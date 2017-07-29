Rockies Designate Jordan Lyles For Assignment

The Rockies have designated righty Jordan Lyles for assignment, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding tweets. They also reinstated closer Greg Holland from the paternity list, recalled outfielder Raimel Tapia and optioned righty Carlos Estevez to Triple-A Albuquerque.
The 26-year-old Lyles struggled in 46 2/3 innings of relief for the Rockies this season, posting a 6.94 ERA, 6.4 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9. Lyles was a first-round pick of the Astros in 2008 and made it to the big leagues as a 20-year-old starter in 2011. He didn’t make much progress in parts of three seasons with the Astros, though, and headed to the Rockies after the 2013 season as part of the Dexter Fowler deal. Lyles had a modestly successful first season in Colorado but has headed backwards since then, ultimately landing in a bullpen role. Lyles has seen his velocity increase in recent seasons, with an average fastball of 94.3 MPH this year, and his youth, ample big-league experience and ability to start could interest rival clubs.
Comments
hiflew
It is about time.
Ironman_4life
This guy has Giants written all over him.
wiggysf
Nooo please don’t Giants
Michael Chaney
Lyles seems like a guy the Pirates would take a cheap flier on. He has the pedigree of being a former top pick, he’s still young, his velocity is ticking up (albeit in a bullpen role), he’s been a starter in the past, and he’s still getting ground balls about 50% of the time. Those all seem like things they take interest in.
DutchRockies
About two months too late. I guess they still had hope he could turn it around. Fowler trade left us nothing in the end.
hiflew
Not nothing. 3+ years of pitching is worth something and Lyles was not ALWAYS bad. He was good his first year. Not to mention that Brandon Barnes was a decent 4th OF for a year or two.
minoso9
Yes it’s definitely time for him to move on. The entire Rockies bullpen has struggled all summer [except Holland]. You don’t know what to expect from any of these guys.