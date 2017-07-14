Reactions To And Effects Of The Jose Quintana Trade

After a nearly silent All-Star break on the rumor front, the Cubs and White Sox stunned the baseball world by announcing a blockbuster deal that sent left-hander Jose Quintana from Chicago’s American League club to its National League team in exchange for minor leaguers Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, Matt Rose and Bryant Flete. Over the past 24 hours, both teams have addressed the media, pundits from around the media have weighed in on the swap, and others have reported details on alternative talks that each team had leading up to the blockbuster move. Here’s a before-and-after, if you will, of how what might be the summer’s biggest trade transpired…
- The Yankees, Brewers and Astros were all involved in varying levels of trade talks regarding Quintana before the Cubs ultimately acquired him, per Jon Morosi of MLB.com (via Twitter). The Braves, too, were in on Quintana “until the end,” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweets. Meanwhile, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post tweets that the Rockies were “never really in” on Quintana despite a potential need for some rotation upgrades with some of their younger arms sputtering lately.
- The Cubs tried to engage the Tigers in trade talks on Michael Fulmer before acquiring Quintana, reports Nightengale in a full column. However, Detroit gave no indication that it was willing to listen unless the Cubs were willing to include both Javier Baez and Ian Happ in trade talks. They also inquired on Justin Verlander, per Morosi (also via Twitter), though he notes that, similarly, talks between the two sides “never gained momentum.”
- While many were stunned to see the Sox and Cubs line up on a trade — their first since 2006 — White Sox GM Rick Hahn scoffed at the notion that their shared city would serve as an impediment to trade talks, writes Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. “This notion that we wouldn’t do business with them because they’re in town — or somehow we would actually take an inferior baseball deal for non-baseball reasons because of emotion or a rivalry or something totally unrelated to putting the best possible team on the field for the next several years — is laughable,” said Hahn. The South Side GM went on to laud Jimenez’s upside, calling him a potential middle-of-the-order bat with power potential and the ability to hit to all fields. Hahn adds that yesterday’s package was “far and away the best offer, the best possibility, that we’ve discussed with any club since we’ve started this process roughly a year or ago or so.”
- The Cubs believed that they were out of the running to acquire Quintana after talking to Hahn in June, president of baseball operations told reporters (via Gordon Wittenmyer of the Sun-Times). Hahn, though, re-engaged with Epstein on Sunday night, and the two talked over the next few days, including a conversation that included Hahn ducking behind an exhibit at All-Star FanFest in Miami to avoid being seen (per ESPN Chicago’s Jesse Rogers, on Twitter). Ultimately, it became clear that the Cubs would have to part with two of their very best prospects to get the deal done. “This deal had zero-percent chance of happening without both Eloy and Cease in it,” said Epstein. The Cubs president went on to say that they’ve been trying to acquire a pitcher like Quintana for “a long time” and added that his analytics and scouting teams “[dug] deep” to determine whether there were any changes that led to Quintana’s slow start t the season. “Our assessment on both fronts was that he is the same guy, and our staff felt that way with conviction,” Epstein said.
- Also via Wittenmyer’s column, Epstein said that the team isn’t necessarily done yet, though their play in the next two weeks will dictate what other moves are or aren’t made. “We need to play well coming out of the gates here, and we’ll assess what we’re trying to do in large part based on how we play and where we are in the standings, and how realistic we think a World Series run is this year,” Epstein said. “Everything is still on the table for this year.”
- ESPN’s Keith Law opines (Insider subscription required and recommended) that both clubs did well in the trade. The Cubs picked up a durable arm that has a near-ace-level track record over the past three years whose raw stuff “didn’t really waver” even through his struggles earlier this season. Quintana can help offset the loss of right-hander Jake Arrieta after the season, joining Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks in the rotation for the next several years. His contract is also affordable enough that the team can comfortably pursue rotation help on the free-agent market this winter. Law projects Jimenez as a middle-of-the-order bat and suggests that he alone could’ve been an acceptable return, though the inclusion of Cease sweetens the deal. Cease has questions about his command as well as his durability and may end up in the ’pen, though his velocity and pair of potentially above-average secondary offerings make him a nice upside play. Law notes that he’s been leapfrogged by a pair of pitching prospects on the Cubs’ organizational rankings, which might’ve made him easier to deal.
