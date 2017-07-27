Rangers Informing Interested Teams They Will Trade Yu Darvish

Top righty Yu Darvish appears to be destined to change uniforms in the coming days, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). While the Rangers have been waiting to decide whether to deal the talented starter, Rosenthal says the club is now informing rivals that it will trade him.

Darvish now clearly represents the top rental hurler available on the market. With the Rangers said to be “confident” of achieving a significant return, per Rosenthal, the organization is “actively exchanging names” with interested contenders. With less than four days to go til the non-waiver deadline, then, the report seemingly sets the stage for a bidding war on one of the game’s most accomplished starters.

To be sure, other pitchers of significance that could be traded in the coming days, some with greater trade value. In particular, the expectation remains that Sonny Gray will change hands. But there’s an argument to be made that no other pitcher has so much potential to impact the outcome of the current season.