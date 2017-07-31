Red Sox To Acquire Addison Reed

9:40am: Young righties Gerson Bautista and Jamie Callahan appear to be going in return, per MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo (Twitter links). Another young reliever, Stephen Nogosek, is the third piece, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (via Twitter).
9:28am: The Red Sox appear to be closing in on a deal for Mets righty Addison Reed, with Joel Sherman of the New York Post reporting a deal is at the “goal line” with only medicals left to be assessed (Twitter links). Three prospects are expected to head to New York in return, per Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter).
If the move is finalized, Boston would add perhaps the top rental reliever on this year’s market. Reed, who is earning $7.75MM before hitting free agency, would surely become the Sox’ top setup man for closer Craig Kimbrel.
Of course, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had hoped that it wouldn’t be necessary to acquire such a pitcher during the season. Two recent trade acquisitions — Carson Smith and Tyler Thornburg — were expected to be back in action by this point. At this stage, though, Boston won’t be counting on a contribution from either.
Reed came to New York in a mid-season trade back in 2015, but that one took place at the end of August — reflecting his standing at the time. He became a pleasant surprise that blossomed into quite a bit more for the Mets, who tendered him contracts for the ensuing two campaigns.
All told, Reed has provided the Mets with 142 innings of 2.09 ERA ball, backed by 9.9 K/9 and 1.5 BB/9. Though he hasn’t run up quite as many strikeouts this year as last, Reed is actually generating swinging strikes at a better clip (12.6%). And the former White Sox and D-Backs closer slid into that role again when Jeurys Familia went down, providing New York with 19 saves.
Eric
Well time to find out what DD did to our farm
BoSox907
Dave Dombrowski traded away all the great prospects like Manny Margot, Kopech, Moncada, Basabe, Callahan, and etc.
ryanh48
Except for Devers and Bennintendi, two of the top three at the time.
HelloItsMe
And got Kimbrel and Sale for those prospects, two proven all-stars. What’s your point?
James Massman
That’s why Detroits farm system is almost empty
causality
I can promise you the Mets somehow get fleeced
staticoverdub
Was this also your comment when they acquired Reed?
causality
no
staticoverdub
For the hindsight lols: link to mlbtraderumors.com
dave1775
First Duda to Tampa now Reed to Boston. The Muts are so pathetically jealous of big brother. Enjoy your horrendous season lol
ctguy
Hey why not. The Mets aren’t going to the playoffs anytime soon. They may as well sell off anyone of value and start over.
justinept
Should they take lesser offers to help the Yankees?
Tim McCollum
the mets could realistically have a good year next year. granted these are big ifs but if their rotation returns to health and form, and if they spend some money this winter on some bats they will be right there. The problem is the Nats are the class of the division even with all of those ifs coming true.
portopotti
Waaaaaaa
dave1775
Whaaaa Yanks in First place
Shea Brigade
This is why people don’t like Yankee fans. – .absolutely no common sense.
staticoverdub
Did posting this make you feel better?
roman411
Not sure how jealously plays into this situation. Mets’ season is over. They’re retooling for the future, dumping players who won’t be here next year, and clearing spaces for AAA players who should have been in the majors already. I understand you might not like the Mets but your reasoning has no basis in fact.
Shea Brigade
This is such an ignorant comment. The Mets are only dropping expiring contracts – they can still sign Reed as a FA for next year if they want to. They are only improving themselves for the future with these deals because they will not be able to catch a Wild Card with all the injuries.
wishy2
How are they jealous? Trading away free agents? That’s smart… like the Yankees did last year when they were missing the playoffs.
Sounds like to me you have some sort of complex about the mets. Grow up.
dave1775
27 championships . I have no complex about the Muts
Sdubs
Big Brother, why don’t you sort out some starting pitching and quit trolling the Mets? Your team is .500 at best
dave1775
2000 Yanks in 5. Don’t forget it
staticoverdub
What is the point of this comment?
RedSox1124
This has nothing to do with NYY…. obviously the Mets are taking the best offer available to them.
metsfan31
As a mets fan not one of the three will be good big leaguers, but Red Sox will enjoy reed one hell of a set up man
aff10
Bryan Mata and change maybe?
Bruin1012
Mata lol there was never a chance if that.
TraderRyan9
Met trading their closer for prospects from a depleted farm system…..
Dombrowski win again?
hyraxwithaflamethrower
You’ll find out in October. Since he’s a rental, it’s all about the WS. If he doesn’t help them win it, DD loses, unless the other guys never sniff the majors.
rrieders
I have to imagine the Mets want Michael Chavis and some AAA BP arms. Then again, given this historically buyer’s market, the Mets may not be able to get that this season.
My guess is Chavis, Callahan and a lottery ticket in the low minors.
staticoverdub
Eh… the Wilson trade yielded a great return, granted it was a package deal. I remain cautiously optimistic.
rrieders
Wilson has an extra year of control plus it includes Avila, one of the best catchers in baseball this season.
staticoverdub
True, though Reed has been measurably better. Doesn’t appear that any other players will be heading to Boston.
ctguy
Not a bad return for the Mets. It’s not like they really had much use for a good closer this year
jeffruggs
Need Chavis in the deal. Then just resign Reed in the off season
bruinsfan94
No way.
wishy2
Reed will be looking for a close role next year. Mets have 2 closers in Ramos and familia for 2018. Why would Reed even consider coming back?
failedstate
Per Ken Rosenthal I guess it’s for 3 minor leaguers. RP trade value is crazy right now.
Tim McCollum
mlb radio says “three minor league pitchers” going to mets.
beantownmassacre
From Alex Speier “It’s Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista, and Stephen Nogosek to the Mets in the agreement for Addison Reed.”
Tim McCollum
mlb radio just said the same
BoSoXaddict
Ranked 20, 47 and 25x respectively, in system per SoxProspects.com
schaeferboom12
Besides Kimbrel, have the red Sox had any luck with bullpen deals? They either get hurt or fail
Padresrebuild
You know something is wrong when Reed (a rental) only gets a little worse than what the Padres were being offered for hand
HarveyD82
Wonder if the mets trade jay bruce….
Tim McCollum
Hope they do and also trade Cabrera. I’d be a little surprised if Grandy was dealt today but would not be surprised at all if he’s dealt in August.
Brewersnation
I love doing trades with Boston! Travis Shaw was a heck of a pickup for us!
staticoverdub
Is Bautista friends with Jenrry Mejia?
“Career Notes: Missed the 2013 season due to a suspension after testing positive for metabolites of Stanozolol. Participated in 2014, 2015, and 2016 Fall Instructional League.”