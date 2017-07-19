Red Sox Notes: Flores, Devers, Swihart, Frazier

After a great deal of speculation and legions of rumors connecting the Red Sox to Todd Frazier, the now-former White Sox third baseman instead went to the division-rival Yankees in a huge seven-player trade last night. Boston was linked to Frazier right up until the end, but they’ll now look elsewhere as they seek an upgrade at the hot corner. Here’s the latest out of Boston…
- The Red Sox have been connected to multiple other third basemen, and FanRag’s Jon Heyman adds Wilmer Flores of the Mets to the pile (Twitter link). Heyman notes that the Sox have scouted Flores, Asdrubal Cabrera and T.J. Rivera recently, which meshes with a recent report from the Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman. The 25-year-old Flores (26 next month) and his modest $2.2MM salary wouldn’t put the BoSox in danger of crossing the luxury tax threshold, and he’s versatile enough to slide into a utility role if/when the Red Sox ultimately give Rafael Devers the reins at third base. Flores is hitting .280/.310/.445 with seven homers and a dozen doubles this season, and he’s controllable through 2019.
- Speaking of Devers, it may come as little surprise, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand hears that the 20-year-old top prospect isn’t available in any trade, as far as the Red Sox are concerned (Twitter link). Devers was recently moved up to Triple-A Pawtucket, and while it’s not known exactly how long he’ll remain there — Boston’s pursuit of third basemen in trades suggests that he’s not viewed as an immediate option — he’s believed to be their third baseman of the future. Devers recently landed within the game’s top six prospects on the midseason rankings of Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus and ESPN’s Keith Law.
- Looking to another of Boston’s now-former top prospects, Blake Swihart is still unable to catch regularly following last year’s ankle injury and is beginning to work out at first base and third base, manager John Farrell told reporters (Twitter link via ESPN’s Scott Lauber). Once one of the very best prospects in all of baseball, Swihart’s stock is now seemingly at a low point with another experiment at a new defensive home and a lack of production in Pawtucket to this point in the season. Through 163 plate appearances there, he’s hitting .213/.265/.327 with three homers, six doubles and a triple.
- Evan Drellich of CSN New England offers some praise for Red Sox president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski for exhibiting restraint by not pulling out all the stops to bring Frazier to Boston. Dombrowski has spoken publicly about retaining some of the team’s prospect depth after several significant trades, Drellich writes, and he stuck to that last night. However, Drellich continues by noting that last night also serves as a reminder of the “harsher reality” that following the acquisitions of Chris Sale, Drew Pomeranz, Craig Kimbrel and Tyler Thornburg, the Sox have a lack of power in the current trade market. Most of those deals have paid dividends, of course (Sale, in particular), but a deal that significantly upgrades the team’s offense doesn’t look especially likely this year.
BucSox
I am a Pirate fan and also a Red Sox fan. i think Josh Harrison would be the perfect fit for the Sox. I don’t know what the return would look like. I could actually see the Pirate sbeing interested in getting Swihart back as part of the package just going off their history.
Sasha C. Handelman
Agree Harrison would be an excellent fit as he’s a super utility type with good speed!
I could also see David Freese being a good fit as well
BucSox
Well Freese is so/so on defense and has recently been terrible with the bat. I don’t know if he is a starting caliber third baseman any more. I want the Pirates to move him but I would rather the Red Sox didn’t pick him up.
mikedickinson
His contract is too long.
BucSox
But Harrison can play multiple positions. It isn’t like when Devers takes over he becomes unplayable. Besides that his contract is only this year and next year then they become club options. I think that is exactly the contract situation they need.
Flubby
I think regardless of what ends up happening with Thornburg, that trade (and in particular giving up Shaw) will go down as Dom’s biggest mistake in the Sox front office
Michael Birks
Or Carson Smith
B-Strong
Carson Smith trade wont. We dumped Wade Miley for him. That alone is a win imo.
soxexpert8
About time dealing Dave held onto some of Boston’s remaining prospects
ThePriceWasRight
wouldn’t be surprised if they reached out to the angels about Escobar if they fall out of it in next week though it’s a power bat they need in this lineup.
cesthebes1214
I am a mets fan/yankee fan Wilmer Flores
isn’t really playing everyday and he’s bench a lot and mostly only just left handlers it would be a waste for the Sox
Michael Birks
I’m a Red Sox fan and I always try and see the good side of every trade, I don’t think that Dombrowski has done that great a job,TBH……when he came, the cupboards were overflowing, and a year and a half later they are nearly empty,and all there is to show for it is Kimbrel and Sale
ThePriceWasRight
nearly empty? the Sox have arguably a top 5 prospect system. there isn’t much in the way of immediate can’t miss guys but the cupboard isn’t nearly empty
Michael Birks
Fair enough
JDGoat
I don’t think they’re anywhere near the top 5. Off the top of my head the Astros, white sox, Rays, braves, Yankees, Dodgers, Brewers, Rockies, A’s, and Twins all have way better farms. Then you can start debating who they are better/worse than
nysoxsam
I love those that want everything (those Sox fans must have grown up with Yankee can parents).
The high minors are bare only because of the production of all of the “B” guys and the two catchers, Leon and Vasquez. Give credit to Sherington and DD.
As far as Shaw goes, it certainly hurts given his production this year but remember he was not a highly touted prospect. Let’s what DD can do before the trading deadline. Just remember they’re trying to stay under the tax threshold this year (whereas the Yankees will be doing the same in 2018). it may hurt now but reap rewards when the 2018 free agent class become available.
Maddoginator
As an Astros fan, we’d be glad to help you restock your cupboards for Kimbrel and Sale.
BucSox
As a Red Sox fan I would be more than happy to trade them Kimbrell for Correa and McCullers. If we are just tossing around never going to happen scenarios.
Austin0723
You realize if we didn’t have Kimbrel and Sale we’d be terrible right
YankeeMan3099
Wow you Red Sox fans are never happy it’s amazing you have Sale one of the best pitchers in the game and are still complaining it’s unreal, you guys could always trade Sale somewhere else and recoup some of those prospects if you aren’t happy with Sale I am sure you wouldn’t have a problem finding a taker LOL.
belay
ask Baltimore for manny machado..