Minor MLB Transactions: 7/14/17

Here are Friday’s minor moves from around the game…

Right-hander Josh Lindblom was granted his release by the Pirates in order to return to the Korea Baseball Organization, tweets Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports that Lindblom has agreed to a contract with the Lotte Giants that’ll pay him $475K for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old Lindblom is no stranger to the KBO or to the Giants, having spent the 2015-16 seasons pitching in a Lotte uniform. He returned to the Majors for the first time since 2014 this season but was tagged for nine runs in 10 1/3 innings.

The Royals announced earlier this week that right-hander Glenn Sparkman has been returned to the team following his DFA from the Blue Jays . Sparkman was Toronto's selection in last year's Rule 5 Draft, and he'll head back to Kansas City's Double-A affiliate, per the Royals' announcement. Sparkman missed most of the season with a fractured thumb and was rocked for seven runs in one inning across two appearances upon being activated and making his MLB debut. He has brilliant numbers in Class-A Advanced and a solid but limited track record in Double-A, so he'll continue to gain experience in the upper minors for the time being.

The Diamondbacks have signed right-hander Jake Buchanan to a minor league contract, according to Baseball America's Matt Eddy. Buchanan, 27, allowed 13 earned runs on 24 hits and seven walks with only four strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings with the Reds earlier this season. Buchanan has a 4.73 ERA through 64 2/3 innings with the Cubs, Astros and Reds over the past four seasons, mostly working out of the bullpen. He's been primarily a starter in Triple-A, however, and through 439 innings at the that level, he's worked to a 4.41 ERA with 5.9 K/9 against 2.3 BB/9.

Eddy also reports that infielder Chase d'Arnaud cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A after being designated for assignment by the Padres. The 30-year-old d'Arnaud opened the year with the Braves but then bounced to the Red Sox via waivers before landing in San Diego. Through 62 plate appearances between the three clubs, he's batted .190/.242/.276 while appearing at all four infield positions. He's a .223/.276/.306 hitter through 499 big league PAs.