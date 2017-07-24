Rays Release Rickie Weeks

The Rays have released infielder Rickie Weeks to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired Sergio Romo, the team announced. Weeks had been on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, though he’d been on a rehab assignment in Triple-A. Andrew Kittredge has been optioned to Triple-A Durham to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
Weeks, 34, hit .216/.321/.340 in 112 plate appearances with the Rays earlier this season, totaling 90 innings at first base in his lone action on defense. Weeks was brought in largely due to his track record of success against left-handed pitching, but he stumbled to a .176/.333/.275 through 63 plate appearances. Weeks had a solid campaign at the plate as recently as 2016 with the D-backs (.239/.327/.450) and has handled lefties well throughout his career, so he could latch on elsewhere as a minor league signee.
Romo, who had been designated for assignment by the Dodgers, was acquired by the Rays on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
bleacherbum
It’s crazy how a career can decline so fast, for a 3 to 4 year span there, he was one of the most feared second baseman to pitch to in the game. Him, Fielder, Braun, Corey Hart and Nyjer Morgan were fun to watch.
TraderRyan9
Steroids will do that
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
no proof
mrnatewalter
“Andrew Kittredge has been optioned to Triple-A Durham to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.”
Is this supposed to be the 25-man roster, not 40?
Phillies2017
I wouldn’t be completely shocked if this was the end of the line for Weeks. 2016, he was ok as a bench guy, however, going back to 2012, he’s a .229/.324/.393 hitter (93 OPS+) while playing well below average defense (-7.6 dWAR since 2012) and overall, has been worth -1.5 WAR in that time span.
He had a nice run in Milwaukee back in the day though.
TraderRyan9
.239 Is not solid
geejohnny
With the new sabermetrics I suppose the .450 slugging was what he referred to. I agree….nothing special.
Daver520
.239 avg. is a solid campaign in 2016 ??? Good writing ….
kent814
He had a great sugging percentage you nitwit. Batting average isnt the end all be all of offensive capability
connfyoozed
Yeah, that was necessary… and calling someone a nitwit for no reason isn’t good for your “sugging percentage”.
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
obp over .320 is nice
gameofdegroms
.327 OBP and .450 slugging are pretty good. Nobody looks at average as the end all/be all anymore
bigcubsfan
Weeks’ weeks in the major leagues have been numbered for a while now.
geejohnny
He looked terribly out of shape. Good spring but couldn’t hit anything when the bell rung.
rycm131
A’s should pick him up, but I know they hate the Weeks’ family