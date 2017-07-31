Headlines

Dodgers Acquire Tony Cingrani

The Dodgers have added another lefty, picking up Tony Cingrani from the Reds. In return, Cincinnati has acquired outfielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher Hendrik Clementina.

Jul 26, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Cingrani (52) pitches against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Cingrani joins Tony Watson as southpaw bullpen additions for Los Angeles, which came into the deadline looking to bolster that facet of the relief corps. The 28-year-old Cingrani has posted a mediocre 5.40 ERA on the year, but he’s carrying 9.3 K/9 with 2.3 BB/9 to go with it. The real issue thus far has been a monumental home run problem: Cingrani is allowing 3.47 per nine, with 29% of the fly balls he permits leaving the yard.

Oddly, Cingrani has struggled badly against same-handed hitters, allowing six long balls from just 43 lefties he has squared off against. That figures to balance back out somewhat, though, as he has limited lefty hitters to a .218/.305/.407 slash over his career (including this year’s ugly results).

Assuming those issues can be brought under control, Cingrani will add a power arm to the L.A. pen. He carries a 12.4% swinging-strike rate and is averaging a healthy 94.6 mph with his fastball. Cingrani represents an affordable option with some future value, too. He is earning just $1.825MM this year and can be offered arbitration over the next two seasons.

Van Slyke, 31, is another powerful corner outfield option that the Reds have added from the NL West. It’s not immediately clear whether he’ll have much function on the roster, though, and he’ll mostly offset Cingrani’s remaining salary obligations. The real motivation for Cincinnati was surely to add the twenty-year-old Clementina. He’s a Curacaoan backstop who has turned it up at the plate this year in Rookie ball, slashing .370/.439/.554 in a limited 108 plate appearance sample.

Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Cingrani was on the move (via Twitter). Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (Twitter link) connected him to the Dodgers, while Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweeted the return.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.

Comments

  7. I remember back in 2013 when he looked like a very good starter. He’s got a great fastball.

    • It’s just too bad that’s the only pitch he throws.

  8. Baltimore and San Diego’s asking price for Britton and Hand was too high…

  12. im guessing texas. couldnt find a taker for Darvish so they instead add a controllable bullpen arm.

  14. I like how the photo is Tony Cingrani looking as confused as the rest of us on this trade.

    • Yeah you star f**kers have no clue. This guy will help look it up.

      • So he’s a really good speller? Knows his way around a thesaurus? Is his nickname “The Librarian?” I’m not sure what he’s looking up, but I hope it’s not his homeruns/9.

  15. 5 minutes, no comments. The baseball world is in stunned disbelief

  16. Today’s secret word is: depth. The key to Dodger success. Two months to figure out who goes where.

  18. good buy-low for the dodgers. still think they should’ve got darvish though

  21. So, where’s the starting pitcher? Now we have too many LH relievers and not enough starters…come on Friedman, Yu know what time it is

    • Don’t forget Clementina.

      Probably a non-factor, but Clementina has the same hometown as Kenley Jansen and is a year younger than Jansen was when the Dodgers moved him from C to the mound.

      So, you never know.

  23. Mike Petriello gave some interesting numbers:
    Via Twitter “Tony Cingrani has a 24/6 K/BB in 23.1 innings… and somehow has allowed 9 homers.”

  24. no britton and hand were at market value but teams wont pay the price for better chance to win the world series last year you see the quiet team at dealine make the world series

  28. SVS will bit 25+ hrs as a Red if he stays healthy.

    • He won’t get in the lineup enough to get 25 HRs. First base is out of the question with Votto and the corner OF is manned by Duvall and Schebler, both of whom are younger and putting up better numbers. I don’t get this return from a Reds perspective.

      • Even if they aren’t sold on Schebler, they have Jesse Winker ready in the minors to take over. This just makes no sense for a rebuilding Reds team.

      • The player the Reds wanted was Clementina and Van Slyke was a salary offset required for Cincinnati to get him.

        • If Clementina, an 18 year old probable 1B/DH not in the Dodgers top 30 prospects, was the player they coveted for a reliever with two years of control remaining, then the Reds have absolutely no idea what they are doing.

  30. Surprised the Pirates didn’t want Van Slyke, actually. They need warm body in the OF until Polanco gets back and people would have dug out their old Andy Van Slyke jerseys.

