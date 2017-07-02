Rangers Open To Trading Jonathan Lucroy

3:06pm: The Rangers have discussed Lucroy with other teams, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (on Twitter).
1:56pm: The Rangers are open to trading catcher Jonathan Lucroy, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports (Twitter links). Lucroy is a free agent this winter and Texas is “highly unlikely” to make a qualifying offer to the catcher, Rosenthal writes, so the team could use Lucroy as a trade chip to address its struggling bullpen. The Rangers would go with Robinson Chirinos and Brett Nicholas as its catching tandem if Lucroy was dealt.
It was just under 11 months ago, of course, that Lucroy came to Texas in a blockbuster deadline deal that saw the Rangers give up a hefty prospect package (Lewis Brinson, Luis Ortiz, Ryan Cordell) to acquire Lucroy and Jeremy Jeffress from the Brewers. It was a stiff price but seemingly a fair one for one of the game’s best catchers, especially since Lucroy hit well and helped Texas win the AL West last season, while still being controllable in 2017 at a team-friendly price. The two sides had some talks about a contract extension last offseason, though a new deal ultimately didn’t materialize.
This year, however, has been a struggle for Lucroy. He entered today’s action hitting just .263/.311/.375 with four homers over 241 PA, with a career-low walk rate (5.4%) and hard-hit ball rate (22.9%). That latter number is the seventh-lowest hard-hit ball rat of any player in baseball this season with at least 240 PA. On the defensive side, Lucroy’s pitch-framing numbers have also declined, making his overall production for the season barely above replacement-level.
The Rangers entered today with only a 40-41 record, though that is still good enough to put them just two games out of a wild card spot in the crowded American League. Since the Astros are running away with the AL West, however, it isn’t clear whether Texas would make a big trade deadline push just for the sake of reaching the one-game wild card playoff. Yahoo’s Jeff Passan recently speculated that Lucroy could be a trade candidate if the Rangers fell out of the race, though given Lucroy’s lackluster performance, a deal wouldn’t necessarily mean Texas is throwing in the towel on the season. Chirinos has been on fire this season with a .918 OPS in 123 PA, so giving him more playing time could boost the lineup.
Chirinos was given a modest contract extension of his own last winter as the Rangers were seemingly preparing themselves if Lucroy left, though it is still somewhat remarkable that Lucroy has gone from a potential top-five free agent this winter to a player who seemingly won’t even get a qualifying offer. The Rangers obviously wouldn’t get anything for Lucroy close to what they gave Milwaukee last summer, though given Lucroy’s track record, Texas could still get something of value back. This is just my speculation, but the Rockies, Cubs and Angels stand out as contenders that could be looking for a catching upgrade at the deadline.
Comments
TheWestCoastRyan
Errr… what? I thought they wanted to contend. You don’t trade a guy like Lucroy during a playoff push. It’ll be Yoenis Cespedes all over again.
angelsfan4life412
If they end up trading Lucroy, do they end up trading Darvish as well?
TheWestCoastRyan
They essentially have to because he’s a free agent at the end of the year. I know they want to re-sign him but the Yankees proved last year that trading a guy doesn’t mean you can’t re-sign him.
madmanTX
Neither is going to the Angels unless for Trout.
JDGoat
Why would you say that?
dodgerfan711
Lucroy is not even close to Cespedes. The Tigers won the cespedes trade anyways.
TheWestCoastRyan
Was referring to the A’s. The Tigers were clearly not trying to contend that year when they traded Cespedes and are looking pretty good for it now. When the A’s traded him they were leading the AL and then they collapsed afterwards.
I know Lucroy isn’t Cespedes but my point still stands that you don’t trade Major League contributors in the middle of a playoff push.
kehoet83
The Rangers are finished in the West. The Astros are running away with the division. They do have a chance at a Wild Card. However they probably believe that they can get the same production from there other catchers. Also Lucroy is much older than Cespedes when he was traded. Lucroy isn’t the main contributor in there lineup.
bross16
Ryan Cordell, not Dan
TheGreatTwigog
He also has a horrendous -13 framing runs at catcher per BP. Remember this is the guy who used to be considered an MVP candidate for his framing skills. I’d stay away.
slider32
Strange, how do you lose your framing skills? I think it might have more to do with his pitchers throwing to the corners.
CursedRangers
They should be willing to trade anyone on the team. This includes Darvish, Hamels, Bush, Lucroy, Napoli, Odor, Andrus, Choo, etc… The Rangers aren’t set up to do any damage in the playoffs, if they were even lucky enough to sneak in. They would be better off making trades to lower payroll and to try and restock their minor league system.
slider32
Realistically they can’t compete with the Astros, but baseball is a funny game. Nobody thought the Cubs would be playing so poorly this year, and the Astros weren’t the same team last year without Keuchel. I think it’s a smart move to trade both Lucroy and Darvish.
Rangers-lifer
Why? You’re right the Astros will probably win the division, but the wildcard is still very much within reach. A Darvish trade doesn’t make any sense though, he’s a rental so the return will be limited. Lucroy makes much more sense because Chirinos is out playing him this year anyway and it might be nice to get something back from the price -tag they paid to get him. This a clear “stand pat” year, no reason to breakdown the roster.
angelsfan4life412
imo the rangers should trade darvish and lucroy, they lost a lot of prospects the last two years in getting hamels, trading for lucroy jeffers and beltran, darvish and lucroy would bring back some nice pieces.
Rangers-lifer
I bet they don’t though. They are both rentals, I would much prefer to stand pat and see if we can make the wildcard. This would be a tough team to beat in a playoff series with a rotation of Darvish-Hamels-Ross, not too many teams can run that out there.
TheWestCoastRyan
A Darvish trade makes sense if they think they can’t get a Wild Card spot this year. He’s a free agent at the end of the season whether you like it or not and keeping him won’t make him any more likely to re-sign with the Rangers come the offseason.
angelsfan4life412
Darvish would bring back a haul even though he’s a rental, Lucroy should of went to the indians if I was him.
RunDMC
That’s trading low on a lot of guys including. And I thought it was a seller’s market.
rycm131
Maybe to Cleveland?
Polish Hammer
No thanks! The Miller deal was great shortterm, but long term the best deal they made was getting his vetoed and then keeping Mejia and others. Lucroy was dumb, and backed it up with a subpar season
AnthonyRizzo44
I will always wonder if Lucroy goes to Cleveland would they have gotten a ring?
angelsfan4life412
I still think it would of went 7 games, but without carraso and salazar in the rotation, cubs would of still won.
JDGoat
He wasn’t really dumb though. They wanted him to play first and he wanted to be a catcher. Can’t fault him for that and at the time Tecas was the more obvious team to do damage in the playoffs
pplama
This doesn’t make sense.
If it’s to “address their struggling ‘Pen”, that implies they want a major league ready reliever. Lucroy is a rental, so only a contender with a need at C will be interested. But no contender is going to trade away effective Major League ‘Pen arms.
slider32
They will have to get prospects instead.
julyn82001
Robinson Chirinos’ time… Sorry Jonathan…
mchaney317
Dear Lucroy,
Thanks for turning down the Indians and letting them keep Francisco Mejia and Greg Allen.
Sincerely,
Indians fans