announced that they’ve acquired right-hander Pat Neshek from the Phillies in exchange for minor league infielder Jose Gomez and minor league right-handers J.D. Hammer and Alejandro Requena. Lefty Tyler Anderson has been moved to the 60-day DL to clear a roster spot.
Neshek, 37 in September, has proven to be a strong offseason pickup for the Phillies, who effectively acquired the side-armer and his $6.5MM contract in a salary dump. Through 40 1/3 innings out of the Philadelphia bullpen, Neshek has averaged 10.0 K/9 and 1.1 BB/9 with a 37 percent ground-ball rate en route to a pristine 1.12 ERA. Neshek’s 13.6 percent swinging-strike rate is the best mark he’s posted since his rookie year with the Twins way back in 2006, and the paltry 24.5 percent hard-contact rate he’s allowed ranks as the 24th-best out of 163 qualified relievers.
In Neshek, the Rockies are adding a rental arm — Neshek is a free agent at season’s end — to a relief corps that has looked to show signs of fatigue in recent weeks. Colorado had a top-heavy bullpen that posted middle-of-the-pack results in April and May but has fallen off considerably since the calendar flipped to June. Over the past 30 days, Rockies relievers have posted a 4.74 ERA and a 4.92 FIP, each of which rank among the worst collective marks in baseball. Adam Ottavino and Jordan Lyles, in particular, have struggled as of late, but adding Neshek to the mix will give first-year manager Bud Black another quality arm to pair with the likes of Greg Holland and Jake McGee, taking some pressure off other arms further down the pecking order.
The 20-year-old Gomez ranked 21st in a deep Rockies farm system on the recently released midseason top 30 prospect list from Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. He’s played all over the infield but profiles best at second base in the long run, per that report, though he’s a ways off from the Majors anyhow after spending the bulk of the season in Class-A. Gomez is hitting .324/.374/.437 with four homers, 20 doubles and a pair of triples thus far in 2017. He’s also swiped 18 bases, though he’s been caught on another 11 attempts, suggesting that he needs further refinement in that area if he’s to be much of a threat on the bases later in his pro career.
In addition to having an excellent name, the 23-year-old Hammer boasts an outstanding strikeout rate thus far through the first year-plus of his professional career. The Marshall University product was Colorado’s 24th-round pick in the 2016 draft and has pitched to a 3.15 ERA with 12.3 K/9 against 2.6 BB/9 since joining the Rockies organization. Hammer, who has also posted a ground-ball rate north of 50 percent as a pro, has worked exclusively out of the bullpen. Fangraphs’ lead prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen tweets that Hammer possesses a plus fastball and average curveball but presently has below-average control.
Requena, 20, has worked as a starter at the Class-A level this season, totaling 117 innings across 19 starts with 7.5 K/9, 1.9 BB/9 and a 47.5 percent ground-ball rate. He’s demonstrated very strong control throughout his professional career to date and is enjoying solid results in his first year of full-season ball despite being nearly two years younger than the average age of his competition.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
JDGoat
Good job by philly turning a salary dump into three guys with good stats this year
flyfisher64
nice!
Gubb1
Can’t stand Dombrowski he’s always late for the bell
Bert17
I’m not liking the moves/lack of moves this season, but DD is the last guy you can say is “always late.” Last year he made the first big move of July about 2 weeks before the deadline to get Pomeranz (hated it at the time, but we’d be toast without it now) and one of the first reliever moves too when he stole Zeigler from Arizona for the Basabe who wasn’t the good one. He pounced on Kimberly and Sale pretty quick in the off season too. His rep is that he makes out his shopping list and he fills it too fast, even when he’s got to pay too much.
sidewinder11
Please don’t remind us about the Ziegler trade. DBacks fans are still mad (as they should be) about the return they got for him.
KillahAC
Exactly.
RiverCatsFilms
And the Phillies bullpen is now all the way bad
jleve618
Well maybe now we can focus on losing 3 and 4 run games instead of 1 run games.
El Duderino
Luis Garcia has been pretty good this year.
Baseballdudee
Just want to say wrong Jose Gomez link the Phillies got Shortstop Jose Gomez from the Rockies not the D-backs Pitcher Jose Gomez
walls17
s/o to mlbtr got the notification from them before anyone else
PasswordIsPassword
Thanks bro
cbf82
Thaks bro
ReverieDays
I feel like he’s going to either be really good in Colorado or get rocked. No in between.
William
Good Deal for Both Teams , Phillies get Young Players , Rockies get Veteran Reliever who can help them down the stretch !
Thronson5
Starting to look more and more like the Dodgers are going to sit idle which I understand, we have a great team but watching other teams around us get better is a tab bit frustrating when we clearly need to add a starter and could really use another reliever. Hope we don’t make a meaningless trade that doesn’t help or even worse not make a trade at all. Good pick up by the Rockies by the way! And I like that trade the Diamondbacks made for Martinez as well, even that cubs trade to help their rotation. All good moves. Hope we can do something similar soon.
corey5kersh22
Remember last year the dodgers didn’t make the hill/redick deal til deadline day
tarheels23
Our sorry front office does this every year.we are always in the running to get somebody but we end up with nothing and that is why we will go out in the nlds or nlcs again this year like we do every year.need a frontline pitcher and a lefty reliever and another right handed bat wouldn’t hurt but not going to happen
ElGayoLoco
It just bothers me that the phils got another infielder to sit in their system, Phillies need bullpen help, neshek for some young Relievers would have been fine, maybe a starter too, Phils are fine on offense and defense, pitching is their weak link
Brixton
One of the players is a reliever with a 14 K/9, which is stupidly good.
Another one is a BOTR-MOTR arm who doesn’t walk guys
RunDMC
The Hammer born to close.
Phillies2017
Love this deal!
I read somewhere that the Phillies were looking for prospects who did not need to be protected from the Rule V draft and these kids have decent upside for A ball.
Phillies fans can all breathe a sigh of relief right now
cmancoley
i see what you did there.. sigh of “relief”
forwhomjoshbelltolls
If the Rockies trade for Lucroy and get the Brewer version instead of the Ranger version, they’d have a real chance to win it all.
Of course…that’s what the Rangers thought, too.
ttinsley1434
Lol
bsteady7
Rocks pen is legit!
sidewinder11
DBacks should have been able to match this package. Neshek would’ve been a nice fit. Hopefully they’ll go after someone who’s not a rental though, like Brach
William
Reed of Mets !