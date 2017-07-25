Pitching Market Notes: Gray, Nats, Yankees, Verlander, Royals, Brewers

We checked in already today on one key factor for the pitching market: the availability of Rangers righty Yu Darvish. And we have just provided an overview of the remaining arms that could be available this summer. Here are some more notable pieces of information with a week to go until the trade deadline:
- The Nationals and Athletics are still engaged after completing one significant trade, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Whether A’s righty Sonny Gray could come up between the organizations isn’t yet clear, but there are now indications that the Nats are at least beginning to think about the possibility of pursuing a starter. The organization likely would do just that if it finds cause for significant concern with Stephen Strasburg, who just left his most recent start with forearm tightness. And it is worth bearing in mind that Washington will need another starter for 2018 with Joe Ross expected to miss the entire season after Tommy John surgery. But unless the Nationals find evidence of a larger problem for Strasburg, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post wrote yesterday, the club will probably keep its sights set on continuing to improve the bullpen. But a mounting list of injuries could perhaps force the organization to weigh alternatives even as it continues to pace the NL East by a hefty margin.
- Youthful outfielders are the Athletics’ top priority in Gray talks, Morosi notes in the above post and a subsequent tweet. One prospect that has drawn their attention is Yankees youngster Estevan Florial, Morosi says, with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand noting on Twitter that New York is “not against including him in a trade package.” Of course, several other organizations rumored to have eyes for Gray also seem to have the types of young outfielders that would draw Oakland’s interest.
- While the Cubs addressed their most pressing rotation needs already, they are continuing to watch and discuss Justin Verlander with the Tigers, Morosi further reports. As Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network writes (Facebook link), Chicago seems to have the future payroll space needed to add Verlander without risking luxury tax complications. While it’s still unclear just how motivated the Cubs are on the veteran righty, it seems that a match remains plausible.
- Even after adding Trevor Cahill yesterday, the Royals are continuing to eye the market for rotation upgrades, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). Kansas City could even bump Cahill into the bullpen if a significant enough piece were to be found, Heyman notes. It’s worth noting that K.C. was able to add three arms to its current roster without taking on significant salary obligations; perhaps, then, there’s still a bit of flexibility remaining for the organization to make another upgrade.
- While the Brewers perhaps no longer are a favorite to land Gray, they could still be active on other hurlers. Rosenthal tweets that veteran Blue Jays reliever Joe Smith was of interest to Milwaukee in the offseason and could be pursued at the deadline. Smith has been knocked around a bit in his two most recent outings, which occurred on both ends of a DL stint. But he was carrying a 2.64 ERA prior to that point and is only earning $3MM this year. With 49 strikeouts and just eight walks in Smith’s 32 2/3 innings on the year, there’s obvious appeal; perhaps the Brewers could see an opportunity to achieve value on a solid relief option, though surely some other contenders will feel the same way.
skrockij89
Mariners have youthful outfielders. Heredia would be a nice to go along with other pieces. I’m sure Dipoto could also make Gamel/Haniger available. If he’s wanting to break the outfield defense up.
adshadbolt
By youthful outfielder they mean top prospect that plays centerfield, heredia is a fourth outfielder at best.
Mariners1524
Heredia is more than a 4th outfielder imo. He just has not been given a legit shot for everyday
Mariners1524
M’s need to keep this group together. Heredia in a deal is something for the winter. The A’s probably want Braden Bishop and Kyle Lewis for Gray.
Howard-NY13
I’m not a mariners fan but I would definitely keep gamel. As a Yankee fan, I knew he was going to be something special and he is. I would definitely keep him.
RunDMC
As a Braves fan, keep Gamel. Dude is incredible to watch. That being said, if he can divert OAK’s attention away from a package involving Kyle Lewis, I’d do it. I like how our draft ended up, but I really wish they didn’t pass Lewis up.
seckert15
So how is this news different from the other 50 articles that have been written in the last 3 days?
Gogerty
You didn’t have to read the article.