- Both Nightengale and Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network opine that it’s ridiculous that this is just the second trade these two teams have made this decade and offer praise for Hahn and Epstein for their pragmatic approach to dealing with one another. Teams are making more rational and data-driven decisions than ever before, Rosenthal notes, ultimately surmising that that trend should also include a willingness to deal within the same city and within the same division.
- Yahoo’s Jeff Passan writes that Quintana’s contract was every bit as important to the Cubs as Quintana himself. With significant arbitration raises looming for players like Kris Bryant, Addison Russell, Kyle Hendricks, Javier Baez, Carl Edwards Jr. and others looming in the next two years, the team’s enviable young core is going to rapidly become considerably more expensive. Shedding money from aging veterans like Arrieta, John Lackey and Ben Zobrist will obviously free up some cash, but Quintana’s contract meets an important nexus of future payroll flexibility, remaining under the luxury tax and improving the near- and long-term roster.
Comments
nmendoza44
Everyone’s overreacting is what’s going on.
bobbleheadguru
Tigers should have been first with a deal.
White Sox are playing chess, while Tigers are playing tic-tac-toe.
bheath33
Why? Fullmer is a guy to keep and build with… and you are not going to get a good return on Verlander. They do not have a piece like Q or Sale to bring in top prospects.
MaverickDodger
Because when you’re first to make a trade and get a good package that’s now the baseline. So the Tigers already and justifiable high asking price for Fullmer will only grow. Leading to the presumption that no team will meet the asking price. It’s good because Tigers keep Fullmer. But bad because they won’t be able have any other building blocks. It’s a gamble either way. But you have to assume at some point in the next two years Fullmer will get traded
johnnyg83
Agree with bheath. Bild around Fullmer OR get blown away by a deal.
caviar79
Great trade for both sides, now trade robertson to the nats for soto and luzardo, keep it going
guille
I think in the long run the Cubs win this, although it is close.
Kayrall
If they get another world series ring with Quintana as an effective starter, then yes, otherwise, it’s so difficult to predict. This could be franchise altering for both clubs.
WazBazbo
I think that’s well spoken. From a fan’s perspective (without a dog in the fight; neither is a team of mine) it looks like one of those trades where both sides might win, depending on how it all works out, of course. That’s the beauty of something like this… the chess match, both sides taking something of a leap of faith, and now let’s see how the chips fall. Baseball is NEVER uninteresting!
gcg15
The trade is already a winner for the Cubs. It won’t “alter” their franchise. They are already competitive and will be for the foreseeable future. It was just smart on their part as they get a really solid, cost controlled player. You are correct, however, that it could be franchise altering for the White Sox if Elroy becomes a big cog in their eventual rise – which is starting to feel inevitable.
Priggs89
A little shortsighted, no? What if Eloy and Cease come up and lead the White Sox to multiple rings? Do the Cubs still win the trade?
This was a great trade for both teams and fits exactly what both teams were/are trying to accomplish. Both teams are closer to a World Series because of this move.
Just Another Fan
If the Cubs win a title, they win the trade. Same goes for any deadline deal – it does not matter what the prospect ultimately does: contending teams make deadline trades to win, if they accomplish their goal, they win the trade. Please understand this is how this game works.
Priggs89
“contending teams make deadline trades to win, if they accomplish their goal, they win the trade.”
Yeah, you’re completely missing the other side of the coin…
Rebuilding teams make deadline trades to win in the future. If they accomplish their goal, they win the trade.
In a perfect world, the Cubs would win in another championship or 2 with Quintana leading the way in the next 3 years, and the White Sox would win multiple championships with Eloy and/or Cease leading the way after that. That would be a win-win. To say that the contending team automatically wins the trade if they win a title is ridiculous.
billysbballz
The White Sox are closer to the World Series after this trade? You said both teams are closer? Actually that’s so inaccurate. These teams are at opposite spectrums. One team the Cubs is built for now and for next potentially 3-4 years plus of sustained winning the Sox are stock piling up on assets to evaluate which ones will be worth building a core around. But to say the Sox are closer to anything is not true. Just painting you a picture. The Cubs ste that one player away
billysbballz
Cubs are one player away. Teams like the Red Sox, Houston, dodgers, and Cleveland are in that same window. Teams like the Yanks who are building a very solid young foundation which the Cubs have are determining which prospects are going to be going forward into the next potential decade with them while trying to compete for a wild card spot this year while clearly not the one player or even two players away. They are more like 3-4 players away with a very young strong foundation emerging but a tricky path as to which prospects to not sell and which ones they could afford to sell to fill in pieces.
