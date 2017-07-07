Reds Strike Last-Minute Deal With Hunter Greene

The Reds have agreed to sign second overall pick Hunter Greene, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis (Twitter links), with a record-setting $7.23MM bonus landing the multi-talented youngster. Things came right down to the wire for the California prep star, though most believed all along that he’d end up putting pen to paper.
Greene was taken second overall in the recent Rule 4 draft. That slot came with an allocation of $7,193,200. Just how much bonus money Greene would land, though, could only be sorted out through post-draft negotiations. It was long suggested that his reps were pushing for the highest-ever signing bonus under the current draft slot system, which he did ultimately achieve.
Greene’s alternatives were to attend UCLA, where he had committed, for at least three years; or instead to enroll in a junior college — thus permitting re-entry into the draft after just one season. For the team, missing on Greene would’ve meant landing the third overall pick in next year’s draft. Clearly, though, both saw a deal as the optimal outcome, and that’s just what occurred.
Unsurprisingly, there was a considerable amount of jockeying among the first several draft selections. Fourth overall pick Brendan McKay (Rays, $7,005,000) and fifth overall selection Kyle Wright (Braves, $7MM) both took home more than first overall pick Royce Lewis (Twins, $6.725MM).
Entering the draft, Greene was generally seen as the top available talent. ESPN.com’s Keith Law had him atop his board, as did the prospect analyst teams at Baseball America and MLB.com.
Though he’s considered a significant prospect at shortstop, Greene’s greatest upside lies on the mound. Per the scouting reports, he works off of a huge fastball that he commands well with a smooth delivery and excellent athleticism. Though his secondary pitches are in need of refinement, that’s to be expected for a player who won’t even reach 18 years of age until August.
Comments
dodgerfan711
Well that was close
boognailz4
Next he will sign with Boras
SKbreesy
Why would he switch to Boras now, after already signing the deal? Unless you are talking about in like 7 years when he’s negotiating his next deal
BlakeDenver
So how much did he get?
AZPat
Can he start tonight against the D’backs?
tuckshop25
Harold Reynolds probably thinks yes
thegreatcerealfamine
Don’t doubt H
cincysports24
Kid is showing to have an extremely large head, hope that doesn’t catch up to him.
AZPat
I think his handlers had more to do with the lengthy negotiations than Hunter did.
floridagators
He was supposed to sign for free?
halos101
anybody who says that he has a big head from this is so wrong. This is not unprecedented
bastros88
how is he getting a big head, he wanted to get paid, and he got paid. end of story. Stop acting like you wouldn’t do the same thing
cincysports24
Trololol
davidcoonce74
How so? Because he wanted to get what he was owed? This may very well be the only payday this kid gets. In fact, just the law of averages says it will be. He deserves life-changing money
Rocketride
Why does he deserve life changing money at 17? For playing High School baseball? What exactly has he done to deserve this? Serious question.
ray_derek
His head looks normal sized to me.
bleacherbum
Damn! Thought he wasn’t going to sign and was going to be available next year. Guess the California boy didn’t want to risk it by pulling a Harper and playing a year of JUCO to see if one of the California teams end up with the first pick. The Giants and Padres would have been elated if he did.
takeyourbase
Gee whiz, should I take more than enough money than I need to live for the rest of my life or should I go to school some more to learn if I made the proper decision???
24TheKid
Why not let him play shortstop and hit, and if that doesn’t work out you can make him a pitcher again, he also would have gotten to save his arm, and he’d still be around 20 years old giving him plenty of time to develop.
darkstar61
Nice. Hope to catch him in Billings soon. Exciting talent