Rangers Claim Tyler Smith Off Waivers

Infielder Tyler Smith, who was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week, was claimed off waivers today by the Rangers, according to an announcement from the Mariners.
Smith, 26, made his Major League debut with the Mariners this summer and appeared in 10 games, though he totaled just 19 plate appearances with a .188/.263/.250 slash in that minuscule sample. The second baseman/shortstop was hitting .239/.330/.347 with six homers and four steals through 330 PAs with Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma this season and figures to serve as infield depth in the upper minors with Texas for the time being.
Comments
ReverieDays
Here comes the first of many random claims and DFA’s for him until be appears back in the Majors in 2019 for handful of games on whatever team finally manages to get him through.
WoolCorp
What is the corresponding roster move? Big trade coming!
prf999
It was already done when he was DFA’d…..
darkstar61
He seems to be referring to corresponding move by Texas to clear a 40man spot
…meaning Darvish and/or Lucroy possibly in final steps of being dealt
prf999
True that, I stand corrected.
Matt Galvin
Napoli or Cashner or Gomez or Hamels or Andrus or so on.