Priggs89
Yes, the White Sox are closer to winning a World Series with this move than they were 2 days ago. If you don’t understand that, it’s ok, but it’s absolutely true.
Looking back, I should rephrase what I was originally saying. I’m not saying The Cubs can “lose” the trade if they win a championship. If they win a championship, it’s a win in their book. But if Eloy and/or Cease help the White Sox win multiple championships, they can win the trade more than the Cubs, although it still wouldn’t be a “loss” for them.
johnnyg83
I agree Priggs. I can’t figure out the other guy’s thinking.
Just Another Fan
No, its not. At all. Can’t downvote this post hard enough.
Matter of fact, deadline trades shouldn’t even be viewed as “won/loss” – save that for offseason ones where every team has the same 0-0 record. With deadline trades, the goals are different, but losing an established MLB player for minor leaguers is an automatic fail on the team trading the player they produced. The fact that the team isn’t contending means the front office has already failed in their job.
Just Another Fan
No its not, Eloy might never play in MLB. Quintana knows how to get MLB players out and pitches 200 innings a year due to his flawless mechanics. Why do you think prospects are automatically going to be MLB superstars? Clearly you haven’t been following the game long enough to have witnessed the oft-said line of “prospects will break your heart”. Its okay, you’ll learn after time.
Priggs89
In what world did I ever say Eloy was guaranteed to be a superstar. You seem to not know what “IF” means…
Saleaway
So did the Cubs lose the Samardizja Addison Russel trade because they were in the process of a rebuild??
Just Another Fan
” the White Sox are closer to winning a World Series with this move than they were 2 days ago. If you don’t understand that, it’s ok, but it’s absolutely true.”
That would imply that these prospects they currently have will all pan out into stars, no? Because they absolutely are not closer to a WS after this trade in the slightest. You are projecting massively here.
Just Another Fan
No, they won it because the A’s did not win a title in 2014 (although Semien, Phegley and Bassit might help them salvage that deal).
Chris Drogaris
Billy you have to excuse Priggs he’s not to bright on his baseball knowledge as a matter of fact he has absolutely no knowledge of baseball at all he thinks he knows it all but in fact he knows nothing go a little easy on the newbie to the baseball world LOL.
fatelfunnel
So Theo was a failure his first three years in Chicago?
bigjonliljon
What if the prospects turn into nothing at the major league level? There only in A ball. Far from a sure thing.
johnnyg83
What if Quintana blows out his elbow? You can’t see the future but you can make a present-day decision with available data and make a reasonable prediction.
CarlosMaysThumb
Too much emphasis on who will “win” the deal. A good trade helps both sides and this trade accomplishes that. One team hoping to win now gets a player that can help them achieve that goal, while the team looking a few years down the road gets assets that make that seem more likely. Trades, unlike games, do not necessarily have winners and losers.
sloopjonb
Don’t know your definition of long run, but if the Cubs “win” this deal it will be due to team success in 2018 or 19. If one team decidedly wins this deal in the “long run”, it would be the Sox. I don’t expect Jimenez to be in the bigs until 2019 or perhaps later. Mypoint is, if the Cubs win or even reach the WS in the next 3 seasons, I’d say they win, regardless of how good or bad Jimenez is for the Sox in the long run. And if Jimenez is even close to being as good as many think he can be, Sox win, regardless of Quintana’s performance (not to mention they other prospects in the deal). Quintana pitching like an ace over the next couple seasons (or not) doesn’t make a huge difference for the Sox because they will likely still be in rebuild during those years. Quite possible they can both win.
johnnyg83
This trade fits the current strategy of both teams. It’s a win-win today. Long term, we’ll see.
