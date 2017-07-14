Red Sox Designate Pablo Sandoval For Assignment

The Red Sox announced that they have activated struggling third baseman Pablo Sandoval from the disabled list and designated him for assignment.

Sandoval is midway through the third season of a five-year, $95MM contract that proved to be a fatal misstep for the organization. Signed on the heels of a six-and-a-half-year span during which he posted a very strong .294/.346/.465 batting line through 3533 plate appearances with the Giants (to say nothing of his terrific postseason work), Sandoval flopped in year one of the pact, hitting just .245/.292/.366 with 10 homers in 505 plate appearances. He made just seven plate appearances in 2016 before undergoing shoulder surgery, and his 2017 work has resulted in a dismal .212/.269/.354 slash through 108 PAs.

Boston will now be on the hook for the remaining $49.9MM that Sandoval is owed through the end of the 2019 season. He’ll all but certainly be released, at which point any club will be eligible to sign him for the pro-rated portion of the league minimum.