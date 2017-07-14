Red Sox Designate Pablo Sandoval For Assignment

The Red Sox announced that they have activated struggling third baseman Pablo Sandoval from the disabled list and designated him for assignment.
Sandoval is midway through the third season of a five-year, $95MM contract that proved to be a fatal misstep for the organization. Signed on the heels of a six-and-a-half-year span during which he posted a very strong .294/.346/.465 batting line through 3533 plate appearances with the Giants (to say nothing of his terrific postseason work), Sandoval flopped in year one of the pact, hitting just .245/.292/.366 with 10 homers in 505 plate appearances. He made just seven plate appearances in 2016 before undergoing shoulder surgery, and his 2017 work has resulted in a dismal .212/.269/.354 slash through 108 PAs.
Boston will now be on the hook for the remaining $49.9MM that Sandoval is owed through the end of the 2019 season. He’ll all but certainly be released, at which point any club will be eligible to sign him for the pro-rated portion of the league minimum.
Comments
AidanVega123
It had to happen eventually..
partyatnapolis
had to be done. i’m afraid the panda is done.
mchayes85
Thank god! Eat the contract and move on. “Eat” is a pretty fitting verb for this situation.
thekid9
Well played.
jrwhite21
finally
RiverCatsFilms
Understatement to say his career went downhill fast
dirkbill
How’s Travis Shaw doing?
pickme123
i don’t get it. players do so bad in Boston and great once they leave. and guys like sandoval do so good other places and awful in boston. The sox are good because the players have played with boston their whole career (Vazquez, Travis, Pedey, Bogey, Marrero, Betts, Bradley, Benintendi) yes moreland is a fair exception.
thekid9
Talk to us after the season. His first half of 2016 was good too…. tanked 2nd half. Welcome to the second half of 2017
shawnlaroche96
In the mold of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson…..finally the Panda has come back…..to the buffet table
jbaker3170
Wow. Seriously lame attempt at, hmmm, assuming it was humor?? Here’s a news flash-You’re actually not the first one to make such a comment. I know, total shocker, right?? Try being a leader and not a follower
realgone2
Wow that was pretty lame
MauiDan
If this doesn’t rank as the worst signing in baseball history, it’s right up there, and it certainly does in Red Sox history.
davidcoonce74
It’s not even the worst signing currently in their system.
HallandOates
Eating $50mil on a bad deal? Must be nice
unsaturatedmatz
Cmon with the fat jokes man
bbell
Someone should pick him up. Maybe the giants will roll the dice for the league minimum.
ronnsnow
Sad Panda
raysdaze
Funny he’s making about 1/6 of Rays entire budget.
NicTaylor
Not surprised by this at all
JDGoat
Now send him with Devers and Groome to Toronto and you can have Donaldson in the middle of your lineup
Death
Wonder if the Yankees will ever eat Ellsbury’s contract?
mattgarcia2324
Hope he signs with the yankees and catches fire in the second half.
josephejones
Many Giants fans saw this coming and were relieved when someone else gave Panda the 5-year deal.
fayegarnett
does it mean the new team that signs him only pay minimum wage for 2017 or all the way through 2019?
Michael Birks
Costellanos /Wilson for Devers/Johnson and a choice of Henry Owens/Trey Ball
alexgordonbeckham
Hmmm possible deal happening?
realgone2
Take money. Place in trash can. Burn it.
fayegarnett
trace
There it is.