JDGoat
For some reason people need there to be a loser though. This trade should be the definition of a win-win, as it stands right now
guille
Wasn’t trying to find a ‘loser’, just pointing out that I like the mentality of the Cubs in doing this, and I don´t particularly find the prospects return mindboggling, so for me it could possibly work better for the Cubs than the White Sox. Could very well be a big WIN-WIN trade
Just Another Fan
To the guy in the other thread who asked me what I thought Fulmer was worth and I said “your top 3-4 prospects plus an established young MLB star” – I was off by 1 MLB young star – bottom line, Fulmer is one of the most valuable assets out there.
sloopjonb
agreed. If Detroit is truly selling (and they should be), I can’t imagine he’d be a guy they are shopping. Way too much value. If they blow it all up and hypothetically could only keep one guy, it’s probably Fulmer. He has like 5-6 years of cheap control. A deal for him would make this Quintana trade look like nothing.
Just Another Fan
Yep, I’m guessing they asked Happ, Baez, Eloy, Cease and one or two others for Fulmer alone – and that’s his correct value. Anything less is not worth it from their perspective
Djones246890
Anyone criticizing he Cubs trade is a casual Sunday fan, or bandwagon fan, who doesn’t understand baseball.
The Cubs’ prospect success is a blessing, but it’s also a curse, from a fan standpoint. These people start falling in love with guys who have never played one day in the MLB.
Prospects are hit or miss. That’s why the Cubs just gave up FOUR of them. 2 having potential to be really good, and 2 that most likely won’t pan out and will be career AAA-ballers.
The Cubs are built to win NOW, and they need pitching. It’s their Achilles heel. They don’t need any more position players.
Great trade by Theo and Co.
Just Another Fan
Agreed, if anything Quintana was worth one more top 10-15 prospect from the Cubs, like Candelario – the trade was actually a slight underpay.
donniebaseball
I think the cubs will end up regretting this trade. They could have gotten a better, younger, more controllable pitcher back for them in a year or two when jimenez and cease were closer to the majors. Think about torres. The guy had massive talent, but was in Single A. As a result, the best the cubs could get for him was half a year of chapman. Now this year, before his injury, he was in AA and being talked about the centerpiece of a potential Gerit Cole trade. Although I understand why they did the deal, I don’t like the trade for the cubs because they got half the value they would have gotten in a year.
Just Another Fan
Did they regret the Torres trade?
Do you understand that winning a title now is the MOST important thing to a MLB front office?
Because that is reality. When you are contending now, winning a title is all that matters. Prospect hounds/nerds seem to constantly ignore this set-in-stone fact.
Danny37
I kind of miss those Brewers prospect hounds from the other day right now. Either they were way wrong about what kind of haul Quintana would fetch, or Theo Epstein and crew shouldn’t be running a pro baseball team.
johnnyg83
How anyone can say Theo Esptein shouldn’t be running a baseball team is beyond comprehension. He brought three titles to the two losingest baseball teams in baseball history.
Just Another Fan
Prospect hounds are ALWAYS wrong with how contending MLB teams value them at the deadline. They will always flip them for an established MLB star who can help get them into the playoffs.
Just Another Fan
I love how big babies prospect nerds are on this site – keep on downvoting me, I’ll keep on getting proven right and you’ll continually be wrong. Get down with how MLB works or keep getting sad when your precious prospects get traded for MLB regulars.
Kylesamac
We ignore it because of the long term cost-benefit. You can contend and win multiple titles for the next decade or you can win one title now.
Ask the Astros how well the Carlos Gomez trade worked out for them as they now have to over pay for Beltran when they could have Phillips or Domingo Santana occupying that spot.
Additionally it has limited their ability to make moves now as they don’t have those two on top of what they have already to deal from. So yes hording prospects for the long term and minimizing the damage for the right deal keeps in mind the long-term and short-term.
This wasn’t the right deal for the Cubs IMO as it is trying to make a hangover season work when they could simply let things go and come back again next year healthy and back to form. Even with Arietta possibly leaving they have a ton of options to replace him with this offseason and could of gotten Quintana at a much lower price.
johnnyg83
I think the Astros are OK with their lineup these days.
bigcheesegrilledontoast
Awesome trade, watch Arrieta have a big second half now. The Cubs have put Washington and LA on notice. Cubs still have plenty of young players, their already in the majors!
spartan-i7
Astros get: Fulmer and J. Wilson
Tigers get: Tucker, Martes, Whitley, Reed, Cameron
Trade immediately improves Astros, while helping to refuel Tigers farm. Astros get to keep Fisher, Perez, and Paulino too.
