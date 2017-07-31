Red Sox To Acquire Addison Reed

9:40am: Young righties Gerson Bautista and Jamie Callahan appear to be going in return, per MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo (Twitter links). Another young reliever, Stephen Nogosek, is the third piece, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (via Twitter).

9:28am: The Red Sox appear to be closing in on a deal for Mets righty Addison Reed, with Joel Sherman of the New York Post reporting a deal is at the “goal line” with only medicals left to be assessed (Twitter links). Three prospects are expected to head to New York in return, per Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter).

If the move is finalized, Boston would add perhaps the top rental reliever on this year’s market. Reed, who is earning $7.75MM before hitting free agency, would surely become the Sox’ top setup man for closer Craig Kimbrel.

Of course, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had hoped that it wouldn’t be necessary to acquire such a pitcher during the season. Two recent trade acquisitions — Carson Smith and Tyler Thornburg — were expected to be back in action by this point. At this stage, though, Boston won’t be counting on a contribution from either.

Reed came to New York in a mid-season trade back in 2015, but that one took place at the end of August — reflecting his standing at the time. He became a pleasant surprise that blossomed into quite a bit more for the Mets, who tendered him contracts for the ensuing two campaigns.

All told, Reed has provided the Mets with 142 innings of 2.09 ERA ball, backed by 9.9 K/9 and 1.5 BB/9. Though he hasn’t run up quite as many strikeouts this year as last, Reed is actually generating swinging strikes at a better clip (12.6%). And the former White Sox and D-Backs closer slid into that role again when Jeurys Familia went down, providing New York with 19 saves.