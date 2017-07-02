Rangers Acquire Jason Grilli

The Rangers acquired veteran righty Jason Grilli from the Blue Jays in exchange for minor league outfielder Eduard Pinto and cash considerations, according to a Rangers media release. In corresponding moves, right-hander Preston Claiborne was designated for assignment, righty Tanner Scheppers was outrighted to Triple-A and right-hander Tony Barnette was activated from the disabled list.
Comments
WoolCorp
Jon is getting desperate!
jimmertee
Good to see Jason Grilli staying in the bigs. He is a quality guy. I hope he finds success with the Rangers. Has Father Time caught up with him?
Solaris611
There are a lotta miles on that arm. I’m surprised Nats didn’t make a play for him. They’re collecting closers who are years beyond their prime.