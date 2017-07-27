Rangers Informing Interested Teams They Will Trade Yu Darvish

Top righty Yu Darvish appears to be destined to change uniforms in the coming days, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (via Twitter). While the Rangers have been waiting to decide whether to deal the talented starter, Rosenthal says the club is now informing rivals that it will trade him.
Darvish now clearly represents the top rental hurler available on the market. With the Rangers said to be “confident” of achieving a significant return, per Rosenthal, the organization is “actively exchanging names” with interested contenders. With less than four days to go til the non-waiver deadline, then, the report seemingly sets the stage for a bidding war on one of the game’s most accomplished starters.
To be sure, other pitchers of significance that could be traded in the coming days, some with greater trade value. In particular, the expectation remains that Sonny Gray will change hands. But there’s an argument to be made that no other pitcher has so much potential to impact the outcome of the current season.
Comments
madmanTX
Best offer wins: time to unload your top prospects into our farm system. No pain, no gain.
theroyal19
He’s a rental. They’ll get 2 top prospects, a high ceiling A ball guy, and a fringe major leaguer.
Sibert18
You’re cute if you think that’s true
dodgerfan711
Na fam just cause you gutted your farm system last season means someone will bail you out.
xabial
And So it begins
JDGoat
So get your 5 top prospects ready lol
ttinsley1434
Lol is right. Not gonna happen.
Brixton
I don’t think hes going to be as big of a draw as we might expect.
WoolCorp
He is highly overrated.
Brixton
I don’t exactly believe that, hes really good, despite middling results this year, however the market just isn’t that good. Who really has a chance at him that makes sense? LAD and Houston? Cubs already burned their resources, Red Sox too.
Yankees and Brewers shouldn’t be after big time rentals.
tacohole
Toronto could probably headline a package with Refsnyder
William
LA here we come !
Thronson5
As much as I would love for my Dodgers to trade for this guy I think they’ll want too much but I am confident we will get Verlander or Gray. I think the Yankees will end up with Darvish.
Matt Galvin
Dodgers with a Bullpener and Gomez going back for Top Prospects and so on?
Surprise Team Rays because have Malix Smith who could also get you Gray.
partyatnapolis
his last start sure didn’t help his stock… a so so season in a walk year.. i wouldn’t sell the farm for him
JDGoat
Let’s be realistic here. David Price got back Daniel Norris, a top prospect; Matt Boyd, a MLB ready arm who projected to be a bottom of the rotation pitcher. There might also have been some filler guys.
Johnny Cueto got back Brandon Finnegan, top prospect and MLB ready, and a couple lower level prospects.
Why are ranger fans being so unrealistic and expecting multiple top 100 guys?
Brixton
Cueto, Price and Hamels, among others, were all on the market at the same time. Darvish is by himself, but even then, I don’t see much of a market
melfman1
Stay clear Yanks… we don’t need a rental, we need a long term rotation piece.
P.S. The Refsnyder jokes are getting really friggin’ old at this point. They stopped being funny about a week ago.
jeffblanchard40
I don’t really see the hype for him. He doesn’t go deep into games. I think the return for him is going to be “underwhelming” for the rangers