The Rays have reportedly struck a deal to acquire veteran first baseman Lucas Duda. In return, the Mets will add right-handed relief pitching prospect Drew Smith.
Duda, 31, has posted compelling offensive numbers this year after an injury-riddled 2016 season. Through 291 plate appearances, he has slashed .246/.347/.532 and delivered 17 home runs, largely matching the output he provided in his excellent 2014 and 2015 campaigns.
Clearly, the slugger has his limitations. He strikes out in about a quarter of his trips to the plate and carries a .246 batting average both this year and in his career. But the power is obviously legitimate — Duda has knocked 125 career dingers — and the slugger knows how to draw a walk (12.7% on the year).
Though the Rays have their own breakout offensive performer at first in Logan Morrison, the team has room for another big left-handed bat. With outfielder Colby Rasmus hanging up his spikes mid-way through the year, the Rays could utilize Corey Dickerson in the outfield to allow Duda to step in at DH.
Smith, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft. He made his way to the Rays as the player to be named later in the winter deal that sent Mikie Mahtook to the Tigers. It seems he could be a contributor in New York as soon as the present season, though the Mets likely won’t be in a rush to add him to the 40-man roster.
With a big fastball and quality curve, Smith looks as if he could turn into a steady and affordable MLB relief asset. The MLB.com prospect team ranked him 30th on the Tampa Bay farm, noting that his upside is as a setup arm. Smith threw 28 2/3 innings of 2.20 ERA ball at the High-A level upon landing with the Rays organization and recently ascended to Triple-A after a quick stop at the penultimate level of the minors.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post first reported that a deal had gained momentum (Twitter links) after Marc Carig of Newsday reported earlier that Tampa Bay had shown some interest in Duda. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter) had Smith’s inclusion. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand tweeted that the dea was complete.
Comments
jackullman
so isn’t he just like LoMo
matthew45
also like dickerson and miller. seems like he’d be redundant on the rays roster
daruba
Brad miller is hitting .200 at DH
jhinde103
Agreed Miller been a let down
sprtsjnkyyak
good that means the Mariners well not be stupid and trade for hom. Go get em Rays, he is yours, i hope.
rycm131
That’s guys a beast! This would make the Rays the team to beat in the AL
Bullet
Hope this is a sarcastic comment.
frankthetank1985
Duda is very underrated. Rays will be happy to get him. He is a professional in the clubhouse and he is a very under appreciated hitter. Mets lineup is always a lot better with him in it. He has pop and a good eye. With a solid group of rays batters around him he should really benefit. Plus, being a dh will help his health a lot more than playing first.
rycm131
Not sarcastic. He’s a professional hitter.
padresfan
Idk about that one
It would make them more complete, but they’re a far cry away from the best
Maybe tied for 2nd in the al east
zclee06
How’s he a beast he’s batting 246
ralstar
How does BA mean anything? 350 OBP, 550 SLG. Keep clinging to BA to make your points. Your (lack of) knowledge is showing.
jleve618
Your false sense of superiority is showing.
thor would look better in red
JDGoat
Oof batting average. He’s having a great year. I think he has something like a 132 ops plus.
rycm131
He’s like 300 lbs and at least six foot. He’s a beast!
chandlere
ALEast maybe
Jacob Greenia
K’s all over the place
LADreamin
Curse of the power hitter, the man is slugging .532!!
padresfan
Would be a good pick up for them
Duda and longo on the corners
docmilo5
LoMo may be the better glove. I haven’t seen many that run down pop flies in foul territory better than LoMo does.
padresfan
Perhaps
When Duda is on he is on
We all seen him play. Logan is a great player too but imagine that possibilities
The_Porcupine
Wouldn’t be a bad addition. Beats anyone else they’d put out at 1b/DH. Typical Rays move though, small and low key. With the demand for bats so much less then pitching, they could make several moves and really improve their lineup. Second, short, and catcher could be improved with some creative deals.
raysdaze
Pretty sure Rays are set at MIF with Hech, Beckham, Miller, Drob, and Ramos and Sucre at catcher are just fine. LHR and RH bat are the only real areas of need.
kc38
So get rid of the newly acquired gold glove playing hechavarria and kick Wilson Ramos to the curb
SimplyAmazin91
What would we realistically get from the Rays for him?
raysdaze
I’d imagine something in 15-20 range that need 40 man protection like chirinos, wood, Harris, Cuiffo, etc. plenty of depth on pitching side
Wrek305
Why?
Cheeseball
Because when the rays are playing the yanks in a one game playoff in NY
, this guy will flip one over the left field porch and make the Gm look smart.
hiflew
I applaud the Rays for going for it against the big bad Sox and Yanks. It would have been easy to just sell off a couple of weeks ago and wait for next year, but they are going for it. You have to respect that.
