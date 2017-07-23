Red Sox To Promote Rafael Devers

The Red Sox will promote third base prospect Rafael Devers, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced to the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato (Twitter link) and other reporters. Devers will join the team in Seattle tomorrow and make his Major League debut on Tuesday when the Red Sox face the Mariners (hat tip to MassLive.com’s Jen McCaffrey).
Rumors have swirled for weeks about Devers’ eventual call to the big leagues, especially since Boston’s struggles at third base made it more obvious that it was a matter of “when” and not “if” the 20-year-old would get his first taste of the Show this season. Devers has helped his cause by posting big numbers in the minors this season, though somewhat curiously, he has only spent little over a week at the Triple-A level after spending much of the year at Double-A.
It could be that the Sox simply wanted to get Devers one final bit of seasoning before adding him to their 25-man roster, as Devers posted a .992 OPS in his 34-plate appearance stint for Triple-A Pawtucket. Overall this season, Devers has a .305/.373/.575 slash line and 20 homers over 354 PA at the two minor league levels.
Devers has been staple of top-100 prospects lists for the last three seasons, including high finishes in Baseball Prospectus’ midseason top-50 ranking (fifth overall) and Baseball America’s top-100 list (sixth overall). MLB.com listed Devers as the best prospect in Boston’s system and the best overall third baseman prospect in the sport, praising “his prodigious power to all fields” while also noting his improvement as a well-rounded hitter.
There is some question as to whether Devers can handle third base over the long term, though for now, the Red Sox will happily take whatever possibly upgrade they can find at the position. Red Sox third basemen have combined for a garish .224/.284/.307 slash line and -0.7 fWAR this season, making the hot corner a notable weak link in an otherwise solid Boston lineup. Pablo Sandoval again failed to live up to expectations for the Sox, and alternatives like Brock Holt, Marco Hernandez and Josh Rutledge were plagued by injury or underperformance.
The left-handed hitting Devers will be the starter against right-handed pitching for now, so he’ll get a little under a week to show the Sox what he can do prior to the trade deadline. The Red Sox have been linked to a wide range of third base options in trade rumors, so if Devers hits well even in a small sample size, it may convince Dombrowski and company that the team only needs to acquire a part-time infielder, or even stick with their in-house backups. If Devers looks overmatched at the big league level, however, the Sox will likely continue looking for a third baseman that can play every day.
rjfeeman24
Wow. I believe it is too early. A sign that the sox front office is giving up on acquisitions
yankees25
lol Dave will never give up on that
BadlyBent
Truth. Giants and Mets are laughing at his lame attempt to say “I don’t need you”. Honestly though, he doesn’t. He pays dearly in the long term for marginal immediate improvements.
thekid9
Thank you Johnny Superscout
rjfeeman24
I remember my first comment
staxxxxxxxxx
Was it, “Wow. I believe it is too early. A sign that the sox front office is giving up on acquisitions”? If it was, I’m unimpressed.
Kayrall
Dave is pretty notorious for promoting top prospects earlier than they probably should be.
TheMichigan
Turner, Miller, Wilk, Perry, Smyly are a few examples. Verlander was up the year after he was drafted too.
Michael Chaney
It’s working with Benintendi though
stymeedone
Dave did this in Detroit, too. He uses up options unnecessarily.
oztimes2
Finally
GeauxRangers
He’s played 8 games at AAA…
chuckymorris
So this means they won’t be in the market for a 3rd baseman?
trace
Were they ever?
