Red Sox Acquire International Bonus Money In Trades With Reds, Cardinals

The Red Sox have acquired international bonus pool space from the Reds in exchange for minor league first baseman Nick Longhi, as per a Sox press release. In a separate deal, Boston also acquired more pool space from the Cardinals in exchange for minor league infielders Imeldo Diaz and Stanley Espinal. Specific financial terms weren’t announced for either trade.
Comments
Connorsoxfan
Why? I thought they had exceeded their pool already and were facing the penalties.
johnsilver
Ended this signing period. The Anderson Espinoza/Moncada signs from 2y ago put them over.