Michael Chaney
Thank you hahaha I hate when people say that articles are pointless even though they read them anyway
Gogerty
Well it was Jeff Todd that made him read the article.
dynasty
Florial and Mateo for Gray: Too much or too little? Objective opinions only please.
chino31
Need to add a low level arm. along with mateo and Florial.
ray_derek
Agreed, need more considering Gray is not a rental and his salary is rather low the next two years.
arc89
add Acevedo and Sheffield while the A’s add Alonso and that sound like the deal that goes through.
scjohn92
The Athletics would need to add cash, as there’s no way they could absorb both Alonso’s and Gray’s salaries without going over the luxury tax threshold.
nste23
That’s only 7.35 million going to New York
jacks81x
Probably need to add one more mid-level prospect since Gray is controllable until 2020. Though given Gray’s recent injury history, I would think long and hard before deciding to go all in on him. Darvish may come cheaper because he’d just be a half season rental and the Yanks can’t give him a QO at the end of the season to recoup a draft pick.
thegreatcerealfamine
Too little!
yankeefan4564
couple lottery tickets add in that would be yankees best offer that would help them
bencole
I think Gray has to start with Frazier or Torres. I just don’t see Mateo being the star player Oakland is looking for in return. If I’m the Yankees I’m not moving Frazier. And Oakland wants OF help, but they would take a player like Torres in return in my opinion because of his talent.
Michael Chaney
Anyone would take a player like Torres because of his talent
Worzelmangel
Torres is a guy who goes in a deal for a no doubt ace without health problems, Sonny Gray is neither of those.
yanksfan23
Why are the Yanks hesitant to give up Florial? We are going to set in the OF for a number of years to come. We need a SP really badly not only this year but going forward. In the event that we are not contending in the near future and assuming Gray stays healthy & productive…we can always flip him down the road for a good prospect package.
MB923
It clearly states that New York is “not against including him in a trade package.”
Michael Chaney
The article said they *aren’t* against including him in a trade
WazBazbo
I don’t understand the interest in Verlander. He has been a dominant pitcher in his day, but now, he’s aging, he’s expensive, and so many clubs seem to be intrigued by the “change of scenery” factor. This honestly seems like a situation where the Tigers got his best years; unless they eat a WHOLE lot of money, I simply don’t see Verlander as either a bargain or a solution.
Michael Birks
David price +80,000,000 for Justin Verlander
Michael Birks
Boston uses the savings to try and lock up Chris sale long-term
donniebaseball
Absolutely 0% the Tigers take on price’s contract. That’s one of the worst contracts in all of sports right now, and us tigers fans know a thing or two about bad contracts
MahatmaGagne
Price is not a postseason pitcher……..choker
donniebaseball
@Wazbazbo It’s not like he was only dominant 5 years ago. He was literally the top (or arguably the second best) pitcher in the AL just last year. And his stuff has been even better this year!
theroyal19
While his contract is expensive for his current performance, he has the ability to reach into the gas tank for more. He still has the ability to completely change a team if you look at how he pitched last year. If I’m the Cubs or Dodgers I’d give the ball to Verlander in game 2 of a series knowing I have a great chance of either going up 2-0 or evening the series 1-1. That’s where the interest comes from
thegreatcerealfamine
Hey Billyboyballz Rutherford is dropping like a stone in prospect rankings. MR untouchable is #45 on MLBPIPELINE mid season prospect rankings..oh Clint is #27..so who would still be Yanks #2? Among some of the things said about him on that site and other sites,fringe arm,slowing on run,surprising lack of power,won’t stay in center…he’s #5 on White Sox. Point to all this is you said they couldn’t aford to trade him when he won’t won’t be ready till the earliest 2020/21. Quintana is not worth him..omfg
randyl
I believe if it was me I would acquire grey to cleaveland to add an xtra arm in there rotation trade off bauerand gomes bring up Mahja from minors
Michael Chaney
Good thing you aren’t the “cleaveland” GM…I really want them to get Sonny Gray too, but Bauer and Gomes each have about no trade value, let alone for Gray. Also, Mejia shouldn’t be rushed at all…he’s probably due for a promotion to Columbus in the near future, but I’m actually content to ride out the season with Gomes because his defense is at least pretty solid.
mitt24
Gray for Buxton straight up. Include Krush Davis is you want Kohl Stewart/Kirloff prospects
donniebaseball
Assuming the Tigers eat some money on his contract like they said they would, the Cubs don’t have the prospects anymore to acquire a Verlander. It would have to come from players off the major league roster, which I don’t see happening.
pdubs2907
The cubs still have some highly regarded guys in A ball. I think they could probably get Verlander for prospects. Gray or Darvish, on the other hand, would probably require one of Happ/Schwarber/Almora/Candelario and a couple A ball prospects.
TraderRyan9
Gonna have to include albertos in a verlander deal