Otownpr
Why? This doesn’t make any sense?
zclee06
Don’t see the point he’s batting 246 and is getting washed up.
LongTimeFan1
Zclee06 – Duda’s a very down to earth, humble, quiet guy with a beast of a build, with superb exit velocity and imposing plate presence. Your view of him, isn’t accurate. He’s dangerous every time he steps to the plate and especially during his hotstreaks when he can carry a team.
Of course the Batting Average could and should be better through reduced K’s and remembering to use the whole field which is key to elevating his game. When he does, he’s unstoppable. The Rays would be getting an asset with solid on base percentage and a player who can hit to all fields with power.
His defense is up and down, but overall average. He gets rusty defensively after long layoff. The key is good health and consistent playing time at first base. With that comes good scooping and saving his teammates a bunch of errors.
I like Duda and I feel sad for imminent Mets departure. And that this may be difficult on him emotionally. But it’s the right thing for the Mets to do with Dominc Smith ready for call up.
ralstar
Yes, his defense is bad, but he’s a career 122 wRC+ with a 127 wRC+ this year. For all those clamoring about “why”, it’s because he’s consistently a well above average offensive player who won’t cost a ton.
zclee06
If this deal happens the Mets will get the better deal automatically by just getting rid of him. Any ideas on what the Mets would get for him
JDGoat
Stop
jbigz12
Will don smith be called up immediately? Seems like he’s ready to go
Just Another Fan
Looks like a solid pickup, his bat works well in any lineup. Makes that Rays one even longer.
Otownpr
I would love this trade if it is for Kevin Cash!
gameofdegroms
Don’t listen to most of the Mets fans on Duda. He’s been a scapegoat for fans ever since Game 5 of the World Series two years ago.
He’s not a perfect player by any means – streaky, not great defensively – but he’s a capable middle of the order bat who gets on base.
Mr. Slave's Gerbil
Completely agree. He’s nothing too flashy, but he makes the Rays better at a cheap price.
JDGoat
This is a good take. He’s a valuable guy who can win you a game/series if he gets hot. You’re right that he’s not perfect, but it doesn’t make him not valuable
iamhector24
Mets fan here. He is a good professional hitter. The Met fan hate of Duda is fn stupid.
metsoptimist
Yes, the way he’s been treated since then is ridiculous. I wish “Lil’ Luke” well.
This breaking up of the team is painful, and I guess this is only the beginning.
steelerbravenation
How could the Braves not look to package Phillips & Adams to the Rays maybe throw in a prospect or 2 and get a prospect back from them. They got good arms it seems that come up every year.
I hope Coppy doesn’t believe that we are contenders this year.
hiflew
Drew Smith is the guy they got from Detroit for Mikie Mahtook earlier this year. So essentially this is Mahtook for Duda. Not a bad deal if you look at it that way.
jbigz12
Not a bad deal either way. If drew smith ever reaches the bigs it will be as a mop up reliever. His ceiling is that of a middle reliever. So take Duda and hope he goes on a hot streak.
flex_savage
smith’s MLB ceiling is setup guy
jbigz12
Correct. Was thinking of the wrong guy here. Smith throws hard, not a bad return for NYM. That is my mistake
Matt Galvin
So Trade Deadline starts today.
yukongold
Both Rays fans must be ecstatic.
Bullet
lol
evelandsrule
There’s dozens of us!
geejohnny
There’s more of us than anyone would guess. We just don’t like going to that embarrassing 4 ring circus of a park.
gameofdegroms
What’s the scoop on Drew Smith?
francys08
All I have to say is that it’s good for Tampa Bay Rays and the Yankees lost the opportunity of acquiring Lucas Dudas.
Bullet
The Mets weren’t trading with the Yankees anyway… No opportunity lost.
jeffball10
More wheeling and dealing from Tampa. They got Drew Smith for Mikie Mahtook (Who they were about to release). Drew Smith seems to be getting under appreciated by 2 different teams now despite decent draft pedigree and good numbers.
darkstar61
Hope Drew isn’t the only D. Smith making news off this deal
Let the Dominic era begin!
bravesfan88
I’ll forever miss the Braves playing Camptown Races whenever Lucas Duda comes up to bat, and his disgruntled look at how immature and played out it is..lol
In all seriousness though, the Rays got a good player in Duda…I’m sure he will definitely help their club. Not only from his presence in the line-up, but he’s also a good clubhouse veteran as well…
Congrats Rays and Rays’ fans…
Ironman_4life
As an Orioles fan this sucks. Why can’t we trade for a general manager that’s willing to make some trades
dodgerfan711
This Drew Smith has incredible numbers.