Pitching Market Notes: Kintzler, Santana, Astros, Dodgers, Cubs, Verlander, Reed, Lynn

Here’s the latest chatter on the trade market for pitching …
- The Red Sox and Diamondbacks are among the teams with interest in Twins righty Brandon Kintzler, per Jon Morosi of MLB.com (via Twitter). Kintzler, 32, represents an interesting potential addition to the trade market as Minnesota ponders a change in plans. The sinkerballer owns a 2.84 ERA with 27 saves on the year. As regards the interest from Boston, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick tweets that the Red Sox had looked into Pat Neshek before he was dealt to the Rockies, due in part to their desire to add a “different look” to their setup mix. With the side-armer now off the market, Boston isn’t a lock to move onto other targets such as the Mets’ Addison Reed or the Marlins’ AJ Ramos, Crasnick notes.
- While the Astros continue their search for arms, the club has done some “background work” on Twins righty Ervin Santana, per Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press (Twitter links). Santana’s velocity has wavered a bit, though perhaps that’s not the real issue in assessing his value. The veteran righty has produced a strong 3.37 ERA over 136 1/3 innings, following up on last year’s near-identical 3.38 mark, but he’s managing just 6.9 K/9 against 3.1 BB/9 and has benefited from a .227 BABIP and 82.9% strand rate.
- The Dodgers are also looking at starters, of course, and Morosi hears they are (Twitter links) increasingly confident in landing a big name. Currently, Los Angeles is focused more on Rangers star Yu Darvish than either Sonny Gray of the Athletics or Justin Verlander of the Tigers, he notes. Of course, at this point it’s still unclear whether Darvish will be marketed at all, and it’s not really known how keen the Dodgers’ interest is in the other two starters.
- The Cubs are the most interested team in Verlander, tweets USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, but suggests that the Tigers star’s contract may simply be too great an obstacle to overcome. CBS Chicago’s Bruce Levine hears similarly, tweeting that there’s “no traction” between the Cubs and Tigers at this point, though he notes that talks aren’t completely dead. As Nightengale suggests, Verlander would be easier to move in the offseason when teams have greater payroll flexibility.
- Given the lack of interest they’re receiving in many of their trade assets, the Mets could look to package closer Addison Reed with another piece, reports Newsday’s Marc Carig. Lucas Duda may have been one possibility for such an approach, though he was just dealt alone. Infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson, and catcher Rene Rivera are among New York’s other potential chips that could be paired with Reed in trades to various teams, which could allow the Mets to enhance the return they’d receive, relative to what they’d net in separate deals, Carig continues.
- Adam Wainwright’s recent injury won’t have any bearing on whether the Cardinals decide to trade Lance Lynn, nor will their recently improved play, per MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal (all links to Twitter). The Cardinals are open to moving Lynn if they’re presented with an offer they find appealing, as they’re not likely to make Lynn a qualifying offer and risk paying him $18.1MM or so in light of the diminished draft-pick compensation for players that reject a qualifying offer. The Cards are trying to balance winning now with staying competitive in the future, per Rosenthal, who notes that they’d like to strengthen their 2017 bullpen. Reading between the lines, perhaps they’d be amenable to moving Lynn for some MLB-ready relief help, though that’s just speculation at this point.
Comments
sidewinder11
Kintzler actually makes a lot of sense for AZ. Curious what the asking price would be.
Micheal Moy
would they give up Ildemaro Vargas.
mp9
What kind of return Twins can get for Kintzler?
kehoet83
About the same that the Tigers get for Kinsler.
Go Snakes
Kintzler would be a great pick up for the Snakes. Probably won’t cost as much as the other high name relievers on the market, and dude has shown consistency in the show for the last 6 years.
Macias22
I really hope the dodgers don’t get Verlander.. I like Darvish but he’s just a rental. Fingers crossed for Sonny Gray.
TraderRyan9
Sonny gray sucks
arc89
Gray sucks? So i guess you think 90% of the starting pitching in baseball sucks since his stats are better than 90% of the starters in baseball.
JDGoat
This guys a troll
Dodgers13
I agree, Sonny Gray seems like the best option for the dodgers, even though he will cost more.
YankeeMan3099
Gray will be a Yankee nice try though
justinept
If the Dodgers really want him, they’ll get him. While the Yanks have a great system, the Dodgers just seem to have more expendable talent in the minors.
thegreatcerealfamine
How so?
YankeeMan3099
The Dodgers want Darvish they like him more than Gray, plus Darvish would cost less another reason the Dodgers will get Darvish.
madmanTX
Darvish will cost less, but they are going to still have to overpay to pry him loose. I’m waiting to see JD’s haul. Thinking 4-5 top guys for Darvish.
jmcossio87
Same. I hope the Rangers will accept something like Alvarez, Calhoun and other lower prospects. Gray would probably require one of Buehler or Verdugo.
madmanTX
Lol keep dreaming
tarheels23
I agree let’s hope it is sonny Gray can’t see giving up a lot for dervish just for the rest of the year
stl_cards16
I really don’t understand why the Cardinals would even hesitate to give Lynn a QO. He’s plenty good to give a 1 year $18MMish contract.
This is Lynn’s best shot at a really nice payday, I just can’t see him rejecting the QO. Even if he does, that’s a perfectly reasonable contract to have him on. If he’s not traded, he’ll get a QO, no question about it.
bsb129
I can see Lynn taking the QO because it would give him another year to prove that he is healthy and get an even bigger payday, but at the same time he would be risking another significant injury. Either way an interesting situation for the cards.
CompanyAssassin
Lynn’s been great for the Cardinals, I don’t understand why they’d let him walk. With how broken Wacha tends to be, and Wainwright winding down, you’ve already got 2 potential open spots for the only 2 prospects we have that are close. Flaherty still needs time, and other than Reyes and Weaver, no one is close. Flip Lynn if need be after a few seasons, but keep him for now.
Micheal Moy
Arizona sends: Mason McCullough, Gabe Speier, and Ildemaro Vargas to Minnedota Twins for Brandon Kinzler.
joe
i dont see the twins trading him for a light hitting middle infield prospect and 2 guys who are not even close to there not 30 prospects. one is a 24 year old who has 10 inning pitched at AA the twins have 4 young light hitting middle infield prospects on there 4 man roster. if they make any trades it will be for pitching as the main guy coming back
Deve
While the Twins just recently passed below .500, i dont think they are out of it.
Let them lose a game or two to Oakland to see if they want to buy more or sell
joe
how do you not think they are out of it? have you watched the pitching? the have 4 pitchers that you trust pitching in a playoff game and 8 guys who should not be in the MLB. If it wasn’t for the great defense this year this staff would have even worse numbers then last years
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The Mets could serve as (near) one stop shopping for the Pirates.
Agree to take Cabrerra and one of either Bruce or Granderson plus Addison Reed for a semi-decent prospect.
They’d just be one Nova/Happ type SP away from filling every hole on the roster.
Giants51
Pitching is always a plus going into the final half and playoffs
chicagofan1978
Even if the Cubs get Verlander what will they do? 6 starters. Dfa lackey? He already said he’s not going to the bullpen.
wright0525
I’m not exactly sure why everybody is so in love with Gray, and so against JV. Gray has been average or worst the last two years, and is finally having a bounce back year. JV should have won the CY last year, and after a rough start, has been pitching like the old JV. Just saying, he’s not a scrub.