JDGoat
That’s a huge package, and i still think that’s probably not enough. Detroit will want Bregman
Just Another Fan
Did you not read that the Tigers wanted Happ and Baez PLUS (assuming) top prospects? Why would they not take MLB talent in addition to prospects from Houston? This is entry level reading comprehension and logic here man.
They would absolutely need Bregman or even Springer (if you want Wilson too) in that deal, in addition those guys listed. They are valuing Fulmer massively, and have every right to.
spartan-i7
Lol chill out, just a suggestion…
I originally had Bregman in place of Reed + Cameron, but figured it wasn’t at realistic for Astros.
Reed was former Top 50 prospect if I recall. Cameron a lottery pick, but was also a fairly high draft pick couple years ago.
Just Another Fan
AJ Reed is utter trash and has no trade value at all.
Saleaway
They have the right to ask for a massive haul for Fulmer. But Springer would be a big reach IMO.
bravesfan
Gosh Spartan…. i don’t think the tigers should hand over a great pitcher who is only in his 2nd year for a bunch of prospects. 2 of which have shown some serious regression
chitown311
Hopefully Quintana can bat leadoff too
chitown311
Listen I’ve seen dozens of videos from
Cubs fans over the past 2 weeks about Eloy hitting “Schwarbombs” off the lights in a minor league stadium, heard about him making the minor league futures team, heard how Cease is the next Syndergaard, and now after this trade all I am hearing is that Eloy is a bat only player, his defense is garbage, and Cease is coming off TJ surgery 2 years ago. Cubs fans are a joke. You gave up A TON to acquire a top of the line, cost controlled MLB starter. That is the price you’re going to pay(#5 and #68 Best prospects in all of baseball). But Like Rick Hahn said, this was far and away the best offer for Quintana in appx 1 year. Looks like Rock Hahn holding out for a better package worked, and it looks like Epstein got desperate to do something after all the fair weather and BANDWAGON Cubs fans were up in arms about their team. Well played Rick Hahn, well played.
Just Another Fan
Nah, Hahn should have gotten Candelario too. He did okay but I think he could have gotten more from other teams or if he had held out for a couple more weeks.
gcg15
I presume the two pitchers the Cubs feel had leaped over Cease in their farm system are Alzolay and De La Cruz.
They supposedly don’t have any top line type starters in the system and none of the best arms are about to arrive in the majors, but the farm system has some nice depth in pitching now. Cease was viewed as someone who could end up in the pen. The view on Alzolay is he will be in the rotation and his ceiling is 2/3 type starter. He throws strikes, keeps the ball down and strikes out a lot of hitters. He tore up high A ball and was just promoted to AA where he fanned 10 in his debut. Hatch has also been developing pretty well – bit lower ceiling perhaps. Then there’s Dillon Maples (unreal fastball but a bit wild) and Clifton. The guy everyone talks about as being a possible #1 is Albertos, but he’s not really pitched all that much. Tseng has been really solid at AA and could be a backend type starter. I know Underwood has underwhelmed – perhaps the one disappointment in the group. So while there may be no headliners they do have a lot of solids at AA and below.
rayrayner
Tseng was just promoted to AAA. He’s only 22.
leprechaun
The trade was a win win. Both teams have opposite agendas at the moment. Cubs are in a win now ( 4-5 year window ) White Sox looking to compete starting in 2019. Quintana with Sox now and next year dosent help the tanking plan either. He does help the Cubs also moving on from Arrieta.
Also you Fulmer fans better realize that the only reason he is even available is the Tigers scouts must see something concerning in the future. Teams almost never ever trade a bonafide true number one ace.
Danny37
I’m wondering if the Tigers may be using Fulmer as trade bait because they’re worried about having to chase Cleveland (and to a lesser extent, Minnesota) now and the White Sox in a couple of years? Their farm system isn’t very highly ranked and their ML talent is waning.
leprechaun