Coast1
Not a major one but if they’re smart they could trade for a veteran fallback option like Eduardo Núñez. Devers might not be ready, a la Moncada last year, and it couldn’t hurt to have someone if there’s a September injury to an infielder.
greensquirrel
lol @ Eduardo Nunez. another prospect not good enough for the yankees, but anything is good enough for the sox apparently
kyletaylor2322
Welp
nmendoza44
The Yankees stealing Frazier from them basically forced their hand with this.
thekid9
A guy hitting near the Mendoza line it’s stealing… its doing the other team a favor.
greensquirrel
yeah, just like Starlin Castro. another ALL STAR steal working out great!! you are so short sighted lol
davbee
Judging a hitter by batting average? Are you posting from 1975?
stymeedone
Is your sight so myopic that you only look a some of the stats. It was basically a one line statement, not a thesis. How many different stat references did you want him to mention?
greensquirrel
uses the word ‘myopic’ = arrogant, ignorant, no nothing, voted for Hillary hipster lol
davbee
105 OPS at the time of the trade and 1.6 WAR. Frazier has been productive if not spectacular.
greensquirrel
don’t bother spouting logic to sox fans, they can’t understand it. most speak a form of English that is considered a speech impediment a la the mentally challenged
trace
Stealing Frazier? How do you figure? Forcing their hand? Perhaps Dever IS the one that is forcing his promotion, his stats are nice to look at.
greensquirrel
minor league stats mean nothing if they don’t translate to The Show
bravesfan88
They just have their vowel sounds mixed up, that’s all…
And come on man, that’s not cool…You shouldn’t put down the mentally challenged like that…lol…
Sorry, I couldn’t resist… (Now, expecting a dumb southerner joke) lol
greensquirrel
lol @ this
trace
It takes two to tangle and the willingness to see if he can play in “The Show.
TraderRyan9
He wont any worse than what they have or had up to this point. Devers has nothing to prove in the minors.
I’ll bet he is wayyy better than moncada
greensquirrel
the expression is ‘it takes two to _tango_’ .. not tangle
stymeedone
That’s why they get called up; to find out if they translate (your term).
greensquirrel
not my term, but thanks for the credit lol
stymeedone
I thought you used the word out of context, but I wanted you to understand .
greensquirrel
I understand perfectly what I’m saying, but thanks for the ‘lesson’, Gramps.
qbass187
Exactly!
chevyheston
Yeah, that was a real steal. They picked up a guy who’s batting. 203 and has 2 hits in about 16 at-bats with the Yanks and no ribbies. So yeah, blockbuster deal there.
RedlegRocket53
Okay
kyletaylor2322
Now they’re gonna make the World Series but David price is gonna blow it
greensquirrel
price is so overrated
TheChanceyColborn
Not unexpected at this point
greensquirrel
haha love the desperation move. welcome to the beginning of the downward spiral, unfortunate sox fans
bigchiefbc
This could just be posturing to show they don’t NEED a 3b
imindless
What happened to Henry Owens?
trace
What does that have to do with this topic?
soxfan1
Might as well figure out what they have in Devers before they overpay for Nunez, Kendrick, Lowrie etc
Coast1
I doubt they’ll make a judgment what they have after Devers plays for a week.
vinscully16
Good idea. Bring him up, see how he looks.
johnsilver
Exactly. They did it with Moncada last year to see if he might be ready at 21. Might as well with devers at 20. Can possibly push Chavis a bit with some AAA experience also
Raphysanxez
Awesome!!
GMB 883
Doesn’t look like desperation when he’s tearing it up in AAA as well. Went 4-4 in his first game with HR. This might also be DD’s way of telling other teams we don’t need your 3B. I think they are going to trade for a DH and play Hanley at 1B with Moreland playing once or twice a week.
greensquirrel
hahaha yeah good luck with that
Cam
The majority of the hate here is from bitter fans who wish their team had a quality prospect like him to bring up.
Bottom line is, they have a need at the spot, and he’s absolutely crushed minor league pitching this year. It makes total sense.
The sheep will always come out in herds and criticize, of course.
Bruin1012
Not surprised by this at all. There are no impact third baseman available at all it seems so why not. Devers killed it in AA and hitting real well in his short stint at AAA. This is a good move see what the kid has offensively he will add power for sure. I’m thinking the asking prices for even what should be cheap rentals is too high and this is DD’s way of moving on. I’m sure he would trade for Nunez if the price is right.
