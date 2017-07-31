Dodgers Acquire Tony Cingrani

The Dodgers have added another lefty, picking up Tony Cingrani from the Reds. In return, Cincinnati has acquired outfielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher Hendrik Clementina.
Cingrani joins Tony Watson as southpaw bullpen additions for Los Angeles, which came into the deadline looking to bolster that facet of the relief corps. The 28-year-old Cingrani has posted a mediocre 5.40 ERA on the year, but he’s carrying 9.3 K/9 with 2.3 BB/9 to go with it. The real issue thus far has been a monumental home run problem: Cingrani is allowing 3.47 per nine, with 29% of the fly balls he permits leaving the yard.
Oddly, Cingrani has struggled badly against same-handed hitters, allowing six long balls from just 43 lefties he has squared off against. That figures to balance back out somewhat, though, as he has limited lefty hitters to a .218/.305/.407 slash over his career (including this year’s ugly results).
Assuming those issues can be brought under control, Cingrani will add a power arm to the L.A. pen. He carries a 12.4% swinging-strike rate and is averaging a healthy 94.6 mph with his fastball. Cingrani represents an affordable option with some future value, too. He is earning just $1.825MM this year and can be offered arbitration over the next two seasons.
Van Slyke, 31, is another powerful corner outfield option that the Reds have added from the NL West. It’s not immediately clear whether he’ll have much function on the roster, though, and he’ll mostly offset Cingrani’s remaining salary obligations. The real motivation for Cincinnati was surely to add the twenty-year-old Clementina. He’s a Curacaoan backstop who has turned it up at the plate this year in Rookie ball, slashing .370/.439/.554 in a limited 108 plate appearance sample.
Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Cingrani was on the move (via Twitter). Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network (Twitter link) connected him to the Dodgers, while Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweeted the return.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
johncena2016
Nats or Astros
Benklasner
Rockies?
farmerb
KC?
gainer34
Bet it’s dodgers
hunthutch
To the dodgers
hunthutch
Cingrani to the dodgers
Vottomatic
I remember back in 2013 when he looked like a very good starter. He’s got a great fastball.
aknott1
It’s just too bad that’s the only pitch he throws.
Vottomatic
Yeah and the fact he can’t throw strikes.
TrueBlue44
Baltimore and San Diego’s asking price for Britton and Hand was too high…
Vottomatic
Dodgers
dylan1111g
Dodgers
angelsadvocate
LAD
ef1txx
im guessing texas. couldnt find a taker for Darvish so they instead add a controllable bullpen arm.
ef1txx
jk
hunthutch
He’s going to the dodgers
hunthutch
Stop deleting my comment
mcdusty31
You stop it
El Duderino
I like how the photo is Tony Cingrani looking as confused as the rest of us on this trade.
jleve618
Perfect.
TedsFrozenHead
Yeah you star f**kers have no clue. This guy will help look it up.
El Duderino
So he’s a really good speller? Knows his way around a thesaurus? Is his nickname “The Librarian?” I’m not sure what he’s looking up, but I hope it’s not his homeruns/9.
frankiegxiii
Hilarious haha
nymetsking
5 minutes, no comments. The baseball world is in stunned disbelief
Rickey O'Sunnyvale
Today’s secret word is: depth. The key to Dodger success. Two months to figure out who goes where.
BigFred
Dodgers only picking up pitchers named Tony.
Drew Tweedie
good buy-low for the dodgers. still think they should’ve got darvish though
sameichel
For what?
gkrake
Dodgers
mcdusty31
So, where’s the starting pitcher? Now we have too many LH relievers and not enough starters…come on Friedman, Yu know what time it is
LADreamin
What did we give up?!
puigyourfriend
Scott Van Slyke
agentx
Don’t forget Clementina.
Probably a non-factor, but Clementina has the same hometown as Kenley Jansen and is a year younger than Jansen was when the Dodgers moved him from C to the mound.
So, you never know.
abcrazy4dodgers
Mike Petriello gave some interesting numbers:
Via Twitter “Tony Cingrani has a 24/6 K/BB in 23.1 innings… and somehow has allowed 9 homers.”
yankeefan4564
no britton and hand were at market value but teams wont pay the price for better chance to win the world series last year you see the quiet team at dealine make the world series
slyfox1908
Next season’s Alex Wood
ttinsley1434
Dodgers just got Darvish.
gkrake
Cingrani for Van Slyke
Lazyhaddy
SVS will bit 25+ hrs as a Red if he stays healthy.
gamemusic3
Buy low for both
hiflew
He won’t get in the lineup enough to get 25 HRs. First base is out of the question with Votto and the corner OF is manned by Duvall and Schebler, both of whom are younger and putting up better numbers. I don’t get this return from a Reds perspective.
hiflew
Even if they aren’t sold on Schebler, they have Jesse Winker ready in the minors to take over. This just makes no sense for a rebuilding Reds team.
bigturtlemachine
The player the Reds wanted was Clementina and Van Slyke was a salary offset required for Cincinnati to get him.
hiflew
If Clementina, an 18 year old probable 1B/DH not in the Dodgers top 30 prospects, was the player they coveted for a reliever with two years of control remaining, then the Reds have absolutely no idea what they are doing.
mack22
Dumping SVS makes this deal worth it right there
politicsNbaseball
agree 1000%
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Surprised the Pirates didn’t want Van Slyke, actually. They need warm body in the OF until Polanco gets back and people would have dug out their old Andy Van Slyke jerseys.