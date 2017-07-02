Pirates Notes: Marte, Cutch, Cole, Rangers, Phillies

Eligible to return from his 80-game PED suspension July 18, Pirates outfielder Starling Marte began a High-A rehab assignment Sunday. When Marte does rejoin the Bucs, he’ll do so as a left fielder, manager Clint Hurdle told Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and other reporters. Marte has spent the majority of his career in left since debuting in 2012, but thanks to both his excellent work there and Andrew McCutchen’s decline in center field, the Pirates moved the former to center and the latter to right in the offseason (Gregory Polanco shifted from right to left).
Now, with McCutchen in the midst of a bounce-back season (especially at the plate), Pittsburgh will keep its longtime face of the franchise in the outfield’s most important position. McCutchen is having a somewhat better year in center than he did last season, when the five-time All-Star posted minus-28 defensive runs saved and a minus-18.7 Ultimate Zone Rating. Since Marte’s ban started, McCutchen has put up a neutral DRS (zero) and a minus-18.5 UZR/150 in center. “His metrics are better this year,” noted general manager Neal Huntington. “Part of that … is we’ve pushed him back a little bit to play to his strengths and to his confidence, playing gap to gap.”
- It’s possible Marte will head back to center if the Pirates trade McCutchen before this month’s deadline, and Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette observes that the value of both McCutchen and right-hander Gerrit Cole is increasing. Rival evaluators have pointed to Texas as a fit for the two, with one evaluator suggesting that the Rangers would have to give up outfielder Leody Taveras or left-hander Yohander Mendez just for McCutchen, according to Brink. Both Taveras (No. 45) and Mendez (No. 46) rank among MLB Pipeline’s top 50 prospects.
- Sticking with the McCutchen theme, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com opines that the in-state rival Phillies should pursue a deal for the 30-year-old. Given that the Phillies have the majors’ worst record (27-53), McCutchen wouldn’t help them vie for a playoff berth this year, but Lawrence argues that he’d still be a worthwhile addition. Philadelphia could acquire McCutchen with the goal of extending him past next season, when his team control expires. If they fail to reach a multiyear agreement by next summer and the Phillies aren’t in the playoff hunt, they’d potentially be able to flip McCutchen, contends Lawrence.
Comments
atticus
I know the values are to be taken in 1-3 year sums, but this year McCutchen has -15 rDRS in center and his -18.5 UZR/150 is worst in the majors for qualified CFers.
Dougie Jones
Unfortunately, I think the Bucs chance to contend for the division and WS has passed with both Cutch and Cole on the roster. As a smaller market team, we find windows open lasting maybe 3-5 seasons in which we have a realistic shot of making the Wild Card or more. Time to part ways with both of these players and replenish our major league roster and farm system.
It’s unpopular here in Pittsburgh to make such claims but the stark reality is we need to prepare for the 2019-2024 seasons. Plan for the future, cement a solid starting rotation, and have no players below average. I’m a firm believer it is better to have a team of above-average everyday players than one single generational talent. Let’s start there.
HereComeThePhillies2018
Please, enough of the “Phillies might trade young talent for an aging, declining player. First Stanton is a target, now Cutch. As a Phillies fan in Pittsburgh I love Cutch and watching him play, but no chance the Philly trade away a top 50 talent to acquire him or Stanton and muddy up their books after they FINALLY cleared all of their future commitments. Plus, with the upcoming FA classes in ’17 and ’18 it just doesn’t make any sense to trade minor league talent when they know they won’t be competing this year.
cozens2017roy
I agree this is silly. Why give up the talent?. Plus outfield is the best part of the farm system. if they really did want to get started on something soon they could just sign the Johnny Cueto types without giving up the prospects. Unless it’s the Angels moving a cf there is no buying with prospects!
cbf82
The Rangers arent giving up any more young talent. If anything, they will look to aquire prospects and rebuild the farm system
madmanTX
Agreed. The Rangers aren’t doing that trade for those youngsters.
pplama
What I learned tonight:
Never read anything by Ryan Lawrence.