MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA chief Tony Clark each chatted with the media today in advance of tonight’s All-Star Game. Here are a few highlights from their comments:
- While the new CBA instituted some rather significant changes to the international signing system, there remain quite a few ad hoc rules in place — with variation, in particular, based on a player’s country of origin. Manfred suggested a more comprehensive change, with the intent of establishing one uniform system for acquiring foreign professional talent, as Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe notes (Twitter links). Clark expressed general agreement with that concept, which suggests that the league and Union will continue working to create one standardized means of acquiring talent from foreign professional leagues in Japan, Korea, Cuba and others.
- The leaguewide power surge has been the source of much discussion of late, with Manfred suggesting there has been no change to the game ball that would explain it. In his most recent comments, he suggested that the current ball falls within rather wide established standards, while also hinting he’s not exactly displeased to see more balls leaving the yard. A tighter variance in testing may be one possible solution, Manfred said (and Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal tweets). But he also noted that bats could be as much of a cause as the baseballs and suggested that MLB will begin testing bats as well, as Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times tweets. As for the MLBPA, Clark says “health and safety” considerations — presumably, recent complaints over blisters feature among them — have led the union to engage the league on the topic, Shaikin tweets.
- Changes in home run propensity and the run-scoring environment can impact the player market in subtle ways; so, too, does the change from a fifteen to a ten-day minimum DL stint. Of course, that latter modification also bears more directly on roster movement, since it makes it easier for teams to give rest to slightly injured or worn down players. Manfred suggested that some organizations may have gone too far already with aggressive DL placements, as Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports tweets. “I don’t like some of the activity in terms of what’s going on with the 10-day DL,” said Manfred. That did not seem to be a concern shared by Clark, who indicated he had not received complaints from the players about the way the 10-day DL has functioned.
- Manfred also touched upon a few open stadium issues. As Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes. “I continue to believe Tampa (Bay) is a viable major-league market, and I also believe it may be better than the alternatives than we have out there,” Manfred said of the Rays and their efforts to move into a newly constructed, more modern facility. “And I am hopeful we get to a resolution.” The commissioner did concede that eventually there may come a point where alternatives must be considered but stressed that such a point is not close at hand. Topkin adds that based on Manfred’s comments about expansion/relocation on Monday, the primary alternatives are believed to be Montreal, Charlotte and Mexico City (or elsewhere in Mexico).
- Regarding the ongoing stadium issues for the cross-country Athletics, Manfred again offered hope that the team would not need to relocate (via MLB.com’s Mark Newman). Newly hired A’s president Dave Kaval, who was brought in largely to oversee the stadium process, has said recently that the team hopes to have a proposal for the site of a new facility this year, and Manfred is heartened by the efforts being put forth. “I think the renewed interest that [managing partner] John Fisher has shown in finding a new site in Oakland is positive,” said Manfred. “Baseball has had a long history of commitment to its communities. We have been the sport least likely to relocate. We’d like to have Oakland be a success. I think the identification of a single site in Oakland will be a step forward in that stadium process.”
- Newman also notes that Manfred continues to have interest in expanding the league, though the commissioner said expansion will not become a prominent focus until the stadium issues for both the Rays and A’s are resolved. “I know the Mayor of Montreal has been very vocal about bringing baseball back to Montreal,” said Manfred. “Charlotte’s a possibility. And I’d like to think that Mexico City or some other place in Mexico would be a possibility.”
- Finally, Clark addressed the long-simmering issue of substandard wages for minor-league players. Though the MLBPA does not technically represent non-40-man players, almost all of its members spent at least some time playing in the minors without a 40-man spot. Still, Clark largely demurred when asked about the union’s role in the minimum-wage dispute between minor leaguers and MLB organizations. “We’ve done what we can where we can,” Clark said (via Shaikin, on Twitter).
