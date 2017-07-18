Reds Place Scott Feldman On 10-Day DL

The Reds have placed righty Scott Feldman on the 10-day DL, per a club announcement. His precise injury situation isn’t yet known, but the placement is clearly related to Feldman’s early exit with an apparent knee injury yesterday, as C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The 34-year-old has evidently been dealing with the balky joint for some time, but the situation reached a breaking point yesterday. Feldman was knocked around, exhibiting severely diminished velocity before he was pulled after just one inning.

With the move, the Reds have not only suffered yet another hit to their beleaguered rotation, but may have lost one of their more likely deadline trade pieces. Feldman has been solid all year long, with a 4.34 ERA even after his brutal outing. With only a $2.3MM base salary, he looked to be an affordable depth option for organizations hoping to shore up their rotations down the stretch.

It’s still conceivable that Feldman could be dealt, but the Reds will have a much harder time achieving a worthwhile return. The 13-year MLB veteran won’t return until just before the deadline, if he’s able to make it back by that point at all. And while he could conceivably be moved during August, that’s not typically a time when sellers have much leverage.