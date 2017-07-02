Pirates Notes: Marte, Cutch, Cole, Rangers, Phillies

Eligible to return from his 80-game PED suspension July 18, Pirates outfielder Starling Marte began a High-A rehab assignment Sunday. When Marte does rejoin the Bucs, he’ll do so as a left fielder, manager Clint Hurdle told Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and other reporters. Marte has spent the majority of his career in left since debuting in 2012, but thanks to both his excellent work there and Andrew McCutchen’s decline in center field, the Pirates moved the former to center and the latter to right in the offseason (Gregory Polanco shifted from right to left).

Now, with McCutchen in the midst of a bounce-back season (especially at the plate), Pittsburgh will keep its longtime face of the franchise in the outfield’s most important position. McCutchen is having a somewhat better year in center than he did last season, when the five-time All-Star posted minus-28 defensive runs saved and a minus-18.7 Ultimate Zone Rating. Since Marte’s ban started, McCutchen has put up a neutral DRS (zero) and a minus-18.5 UZR/150 in center. “His metrics are better this year,” noted general manager Neal Huntington. “Part of that … is we’ve pushed him back a little bit to play to his strengths and to his confidence, playing gap to gap.”