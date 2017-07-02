Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Red Sox Acquire International Bonus Money In Trades With Reds, Cardinals

By | at

The Red Sox have acquired international bonus pool space from the Reds in exchange for minor league first baseman Nick Longhi, as per a Sox press release.  In a separate deal, Boston also acquired more pool space from the Cardinals in exchange for minor league infielders Imeldo Diaz and Stanley Espinal.  Specific financial terms weren’t announced for either trade.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. Why? I thought they had exceeded their pool already and were facing the penalties.

    0
    0

    • Ended this signing period. The Anderson Espinoza/Moncada signs from 2y ago put them over.

      0
      0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top