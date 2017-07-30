Rangers Claim Tyler Smith Off Waivers

Infielder Tyler Smith, who was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week, was claimed off waivers today by the Rangers, according to an announcement from the Mariners.

Smith, 26, made his Major League debut with the Mariners this summer and appeared in 10 games, though he totaled just 19 plate appearances with a .188/.263/.250 slash in that minuscule sample. The second baseman/shortstop was hitting .239/.330/.347 with six homers and four steals through 330 PAs with Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma this season and figures to serve as infield depth in the upper minors with Texas for the time being.