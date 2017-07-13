Red Sox Release Jhonny Peralta

The Red Sox have released veteran third baseman Jhonny Peralta, per a club announcement. He had been playing with the team’s Triple-A affiliate after signing a minors deal.
Peralta, 35, was released by the Cardinals earlier this season partway through the fourth and final season of the $53MM pact he inked with the team in the 2013-14 offseason. While Peralta was excellent in St. Louis for the first two seasons of the deal, he missed significant time with a thumb injury in 2016 and hasn’t been productive when healthy enough to take the field in 2017. Through 58 PAs with the Cards, he hit just .204/.259/.204.
His work in the minors this season hasn’t been much better, as he’s batter .237/.246/.373 in 61 PAs between Class-A Advanced and Triple-A. Tim Britton of the Providence Journal tweets that the Sox and Peralta’s camp had an understanding at the time of his signing that the team would make a decision on whether or not to promote him during the All-Star break. Peralta’s play didn’t impress the team enough to dislodge Deven Marrero and Tzu-Wei Lin for the time being, so Peralta will head back to the open market. It’s been rumored that Rafael Devers is on the verge of moving up to Triple-A, as well, and this will clear more playing time for him at that level once that move takes place.
Comments
thecat235
Lmao
RedSox Fan
That didn’t take long.
empiresam
No gain but at least no additional pain.
Gubb1
Needed a spot for Devers to be promoted to AAA. We’ll see him in Boston before the end of the month!
crazysull
Wasn’t he hitting well? He probably asked for his release since he didn’t see a promotion with the Sox in the near future which he thought he probably deserved
trace
Pablo is probably next.
Flipjunior89
When did he sign with Boston? Lol
WhiteSox2020
Could this be to make room for a Todd Frazier trade? Hmmm
johnsilver
Wrong. Clearing out the discards at Pawtucket so Devers has a spot. lots of chatter on Red Sox message boards this was going to happen. Also? Slob Sandoval has until Monday to be either reinstated on active roster, or DFA’d.. My money is on sent packing and Sox ride it out with Lin/Marrrero for a month or so, then go with Devers..
They have no need for Frazier
bastros88
I remember when he signed with them and everyone freaked out. I guess some people can’t read or just plain stupid because it was a minor league deal
2016Chccahmps
Out of juice