BillKni39
This is purely a desperation move which is going to backfire big time . He is Not Ready Defensively..period…as a hitter needs more seasoning in triple A… The front office put themselves in the position of being backed into a wall and trade partners know this plus I still say Farell must go . Not the guy to lead a young ball club. Drombo made a huge mistake letting Louvello go.
stephenjcoelho
Devers is ready and better than Frazier.
greensquirrel
lol! says a guy who is clearly an ignorant homer and knows little about baseball. talk to me in a month when your ‘star ‘ is 0- for – everything
Gary
The loudest Boos come from the cheapest seats. – Babe Ruth
greensquirrel
good quote. i assume referring to the trash that frequents the derelict stadium that is Fenway
ellisburks
Do you even know baseball or just like the sound of your own voice?
TraderRyan9
What more does he have to prove at the plate in the minors?
trace
His path is quite clear when Dombrowski didn’t make a trade. Imagine Dombrowski not making trades.
KYRedSox17
Good call. Let’s see what he has. I don’t think there’s anyone worth going to get over Brock Holt. I like to dream about Beltre returning but that would cost quite a bit. Now go get an impact Pen arm.
yankeeaddiction
The guy is a b – prospect at best. He will never make an impact. You are about to witness the Redsox version of Rob Refsnyder.
Bruin1012
Lol it looks like Mikeyank the clown has a new username.
trace
Tell us more. We’re all ears.
greensquirrel
ok. this nobody will ffee into obscurity. sox thinks they have the next Jeter or Judge but their scouts are not very good, so in a few weeks the name ‘Devers’ would be synonymous with ‘failure’. want to hear more, babycakes?
Bruin1012
Apparently Mikeyannk the clown has two new user names lol.
trace
I would hear more if it didn’t come out the rear end.
stymeedone
Calling a 20 yr old up after 8 days at AAA, does not seem to be the best formula for developing prospects. It very well may work out. But it could also end up like the White Sox Beckham, where he was never given the opportunity to learn to adjust, before getting the call. It’s a risky move, mostly for Dever’s career.
Bruin1012
The guy hit real well at AA that is the biggest jump in the Minors from high A to AA lots of good prospects jump from AA to Majors. He is young and there will be a lot of pressure but the guy can hit and is really maturing fast it doesn’t seem like to much of a reach.
rycm131
Prob bringing him up to showcase him for a trade?
trace
There’s no chance of that.
greensquirrel
lol it’s great when homers with no baseball knowledge speak matter- of -factly with nothing at all to back it up
mcase7187
People keep saying it’s dumb for them to call him up with such little time in triple a or it’s to soon we’ll they did this before with Mookie and AB and it worked but they also did it with jbj and Owens and failed so it’s hit or miss it’s just to see what they have if he can do better right now then what they have then they can focus on something else at the trade deadline like pitching or a power bat so stop calling it a big mistake there is still a week before the trade deadline
stephenjcoelho
This also allows Boston to make a more impactful move at the deadline. Devers needs defensive work but there are no 3rd basemen on the market that are more talented than Devers. They still need to upgrade the offense but DH and 1B are almost as much of a problem as 3B right now. Eduardo Nunez isn’t going to make the Red Sox lineup dangerous but someone like Jose Bautista still could, even though he’s a fraction of the player he once was.
ctguy
Definitely not Bautista. He’s batting like .225. Sox should just stick with what they have.
Bruin1012
I’m not quite sure where all this concern over Devers defense has come from. He plays very adequate defense at least at this point. I think there are people worried about his defense in the future if his body gets to big but not a concern now.
STLShadows
It might be to early, For example it was to early for Moncada last year and he struggled badly. Devers might be ready but they should go for a fallback option just in case like Nunez or maybe Cozart.
LA Sam
They r clearly taking a page from O’s n the success they had when injuries n straight big club need prompted them to bring up Manny “too soon.” Caught lightning in a bottle playing new position 4 team in play-off hunt down the stretch. They only have less than wk though too find out if it is too soon n if they need to acquire another player before deadline. That whole don’t rush kids thing comes from some of them being rushed, struggling, failing, n never becoming the player their potential showed because of it….