Comments
hiflew
Mexico City would be a disaster. After 24 years, people have yet to accept Colorado stats due to altitude. Mexico City is 2,000 feet HIGHER than Denver. Monterrey would be a much better choice, if Mexico gets a team. Monterrey in the AL, Montreal in the NL could give a nice mixture for 8 4 team divisions.
padresfan
Mexico in general would be a disaster
Too much corruption
Montreal would be a good place and create a rivalry in the AL for Canada
mannyl101
Montreal????? Haha I grew up watching baseball & when the Dodgers played their, attendance went up to 10 to 12 thousand fans based on 4,000 per game! Great memories & some great players, but they better do there research or it could be a disaster in waiting & it would be sad for that great city! What’s really changed in 10 years? I say no! ….Mexico, financially would be a great success, but too many problems! As greedy as MLB is, would they really make the leap?
padresfan
You forget the team was good. They grew a crowd and then the players strike hit. They had the best record in baseball. What did they do? They sold off all their talent and people in Montreal felt betrayed, and stopped going to the games. Either way later on they grew about the same amount of fans to the game as the rays did
padresfan
Mexico would be a nightmare
You got the fans yes… loads of them. But, too much corruption. Unless the violence and corruption leave… it’ll be a nightmare
Caseys Partner
” And I’d like to think that Mexico City or some other place in Mexico would be a possibility.”
Talk about someone in charge who is out of touch with reality.
$3 per hour is a big time manufacturing wage in Mexico. Any job that pays as much as $3 per hour is difficult to find. One US dollar per hour is the norm.
Narco violence in Mexico is on par with jihadi violence in Syria and elsewhere. On the BestGore site you can watch videos of Mexicans having their heads, arms and legs being hacked off The videos are worse than those from ISIS.
0scar
I think it’s kinda funny that Toronto is in the American League, you know, being that it is a Canadian city. The same would go for a future team in Mexico.
Anyways, if I was gonna put a team in Mexico, I would put it Guadalajara, or Monterrey. Seems more sensible. That said, Mexico City has at least 7 Million more people than the other big cities in Mexico. I don’t think attendance would be an issue in Mexico city. Might not be able to say the same in other cities.
JDGoat
I agree that Tampa can have a team with good attendance. But to do that, actually put the stadium in TAMPA. They have shown that it doesn’t work in St. Pete, and a new stadium there wouldn’t do anything imo
padresfan
I don’t think they would have a good attendance regardless.
I know the stadium is kind of a ways away.
Miami is right there and they dont draw a huge attendance
Polish Hammer
Yeah because they built it in Little Havana because the Cubans love baseball. They certainly do, but don’t want to spend that kind of money to support a team they splurge on and then blow up and trade away. Plus the ballpark is in a less than desirable area with limited parking.
layventsky
But keep in mind that the Marlins organization is poorly run, and it shows on the field. The Rays, on the other hand, have experienced at least moderate success while operating on a limited budget.
Joe Kerr
I have said for many years that if they expand they should have a team in Vegas. Not only has the population grown immensely but it is clearly a destination trip for many to go see their favorite team there. The NFL and NHL knows and MLB should follow.
padresfan
I thought about that but it’s sits about 1000 feet higher than az. It’ll be really hot. I personally don’t think hockey or football will do great there
CCCTL
It would 1000% have to be a domed ballpark, due to Vegas summer heat, and with over $750M of new room tax money going to the Raiders’ planned stadium, there is no appetite at all for more NV public spending.
Then, there’s the gambling issue and that they’d pretty much have to accept Pete Rose in the HOF first.
padresfan
I caught a ball from this season
It’s a little heavier but not harder
Just Another Fan
Of couse San Jose California has a higher population than both SF&OAK combined and passionate fans of their only pro sports team, but MLB refuses to pay off the Giants for their utterly stupid “territorial rights” that the A’s gave them in 1992 when the Giants were supposed to move to Tampa. Of course the A’s gave them those rights thinking theyd move there but nope, they moved to SF proper and kept those BS “rights” for no reason other than to put a financial chokehold on the A’s so they’d have to move.
Theres no more rotten team owners in MLB than the Giants, by far. MLB has shown no spine in even attempting to dissolve these meaningless “rights” so now the A’s cant move to San Jose, which is FURTHER AWAY from the Giants. Absolutely ridiculous on every level.
Senioreditor
Angelos is pretty bad too.
0scar
Leta just pretend that the violence, and corruption wouldnt be an issue. .I don’t know how a team in Mexico would function. Canada is different because they speak English in that country, not so much in Mexico. That makes me think that perhaps Latino players might be more inclined to play for a team there because there would not be a language barrier. The opposite would then be true for American players. Would certainly be interesting.